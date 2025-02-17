Book Review: Dungeons & Dragons: Art & Arcana: A Visual History (50th Anniversary Edition)

50th Anniversary Edition

Hardcover | Kindle

By Michael Witwer, Kyle Newman, Jon Peterson, and Sam Witwer

Foreword by Joe Manganiello

Publisher: Ten Speed Press

Release Date: November 5, 2024

I am late to this party, folks. No excuses, I just have not taken the time to write about the new edition of Dungeons & Dragons: Art & Arcana: A Visual History. Not because I didn’t enjoy it: quite the opposite is true there, actually. But as this book is a 50th anniversary edition, there is little more I can add that I did not speak to in 2018 with the original release. If you missed that, my review is located right here. I will speak to the few differences, but really, the best thing about this newer release is it gives more people a chance to lay their hands on it.

The first version of Art & Arcana: A Visual History was a black book and spanned over 400 pages, daunting at first but full of beautiful artwork that transcends the decades from whence it came. And while the focus was always about the art and history, I must again speak to the feeling of nostalgia. No record of those times touched me like this release. Memories came flooding back, filled with sadness for the friends no longer with us and the sheer unadulterated joy of the fun times had. For in the end, that is all history is when it comes to this: feelings. Perhaps I am getting melancholy in my old age, but I really do look back on those times with likely what others would call rose-colored glasses.

Included in this newest edition are 6 fold-out smallish posters of famous and infamous dungeons from iconic modules. The binding is now all red, but continues to use the original art that was on the previous release, along with the foreword by Joe Manganiello. Detailing the origins and changes that this beloved game has undergone, we get the literal promise from the title. We see advertisements, books, merchandise, even articles relating to the memorable Satanic Panic of the late 1980s. In my original article, I explore these and other components in depth. You even get to see me with Jeff Easley in a photo from the Texas Renaissance Festival. I am not going to dive that deeply here. I want to instead encourage you to grab this for yourself or a friend as it is right at half price on the day of this writing. If you missed out before, now is your chance.

In the end, this is about celebration. I know there have been ups and downs throughout the history of D&D. Not every decision was well thought out or implemented. But we all can agree, the premise of the game is to have fun and we can bridge all sorts of things to find commonality. The game brings people of all kinds to the table, be it in real life or virtually. I have made some amazing friends over the years, some lifelong ones, in fact. In a time where diversity and inclusion are under attack, this is a game that encourages it at all levels as you are limited by your imagination and nothing else. Except crappy dice rolls, to be fair. Nothing hurts like a fumble, am I right? Go forth and have fun! Again, I encourage you to check this out, it is full of little-known factoids and the sheer beauty of the art inside is well worth the price.