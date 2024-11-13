Book Review: Heroes’ Feast: The Deck of Many Morsels: 50 Cards for Conjuring Snacks, Libations, and Sweets

Heroes’ Feast: The Deck of Many Morsels

50 Cards for Conjuring Snacks, Libations, and Sweets (Dungeons & Dragons: Heroes’ Feast Series)

Boxed Card Set

By Kyle Newman, Jon Peterson, Michael Witwer, Sam Witwer

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

Release Date: October 1, 2024

Welcome to my newest book review. Or should I say deck review? Recipe card review? Oh, whatever. Here is my newest Dungeons & Dragons-related review! Here we have Heroes’ Feast: The Deck of Many Morsels, which is a big honking box of recipe cards, hence my pondering what to call this article (although, this card set was created by the authors of Heroes’ Feast Flavors of the Multiverse: An Official D&D Cookbook). Herein are 50 cards that cover yummy appetizers, sweet snacks, and refreshing drinks, all for your consumption before, during, or after a D&D game! Of course, you may find that some of these make the regular meal rotation, as a few are simply amazing!

First of all, I am not covering all fifty. I am going to give you a quick overview of a few that I find appealing. But do not fret, you can buy it and try all of them. In fact, if you are in central Texas, I will even help you eat or drink whatever it is, at no additional cost to you! See how magnanimous I can be? Now, to the review!

I will first talk about Cloaks, a potato snack that is so good that I have to mention it again. I first reviewed this in a review of the aforementioned Heroes’ Feast D&D cookbook about a year ago. I have made these and they are not as light as I thought they would be, but then whipped potatoes are still potatoes. I ditched the cayenne pepper and went with garlic, so it still had some other flavor, but my wife doesn’t like spicy food. It was scrumptious, though. I suggest this to any and every person looking for a fairly simple app to make. Iron Rations look like a fresh take on trail mix for the hungry adventurer. It pairs a firm cheese and some cured meat with dates or another dried fruit. Add in some roasted nuts and a hard biscuit or cracker to give it texture and you get a pretty hearty meal on the go. Love this idea and I will definitely take advantage when I go hiking next! If you are more vegetarian minded, the Quith-Pa is more your jam for the trail mix. It consists of dried fruits mixed with seeds, nuts, and legumes. Instead of loose pieces, though, it is compacted into balls that are rolled in coconut shreds. That last part is the only part that I would change. Maybe roll them in panko or something, because I loathe coconut in all forms. It also has vanilla extract in it which sounds scrumptious. There are also charcuterie and cheese boards, chips which look super spicy, even sliders and sandwiches. But these were the ones that really stood out in the Snacks stack!

The next group of cards is all about Libations and man do some of these look out of this world! I will only mention a couple, obviously. But you will want to check the rest out because what I like may not be what you enjoy. First off, let us all agree that an adult butterbeer was always needed and finally has been delivered. Butternut Beer is bourbon, butterscotch schnapps, and some additional flavors to balance is out. It will be sweet and savory all at once! The Delayed Blast Fireball is another bourbon-based drink, but comes loaded with red pepper flakes, brown sugar, and cinnamon (my personal favorite spice). I mentioned my wife doesn’t like spicy stuff, but she hates bourbon so if I make this, I will make it according to the recipe; she has a margarita machine I got her Christmas last year, so she will be fine. Next up, get yourself some wine, pineapple, and brandy to concoct Irlymeyer’s Dragonfire Punch, which sounds so freaking good with all of its components added in. The last drink I will mention is the Potion of Restoration: blackberries, sugar, gin, and a few other sweet and sour items will make this one a tasty refresher. Try to get Starbucks to match that one, I dare you!

As for the final batch of cards, the Sweets are delectable and enticing. From Fig Cakes dipped in sesame seeds to the Green Ice Rime that I reviewed last year, there are so many nom noms from which to choose. Standing apart from the rest, however, is Night Hag’s Delight. Think small blackberry tart/pie combo and you are fairly close. It looks amazingly sweet and decadent. I would also like to say that I will be trying to create these Trolltide Candied Apples, as they look like a nice twist on the traditional candied apple.

And now, I will leave you to decide if you need this in your life. I am better for it, I can say that much. Perhaps a bit heavier, as well, in all honesty. But sometimes we just have to live a little and enjoy the day. So with that, I bid you farewell and happy snacking!