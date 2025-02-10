Book Review: Stranger Things: The Dustin Experiment by J.L. D’Amato

Stranger Things: The Dustin Experiment

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By J.L. D’Amato

Publisher: Random House Books for Young Readers

Release Date: October 29, 2024

Geeky high school freshman Dustin Henderson finds an unlikely ally in metalhead Eddie Munson when they road trip outside of Hawkins to a science fair where they team up to uncover the competition’s saboteur in this latest installment in the Stranger Things book series, The Dustin Experiment.

Dustin Henderson has always trusted and relied on his friends Mike, Will, and Lucas, but lately they’ve all seemed preoccupied. The once-inseparable pals went from spending time reading comic books, watching movies, playing Dungeons & Dragons, to later battling monsters that invaded their once-quiet town of Hawkins, Indiana, to now barely seeing each other. Will is in California; Mike is distracted by his long-distance girlfriend El, who is living with Will’s family; and Lucas, whose relationship with Max is strained, is more interested in making the basketball team than hanging out with the “The Party” (the name of their old D&D group). So Dustin invites Mike and Lucas to build something with him for them to enter into an Indianapolis science fair, figuring the experience will help them reconnect. Unfortunately, it’s not to be, so the young teen decides to go it alone. Well, not quite alone, since he still needs a ride to the big city. For this, Dustin manages to enlist local teenage metalhead Eddie Munson, who not only introduces him to heavy metal during their road trip, but also contributes to the science project and helps solve a mystery at the competition.

The Stranger Things books have been a great accompaniment to the popular Netflix streaming series, giving fans a glimpse into what the characters have been doing off-screen. So far, there’s been entries for young adult readers that each focus on Lucas, Robin, Max, and now Dustin, as well as three titles for adult readers, including Flight Of Icarus, which centers on Eddie Munson. The events in The Dustin Experiment take place in Fall 1985, with the title character and his friends beginning their freshman year of high school, which is something we didn’t get to see in the show (Season 3 ends in Summer 1985 after the Starcourt Mall tragedy, while Season 4’s events start in March 1986). Also, the new book takes place after Eddie’s escapades in Flight Of Icarus, so it makes a perfect segue into Season 4, where Dustin and Eddie fight for survival in the Upside Down (with the help of Metallica’s song “Master Of Puppets”).

Stranger Things fans are used to seeing the young protagonists face powerful supernatural forces, with their lives constantly in danger. Thankfully, that kind of danger is not an element in this character-specific book for young readers (recommended for ages 12 and up). If not for a few callbacks, the reader would never know about the demons and monsters that have threatened Hawkins for years. No, in this story, Dustin gets to be a 9th grader building a science project and interacting with students his own age, while also being mentored by Eddie. He gets his own little solo adventure while dealing with all the trials and tribulations of growing up, such as questioning his future, wondering where he belongs, and trying to maintain his friendships. Like the other “Party” members, Dustin is a smart kid who’s pure of heart, and with this new book author J.L. D’Amato perfectly captures the character’s voice and personality, making it easy to empathize with his struggles and root for his successes.

A bonus in this book is how it’s actually an Eddie sequel as well. The typically rebellious teen is somewhat softened by his new relationship with Dustin, taking the young science nerd under his wing in a genuine way. The dynamic between the two is undoubtedly the main highlight of the story. Fans of guitar-playing Eddie (and there are many) will absolutely love being privy to the start of his big brotherly ways with Dustin and his friends.

The Dustin Experiment is a heartfelt addition to the Stranger Things universe, giving the likable Dustin a well-deserved spotlight and an entertaining storyline that shows off his intellect and talents and expands his character in a meaningful way. Fans of Stranger Things of all ages will definitely want to dive into this new book while awaiting the highly anticipated fifth and final Netflix season (which might not be until 2026!), but even those with little knowledge of the show will enjoy this delightful coming-of-age tale.