Greetings, Doomers! Black Friday shopping started off as a huge annual sale on the day after Thanksgiving, then it slowly encroached upon Thanksgiving night, and now it seems like it’s a week-long event. So to help you get in on some of those early sales, we present to you our 2025 Holiday Gift Guide!
Now, if I’m the one putting together the Holiday Gift Guide (and this year, I am), it’s going to be book-centric, hence why you’ll see a lot of pictures of books here. BUT, I’ve also included a lot of other items, such as collectibles, games, toys, movies/TV, action figures, housewares, coloring books, cookbooks, tarot cards, journals, and more. While the spotlight selections were all released in 2025, items listed under each “related/similar” section might also be from prior to 2025, as are the Buzzworthy Books (older titles that are getting new buzz this year).
So check out our expanded Holiday Gift Guide 2025: Books, Games, Collectibles & More for our favorite holiday gift picks for the people in your life.
BOOKS: MOVIE/TV TIE-INS & DELUXE EDITIONS
The Art & Making Of Frankenstein: Written and Directed by Guillermo del Toro
Standard Trade Edition
Standard Edition Hardcover
By Sheila O’Malley
Introduction by Oscar Isaac; Foreword by Guillermo del Toro
Publisher: Insight Editions
As far as I’m concerned, this is the YEAR OF FRANKENSTEIN! This 334-page, massive, beautifully crafted tome provides an informative behind-the-scenes look at visionary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s latest feature film, Frankenstein, a big-screen adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic novel. Fans of Del Toro’s filmmaking and Shelley’s pioneering work will definitely appreciate all this book has to offer, with its detailed look at the craftsmanship behind the practical sets and props, costume and jewelry design, and creature creation, as well as insight into the writer/director’s storytelling process. Fans of the film will also love the Complete Screenplay hardcover.
Similar/related gift ideas:
– Frankenstein: The Complete Screenplay: Written and Directed by Guillermo del Toro
– Frankenstein Netflix Tie-In Edition Paperback
– Frankenstein Audiobook Narrated by Edoardo Ballerini
– Frankenstein Alive, Alive Graphic Novel
– Penguin Clothbound Classics: Frankenstein (Hardcover)
– Frankenstein: MinaLima Illustrated Edition (Hardcover)
– Care Bears x Universal Monsters Plush: Grumpy as Frankenstein
– Funko Pop! Movies: Care Bears x Universal Monsters: Grumpy as Frankenstein
– Funko Pop! Movies: Universal Monsters – Frankenstein
– Funko Pop! Movies: Universal Monsters – Bride Of Frankenstein
– Funko Pop! Universal Monsters: Frankenstein & The Bride 2-Pack
Batman: Revolution
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By John Jackson Miller
Publisher: Random House Worlds
For the second year in a row, fans of Tim Burton’s 1989 big-screen favorite Batman have another reason to rejoice: Batman: Revolution, the sequel to Batman: Resurrection, which is set in Burton’s Batman universe. While the first book dealt with the fallout from The Joker’s reign of terror, this new installment features another villain from the Rogues Gallery – The Riddler. Fans of the Burton’s dark universe will definitely want to in on this one!
Similar/related gift ideas:
– Batman: Resurrection Hardcover
– Funko Pop! Movies: Batman’s 85th Anniversary – Batman
– Funko Pop! Movies: Batman Returns- Catwoman
– Funko Pop! Heroes: Holiday Catwoman
– Batman Returns: One Dark Christmas Eve: The Illustrated Holiday Classic
– DC Comics Diamond Tumbler 20oz – Batman
– Batman-Shaped Bottle Opener Refrigerator Magnet
– DC Comics Batman Car Mats
– DC Comics Batman Distressed Classic Logo Zip Hoodie
– LEGO Super Heroes Batman & Batmobile vs Mr. Freeze
Superman: The Art and Making of the Film
Hardcover | Kindle Edition
By James Field
Introduction by James Gunn; Foreword by David Corenswet
Publisher: Abrams Books
Release Date: November 18, 2025
James Gunn’s Superman is a spectacular, uplifting debut film entry for DC Studios’ big-screen slate. Superman: The Art and Making of the Film, documents the film’s process through interviews with cast, crew, and creatives, all accompanied by full-color photos, concept art, storyboards, costume and character design, and much more, creating a richly illustrated, in-depth companion for fans of the film and those enticed by what Gunn’s new DC Universe has in store.
Similar/related gift ideas:
– Funko Pop! Movies: Superman: Krypto
– Superman 2025 Blu-ray
– DC Finest: Superboy: The Superdog from Krypton (Paperback)
– DC Comics: Anatomy of a Metahuman
– The DC Comics Encyclopedia New Edition
– DC Cinematic Universe: A Celebration of DC at the Movies
– Superman: The Definitive History
– DC Comics, Superman 12-inch Superhero Action Figure
– Superman: McFarlane Toys/DC Direct Statue By Jim Lee
– Superman: McFarlane Toys DC Theatrical Statue
– Funko Pop! Moment: Superman 2025 – Superman and the Fortress of Solitude
Wicked: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book
Hardcover
By Matthew Reinhart
Publisher: Insight Editions
Wicked For Good, the highly anticipated sequel to last year’s Wicked, has just been released in theaters and it’s obvious that there’s a massive Wicked party happening right now, thanks to an explosion of related merchandise for the franchise. There’s pretty much everything you can think of, from clothes, make-up, perfume, and accessories, to party and home decoration, to toys, books, games, and electronics, and so much more. It was hard to choose just one new item to spotlight for this gift guide, but this new highly intricate Wicked: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book seems like an appropriate pick for fans of all ages. The book unfolds and expands to become a 3D map of the land of Oz and features key locations and magical moments from Wicked. But like I said, there’s tons of items to choose from this year, so check out more picks just below.
Similar/related gift ideas:
– Wickedly Popular: Stickers for Your Inner Witch
– Wicked (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray+ Digital)
– Wicked: The Complete Screenplay (Hardcover)
– The Wicked Series Box Set Paperback
– Wicked: Deluxe Edition Hardcover
– Wicked: Elphie: A Wicked Childhood Deluxe Hardcover
– Funko Pop! Movies: Wicked Pt 2: Elphaba
– Funko Pop! Movies: Wicked Pt 2: Glinda
– Funko Pop! Movies: Wicked Pt 2: Dorothy Gale
– Wicked: For Good: (The Illustrated Lyrics)
– LEGO Wicked Emerald City Wall Art Building Set
– Wicked Deluxe Stationery Set
– Wicked: Premium Advent Calendar
– Mattel Universal Pictures’ Wicked for Good Glinda Fashion Doll
– Mattel Universal Pictures’ Wicked for Good Elphaba Fashion Doll
Rocky Horror
Featuring Unseen Photographs and Exclusive Interviews Commemorating 50 Years of B-Movie Camp and Queer Cinema
Hardcover | Kindle Edition
By Mick Rock, Tim Mohr; Foreword by Richard O’Brien; Afterword by Pati Rock
Publisher: HarperPop
Cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show celebrated its 50th anniversary this year and with that comes this new photography book from Mick Rock with a foreword by creator Richard O’Brien. This 256-page slipcased hardcover contains behind-the-scenes set photos, including intimate shots between takes of stars Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon, along with anecdotes from the cast and crew, as well as famous performers and creatives who are among the film’s most biggest fans, like Joan Jett, Billy Corgan, Courtney Love, Juliette Lewis, Norman Reedus, Elvira Mistress of the Dark, and many more.
Similar/related gift ideas:
– Rocky Horror Picture Show 50th Anniversary Steelbook Blu-ray & 4K
– Vagabond: A Memoir by Tim Curry (Hardcover)
– The Official Rocky Horror Late Night Double Feature: The 50th Anniversary Two-Volume Collector’s Edition (Hardcover)
– Gemini Pockets: The Pocket Rocky Horror (Hardcover)
– Rocky Horror: Anniversary Collection (Paperback)
– Rocky Horror Picture Show: Audience Part-tic-i-pation Guide (Paperback)
– The Rocky Horror Cookbook: 50 Savory, Sweet, and Seductive Recipes from the Cult Musical
– University Games: Rocky Horror Show Party Game
– Rocky Horror Picture Show Soundtrack Red Vinyl
Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps – The Art Of The Movie
Deluxe Edition Slipcase
Hardcover
By Jess Harrold, Afterword, Cover Art by Ryan Meinerding, Foreword by Matt Shakman
Publisher: Marvel Universe
Fans of The Fantastic Four have been waiting a very long time for the film rights to Marvel’s First Family to be back in the hands of its creator and into the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). In July 2025, it finally happened with Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the superhero team that has to save Earth from the planet-eating Galactus, who is heralded by Silver Surfer. Now, the studio has released a new Art of the Movie book focusing on The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The 288-page companion book comes in a slipcased limited deluxe edition collector’s set that explore’s the film’s environments, costumes, and behind-the-scenes insights, and includes blueprint-style schematics from the desk of Dr. Reed Richard. It also comes with 5 collectible prints.
Similar/related gift ideas:
– The Fantastic Four: First Steps [4K + Blu-ray] Region Free
– The Fantastic Four: First Steps [4K UHD]
– Marvel Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) Poster Book
– Fantastic Four: Solve Everything [Marvel Premier Collection] Paperback
– Fantastic Four First Steps H.E.R.B.I.E. Action Figure
– Funko Pop! Marvel: Fantastic Four – H.E.R.B.I.E.
– Funko Pop! Marvel: The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Mr. Fantastic
– Funko Pop! Marvel: The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Invisible Woman & Franklin
– Funko Pop! Marvel: The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Human Torch
– Funko Pop! Marvel: The Fantastic Four: First Steps – The Thing
– Funko Pop! Marvel: Fantastic Four – Silver Surfer
– Funko Pop! Marvel: Fantastic Four – Galactus
– Loungefly Marvel The Fantastic Four Mini Backpack
QUICK PICKS – BOOKS: MOVIE/TV TIE-INS & DELUXE EDITIONS
Here are some more movie and tv-related books, such as novelizations, as well as books that deal with the making-of, artwork, behind-the-scenes, photographs, and more!
Night Of The Living Dead: The Official Novelization
Hardcover | Kindle Edition
By John Russo
Publisher: Titan Books
The Making of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Hardcover | Kindle Edition
By Jay Glennie; Introduction by Quentin Tarantino
Publisher: Insight Editions
The Art and Making of Mickey 17
Hardcover
By Simon Ward; Foreword by Bong Joon Ho
Publisher: Insight Editions
Dune Part Two: The Photography
Hardcover
By Niko Tavernise; Preface by Greig Fraser; Foreword by Austin Butler; Introduction by Dean DeBlois; Afterword by Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson;
Publisher: Insight Editions
The Art and Making of How to Train Your Dragon
Hardcover
By Jerry Schmitz; Preface by Cressida Cowell; Introduction by Dean DeBlois
Publisher: Insight Editions
Doug Chiang: The Cinematic Legacy (Volume I) & The Star Wars Legacy (Volume II)
Hardcover | Kindle Edition
By Alexandre Poncet and Gilles Penso
Publisher: Abrams Books
Horror’s New Wave: 15 Years of Blumhouse
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Blumhouse with Jason Shillingl; Introduction by Jason Blum
Publisher: S&S/Simon Element
Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses
The Making of a Cult Classic
Hardcover
By Rob Zombie
Publisher: Insight Editions
BOOKS: FICTION NOVELS
Books of Blood
Books Of Blood Omnibus Volumes 1-3
Paperback
By Clive Barker
Publisher: Berkley
Everybody is a book of blood; wherever we’re opened, we’re red… This year, Berkley released a revised edition of Clive Barker’s classic Books Of Blood Volumes 1-3 omnibus, which includes an introduction by the author and a new afterword by author Grady Hendrix. Barker began his writing career in the mid-1980s with the publication of these short horror stories (there’s 6 volumes in all), with “The Midnight Meat Train” being a stand-out. Horror master Stephen King gave Barker high praise at the time, calling him “the future of horror” and he certainly knew what he was talking about! There’s truly no one like Clive Barker.
Similar/related gift ideas:
– The Hellbound Heart (Hellraiser) – Paperback
– Hellraiser 4-Movie Collection Blu-ray
– Hellraiser Puzzle Box Replica
– The Midnight Meat Train Blu-ray
– Clive Barker’s Dark Worlds: The Art and History of Clive Barker
– Clive Barker: Dark Imaginer
– Clive Barker’s Next Testament Complete Collection (Graphic Novel)
– Clive Barker’s Next Testament Complete Collection (Graphic Novel)
– Nightbreed Director’s Cut Blu-ray
– Lord of Illusions 4K Ultra HD
The End of the World As We Know It: New Tales of Stephen King’s The Stand
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
Edited by Christopher Golden & Brian Keene; Introduction by Stephen King
Publisher: Gallery Books
Horror master extraordinaire Stephen King has written SO many amazing books, many of which have gone on to receive big- and/or small-adaptations. One of his masterpieces is The Stand, a novel of over 1,000 pages (there’s been multiple versions), an apocalyptic tale that sees an epic battle between the forces of good and evil. The book has seen two TV miniseries adaptations and fans are still clamoring for more — and now there is some, in the form of this new authorized anthology with 34 short stories inspired by the events of The Stand written by multiple authors, including Joe R. Lansdale, C. Robert Cargill, Paul Tremblay, Chuck Wendig, and many more.
Similar/related gift ideas:
– The Stand (Trade Paperback)
– The Stand: The Complete and Uncut Edition by Stephen King (1990) Hardcover
– The Stand Miniseries (1994)
– Pet Sematary (Retro Cover Trade Paperback)
– Christine (Retro Cover Trade Paperback)
– Cujo (Retro Cover Trade Paperback)
– The Shining (Retro Cover Trade Paperback)
– Salem’s Lot (Retro Cover Trade Paperback)
– The Talisman (40th Anniversary Edition MMP)
– The Dead Zone (45th Anniversary Edition MMP)
King Sorrow
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Joe Hill
Publisher: William Morrow
Release Date: October 21, 2025
It’s been nearly a decade since Joe Hill’s last novel, as the talented son of author Stephen King has been working on short stories, comic books, and screenplays. And like his famous dad, the best-selling author has had several of his works adapted for the big screen, such as The Black Phone movies and this year’s Abraham’s Boys. But now the writer is back with his fifth novel, a whopping 896-page story about a Maine college student who faces an evil dragon that coerces him and his friends into offering a sacrifice every Easter. Fans of Hill novels will be thrilled with this comeback!
Similar/related gift ideas:
– NOS4A2: A Novel by Joe Hill (Paperback)
– NOS4A2: The Complete Series Collection Blu-ray
– Locke & Key: Keyhouse Compendium (Hardcover)
– The Black Phone (Movie Tie-In Paperback)
– The Black Phone – Collector’s Edition Blu-ray + DVD + Digital
– Horns: A Novel by Joe Hill (Paperback)
QUICK PICKS – BOOKS: FICTION NOVELS
There were so many good novels released this year, many of which I got to read, review, and recommend! Some of them were even gifts I received this year. Here’s a quick list of some of my favorites that I think will make terrific gifts for the readers in your life.
Play Nice
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Rachel Harrison
Publisher: Berkley
The Whistler
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Nick Medina
Publisher: Berkley
The Shattering Peace
Book 7: Old Man’s War
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By John Scalzi
Publisher: Tor Books
Hole In The Sky
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Daniel H. Wilson
Publisher: Doubleday
The Last Witch
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By C. J. Cooke
Publisher: Berkley
A Sorceress Comes to Call
Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By T. Kingfisher
Publisher: Tor Books
The Finest Edge of Twilight
Book 1: Dungeons & Dragons
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By R. A. Salvatore
Publisher: Random House Worlds
Witchcraft for Wayward Girls
Hardcover | Paperback Large Print | Kindle | Audiobook
By Grady Hendrix
Publisher: Berkley
Darker Days
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Thomas Olde Heuvelt
Publisher: Harper
The Place Where They Buried Your Heart
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Christina Henry
Publisher: Berkley
Dragonlance Chronicles
Books 1-3: Dragons of Autumn Twilight, Dragons of Winter Night, and Dragons of Spring Dawning
Hardcover
By Margaret Weis & Tracy Hickman; Foreword by Joe Manganiello
Publisher: Random House Worlds
Wake Up and Open Your Eyes
Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook
By Clay McLeod Chapman
Publisher: Quirk Books
Gate To Kagoshima
Book 1: Ancestor Memories Fantasy
Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Poppy Kuroki
Publisher: Harper Perennial
Galaphile
Book 1: The First Druids of Shannara
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Terry Brooks
Publisher: Del Rey
Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft: Heir of Strahd
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Delilah S. Dawson
Publisher: Random House Worlds
The Prestige
Paperback
By Christopher Priest; New introduction by John Clute
Publisher: Tor Books | Tor Essentials
Legion
Book 2: The Exorcist
Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By William Peter Blatty
Publisher: Tor Nightfire
House Of Monstrous Women
Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook
By Daphne Fama
Publisher: Berkley
The Possession of Alba Diaz
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Isabel Cañas
Publisher: Berkley
Atmosphere: A Love Story
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Taylor Jenkins Reid
Publisher: Ballantine Books
The Rise of Nicholas the Noble
The Elf on the Shelf Santaverse
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Chanda A. Bell; Illustrated by Michael Austin
Publisher: HarperPop5
BUZZWORTHY – BOOKS
Here are some older titles that are getting some new buzz this year.
Project Hail Mary: A Novel
Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Andy Weir
Publisher: Ballantine Books
Andy Weir’s 2021 best-seller Project Hail Mary will be getting a big screen adaptation in March 2026 directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller from a screenplay by Drew Goddard. Ryan Gosling will star in the lead role as astronaut Ryland Grace in a sole-survivor scenario in the upcoming scifi adventure film.
Dungeon Master Carl
Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Matt Dinniman
Publisher: Ballantine Books
Everywhere you look online, people are buzzing about Dungeon Master Carl, the science fantasy LitRPG book series that’s up to 7 books right now. So this makes a great gift so people can jump into the series, which of course is getting some adaptations – a television series from Seth MacFarlane’s production company; a tabletop role playing game, with plans for board games and deck-building games; and a graphic novel.
The Running Man (The Bachman Books)
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Stephen King
Publisher: Scribner
Stephen King originally published The Running Man in 1982 under his pseudonym Richard Bachman and it was later collected as part of The Bachman Book. Now, the book has been given a rerelease under King’s name to tie in with the new film adaptation, directed by Edgar Wright and starring Glen Powell.
The Housemaid
Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Freida McFadden
Publisher: Grand Central Publishing
A big-screen adaptation of Freida McFadden’s 2022 psychological thriller The Housemaid is coming this December from director Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) and starring Sydney Sweeney as the title character and Amanda Seyfried as the wealthy woman who hires her.
The Nightingale
Deluxe Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Kristin Hannah
Publisher: St. Martin’s Griffin
A big-screen adaptation for Kristin Hannah’s best-selling novel, The Nightingale, is out of development hell, with plans for a February 2027 release from director Michael Morris. For the book’s 10-year anniversary this year, a new limited edition hardcover that has a jacket with foil and embossing, designed edges, a ribbon bookmark, exclusive four-color endpapers, and a decorative, gold foil stamp on the front case.
BOOKS: NON-FICTION
Last Rites
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Ozzy Osbourne
Publisher: Grand Central Publishing
Release Date: October 7, 2025
RIP to our lord and savior Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in July 2025 soon after his triumphant headlining concert event, “Back to the Beginning,” where he played a solo set as well as one reuniting with his Black Sabbath bandmates. A few months later, a new book from the Prince of Darkness was released, which had been in the works long before his death. In Last Rites, the Godfather of Metal talks about planning the Black Sabbath reunion, as well as his life and career. This is a must-have for fans of the original madman. Long Live Ozzy!
Similar/related gift ideas:
– I Am Ozzy (Paperback)
– Trust Me, I’m Dr. Ozzy: Advice from Rock’s Ultimate Survivor (Paperback)
– Ozzy Osbourne: Blizzard of Ozz (Expanded Edition CD)
– Ozzy Osbourne: Diary Of A Madman (Legacy Edition CD)
– Ozzy Osbourne: The Essential Ozzy Osbourne (Limited Edition CD)
– Funko Pop! Albums: Ozzy Osbourne – Bark at The Moon
– Ozzy Osbourne – Bats Pullover Hoodie
– Ozzy Prince of Darkness Duck Rock Tribute
Just Beyond The Light
Making Peace with the Wars Inside Our Head
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By D. Randall Blythe
Publisher: Da Capo
Release Date: February 18, 2025
This year saw the release of Just Beyond The Light, the second book from Randy Blythe, the singer, frontman, and songwriter of extreme metal band Lamb Of God. This is undoubtedly essential reading for every metalhead (along with Dark Days, the musician’s first memoir where he bared his soul). Anyone can relate to Blythe’s struggles and aspirations, and benefit from and appreciate his insights and efforts on making peace with one’s self.
Similar/related gift ideas:
– Dark Days by D. Randall Blythe (Paperback)
– Lamb Of God: Ashes Of The Wake 20th Anniversary CD
– Lamb Of God: New American Gospel CD
– Lamb Of God: Wrath CD
First Contact
The Story Of Our Obsession With Aliens
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Becky Ferreira
Publisher: Workman Publishing
Ok, we have to include something for the UFO and alien fanatics, so this new, attractive, 272-page hardcover is a great gift for them! Each chapter of First Contact: The Story Of Our Obsession With Aliens has bite-sized explanations, along with longer sections for everything from UFO religions and alien conspiracy theories to alien abductions, hoaxes, and the actual science behind our search for extraterrestrial life.
Similar/related gift ideas:
– We Are Not Alone: The Extraordinary History of UFOs and Aliens Invading Our Hopes, Fears, and Fantasies (Hardcover)
– An Illustrated History of UFOs (Hardcover)
– The UFO Book: A Chronological Journey from Crop Circles to Roswell (Hardcover)
– I Want to Believe UFO Calendar 2026 Aliens Monthly Wall Calendar
– I Want to Believe UFO T-Shirt
– The X-Files: The Complete Series DVD Box Set
Pocket Portraits
Publisher: Adams Media
For your gift recipients who love classic novels, these selections from Adams Media’s new Pocket Portraits books series make a great present and/or stocking stuffer. I absolutely love these adorable, yet informative little hardcover books, each centered on a famous author. So far, the company has these pocket biographies for authors Edgar Allan Poe, J.R.R. Tolkien, and Jane Austen, with more planned for next year.
Edgar Allan Poe: The Master of the Macabre
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Levi Lionel Leland; Publisher: Adams Media
Similar/related gift ideas:
– Greatest Works of Edgar Allan Poe (Deluxe Hardbound Edition)
– Edgar Allan Poe The Ultimate Collection
– Funko Pop! Icons: Edgar Allan Poe with Skull
– Edgar Allan Poe Quoth The Raven Blanket Throw
– Punchkins Edgar Allan Poe Tell-Tale Heart Book Plush
– Edgar Allan Poe Skeleton Figurine with Book
– The Unemployed Philosophers Guild Edgar Allan Poe Secular Saint Candle
– The Imaginary Voyages of Edgar Allan Poe
J.R.R.Tolkien: The Father of Modern Fantasy
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Don Marshall; Publisher: Adams Media
Similar/related gift ideas:
– Tolkien 4-Book Boxed Set: The Hobbit & The Lord of the Rings
– Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy
– Lord of the Rings One Ring Lamp
– Lord of the Rings Funko Pop! Moments Deluxe: Ringwraith & Hobbits
– Lord of the Rings Funko Pop! Plus: Frodo Baggins Glow In The Dark
– Lord of the Rings Funko Pop! Plus: Golum Glow In The Dark
– Lord of the Rings Bookends
Jane Austen: The Original Romance Novelist
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Janet Lewis Saidi; Publisher: Adams Media
Similar/related gift ideas:
– Greatest Works of Jane Austen (5 Books)
– The Quotable Jane Austen 2026 Wall Calendar
– LEGO Tribute to Jane Austen’s Books
– The Unemployed Philosophers Guild Jane Austen Secular Saint Candle
– The Unemployed Philosophers Guild Jane Austen Finery Color Changing Mug
– Steel Mill & Co Jane Austen Pride and Prejudice Mug
– Jane Austen’s Garden: A Botanical Tour of the Classic Novels
QUICK PICKS – BOOKS: NON-FICTION
Along with memoirs and biographies, educational gifts can be fun to give too, so here’s a few quick picks in all areas of non-fiction, including biography, history, science, nature, geography, and more.
This Angry Pen of Mine: Recovering the Journals of Layne Staley
Hardcover | Kindle Edition
By Layne Staley
Publisher: Weldon Owen
A Fine Line Between Stupid and Clever
The Story of Spinal Tap
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Rob Reiner, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer
Publisher: Gallery Books
Girl In A Band: A Memoir
10th Anniversary Edition
Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Kim Gordon; Introduction by Rachel Kushner
Publisher: Dey Street Books
A Fabulous Disaster
From the Garage to Madison Square Garden, the Hard Way
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Gary Holt with Adem Tepedelen; Foreword by Kirk Hammett
Publisher: Da Capo
Carlos Santana: Love, Devotion, Surrender
The Illustrated Story of Santana’s Musical Journey
Hardcover | Kindle Edition
By Jeff Tamarkin
Publisher: Insight Editions
The Band Photographs
1968-1969: Two-Volume Set
Hardcover
By Elliott Landy
Publisher: Weldon Owen
Uncool: A Memoir
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Cameron Crowe
Publisher: Avid Reader Press / Simon & Schuster
Thomas More
A Life and Death in Tudor England
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Joanne Paul
Publisher: Bright Matter Books
Vanished
Seven Women Magicians Who Simply Disappeared
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Anna Hays; Illustrated by Mary Kate McDevitt
Publisher: Bright Matter Books
Ends of the Earth
Journeys to the Polar Regions in Search of Life, the Cosmos, and Our Future
Hardcover
By Neil Shubin
Publisher: Dutton
Understanding Tarot
Paperback
By Pam Richards
Publisher: Austin Macauley Publishers
Classical Mythology of the Constellations
Timeless Tales of the Starry Night Sky
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Annette Giesecke; Illustrated by Jim Tierney
Publisher: Black Dog & Leventhal
Bad Bitches of Antiquity
Badass Stories from Mythology’s Fiercest Goddesses, Heroines, Warriors, and Titans
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Lorelei Wilder; Illustrated by Cinthya Álvarez
Publisher: BenBella Books, Inc.
Framing Nature
The Creation of an American Icon at the Grand Canyon (America’s Public Lands)
Paperback | Kindle Edition
By Yolonda Youngs
Publisher: University of Nebraska Press
Prisoners of Geography
Ten Maps That Explain Everything About the World (Politics of Place)
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Tim Marshall
Publisher: Scribner
Shifting Sands
A Human History of the Sahara
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Judith Scheele
Publisher: Basic Books
The Martians
The True Story of an Alien Craze that Captured Turn-of-the-Century America
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By David Baron
Publisher: Liveright
Did You Hear What Happened In Salem?
The Witch Trials of 1692
Book 1: Did You Hear What Happened Series
Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Katie Kennedy; Illustrated by Nick Thornborrow
Publisher: Workman Kids
COOKBOOKS
Below are some cookbooks released in 2025 that would make great gifts for those who enjoy cooking, baking, and mixology. For some listings, related-themed items are also included.
Edward Gorey: Uneasy Elixirs
50 Curious Cocktails Inspired by the Works of Edward Gorey
Hardcover | Kindle Edition
By Virginia Miller
Publisher: Weldon Owen
In celebration of Edward Gorey’s 100th birthday and created in conjunction with the Gorey estate comes this cocktail book with recipes inspired by the artist’s whimsically macabre characters, settings, and artwork. Along beautifully composed photographs of each cocktail in atmospheric settings, this 128-page hardcover book — with a die-cut window revealing Gorey’s “Cocktail Party” illustration — also includes original artwork and text from the Gorey archives, as well as biological tidbits, making the book feel like a curated celebration of his peculiar world. A must-have for all Gorey fans, even if they don’t plan to even make any of this fun cocktails!
Similar/related gift ideas:
– The Gashlycrumb Tinies by Edward Gorey
– E Is for Edward: A Centennial Celebration of the Mischievous Mind of Edward Gorey
– Amphigorey: Fifteen Books by Edward Gorey
– The Haunted Tea-Cosy: A Dispirited and Distasteful Diversion for Christmas by Edward Gorey
– Dracula: Deluxe Hardcover Illustrated by Edward Gorey
– 2026 Wall Calendar: Edward Gorey Art
– Edward Gorey’s Drop Curtain 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle for Adults
– Edward Gorey: A Book Of Postcards
– Mysterious Messages by Edward Gorey Boxed Notecards
The Official Wednesday Cookbook
The Woefully Weird Recipes of Nevermore Academy
Hardcover | Kindle Edition
By Mari Mancusi and Jarrett Melendez
Publisher: Weldon Owen
Continuing with the macabre theme, there’s also this new 224-page cookbook inspired by the hit Netflix series, Wednesday and its magical boarding school, Nevermore Academy, as well as the creepy and kookie Addams family. Make the pitch-black Wednesday’s Woeful Waffles, Edgar Allen Poe’tatoes, Uncle Fester’s Famous Brain Roast, and much more.
Similar/related gift ideas:
– Wednesday: A Novelization of Season One (Hardcover)
– Wednesday: Official Coloring Book
– I Am Wednesday: Little Golden Book Series (Illustrated)
– Wednesday: The Official Nightshade Society Journal
– Wednesday Nightshade Bookmark
– Wednesday Nightshade Society Celestial Logo T-Shirt
– Funko Pop! TV: Wednesday – Wednesday Addams
– Funko Pop! TV: Wednesday – Enid Sinclair
– Funko Pop! Supreme LE: Wednesday – Wednesday Addams
– Wednesday: The Complete First Season Blu-Ray
– LEGO: Wednesday & Enid’s Dorm Room Playset
– LEGO Wednesday Black Dahlia Flower Building Toy
– Wednesday: The Official Oracle Deck
– Monster High Wednesday Doll: Nevermore Academy Uniform with Thing
– Monster High Wednesday Doll, Rave’N Wednesday
QUICK PICKS – COOKBOOKS
Here’s some more Cookbooks to choose from…
The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook: Volume 2
Tastes and Tales from Tamriel
Hardcover | Spiral-Bound
By Mari Mancusi and Jarrett Melendez
Publisher: Weldon Owen
The Official Lore Olympus Cookbook
Hardcover | Kindle Edition
By Rachel Smythe, Genn McMenemy & Diana Moutsopoulos
Publisher: Random House Worlds
Dead in the Kitchen
The Official Grateful Dead Cookbook
Hardcover | Kindle Edition
By Gabi Moskowitz; Introduction by Mollie Katzen
Publisher: Weldon Owen
Diablo: Drinks, Potions & Elixirs
Cocktails and Provisions from Sanctuary
Hardcover | Kindle Edition
By Cassandra Reeder & Ryan Quinn
Publisher: Insight Editions
NASCAR: Race Day Eats
Tailgate Party Recipes
Hardcover | Kindle Edition
By Mike Lang & Kelly Crandall; Foreword by Joey Logano
Publisher: Insight Editions
The Unofficial TikTok Cookbook, Volume 2
75 (More!) Internet-Breaking Recipes for Meals, Snacks, Drinks, Treats, and More!
Hardcover | Kindle Edition
By Palestrina McCaffrey
Publisher: Adams Media
Scooby-Doo! and the Attack of the Scooby Snacks
An Official Cookbook: From Scooby Snacks and Pickled Vampire Wings to Fried Moonbeams and More
Hardcover | Kindle Edition
By Elena Pons Craig & Marc Sumerak
Publisher: Insight Editions
ACTIVITY/COLORING BOOKS FOR ADULTS
The Official Doctor Who Coloring Book
Paperback
By Mike Collins
Publisher: Ten Speed Press
Here’s a nice one for Doctor Who fans who wants some fun and relaxation: an adult coloring book! This 96-page coloring book contains 45 original illustrations on thick, high-quality paper, featuring scenes and sets in, around, and outside the TARDIS. There’s also characters from every Doctor Who era, such as David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor, Matt Smith as the Eleventh Doctor, and Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, as well as classic foes, aliens, monsters, and more.
David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor, Matt Smith as the Eleventh Doctor, and Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, along with iconic foes, monsters, aliens, and epic scenes, this book is a fun and relaxing way to engage with one of the world’s most popular shows.
Similar/related gift ideas:
– Doctor Who TARDIS Mug
– Doctor Who TARDIS Ceramic Cookie Jar
– Doctor Who Christmas Scarf TARDIS and Dalek
– Doctor Who 12th Doctor Electronic Sonic Screwdriver
– Doctor Who River Song TARDIS Replica Journal
– Topps Doctor Who Alien Attax 50th Anniversary Trading Cards Box Set
– Doctor Who TARDIS Ceramic Cookie Jar
– Doctor Who: The Complete BBC DVD Collection S1-12
– Doctor Who: The Matt Smith Years Blu-ray
Stranger Things: The Official Color-with-Stickers Book
Paperback
Publisher: Random House Worlds
This year brings the series finale of Netflix favorite Stranger Things with its highly anticipated fifth season. Fans of the series are definitely going to want to hold on to the experience for as long as they can, so start out with this coloring book, which uses stickers to fill in the artwork, much like a puzzle or paint-by-numbers. There’s 80 pages filled with scenes from the show, such as Max’s levitation and Eddie’s “Master Of Puppets” shred-fest! And there’s plenty more items for Stranger Things fans this year, so check out the list here below, including the newly released complete script books for Season 1-4.
Similar/related gift ideas:
– Stranger Things: The Complete Scripts: Season 1, Season 2, Season 3, Season 4
– Stranger Things: Starcourt Mall Escape (Hardcover)
– Stranger Things: One Way or Another: A Nancy Wheeler Mystery (Hardcover)
– Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus (Hardcover)
– Stranger Things: The Complete Coloring Book
– Stranger Things Christmas Hellfire Club Holiday Sweater T-Shirt
– Stranger Things Advent Calendar 2025
– Stranger Things Season 5 Essential Fan Guide
– Stranger Things Demogorgon Figure Desk Lamp
– Stranger Things Logo Blanket Throw
– Stranger Things Hellfire Club Blanket Throw
– Dungeons & Dragons Stranger Things: Welcome to The Hellfire Club Adventure Game
– Stranger Things Demogorgon (Season 5) – 4-Inch Articulated Action Figure
QUICK PICKS – ACTIVITY/COLORING BOOKS FOR ADULTS
Here’s some more activity and coloring books for adults to choose from…
Survive The Night: A Killer Coloring Adventure
Paperback
By Will Rogers
Publisher: Insight Editions
Dragons of the Realms: An Official Dungeons & Dragons Coloring Book
Paperback
By Official Dungeons & Dragons Licensed
Publisher: Ten Speed Press
GAMES & JIGSAW PUZZLES
League of the Lexicon
The Quiz Game about Words & Language
Game
By Two Brothers Games; created by Joshua Blackburn
Publisher: Adams Media
For language lovers and quiz enthusiasts alike comes the new game League of the Lexicon, which contains expertly crafted linguistic challenges. There’s 2,000 questions in five diverse categories. Along with standard multiple-choice trivia questions, there’s also ones that ask you to list 10 words that begin with a specific word (e.g.: “honey”) or to repeat a tongue-twister 5 times without error. You might have to choose which sentence of four examples is grammatically correct, or choose which word means the same or opposite (very SAT-like). It’s definitely a lot of fun for people who love language and grammar — I was totally hooked! (You can preview some of the questions in the Amazon listing).
Similar/related gift ideas:
– League of the Lexicon: Junior Edition
– League of the Lexicon: Global Edition
– The Language-Lover’s Lexipedia: An A-Z of Linguistic Curiosities
Book Club: Gothic Novels
1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle For Adults
Jigsaw Puzzle
Illustrated by Paula Zorite
Publisher: Gibsons
Made from 100% recycled puzzle board and Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) paper, this 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle from Gibsons Book Club collection features illustrations based on gothic literature, such as Shelley’s Frankenstein, Stoker’s Dracula, Poe’s The Tell-Tale Heart, and more! The completed puzzle size is 27 x 19 inches (68 x 49 cm). This item is a fun gift for adults who enjoy putting together jigsaw puzzles and reading the gothic classics.
Similar/related gift ideas:
– Poe’s The Tell-Tale Heart Illustrated Paperback
– Shelley’s Frankenstein Illustrated (MinaLima Edition) Hardcover
– Stoker’s Dracula: A Deluxe Hardcover Collector’s Edition Hardcover
– Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier Paperback
– Gibsons Games Jigsaw Puzzle: Book Club: Charles Dickens
– Gibsons Games Jigsaw Puzzle: Book Club: Sherlock Holmes
QUICK PICKS – GAMES & JIGSAW PUZZLES
Here’s some more games and puzzles to choose from…
Svengoolie Collage
1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle For Adults (officially licensed)
Puzzle
Publisher: Toynk
Ridley’s: 50 Must-Watch Movies Bucket List
1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle For Adults
Puzzle
Publisher: Ridley’s
Metal Gear Solid The Board Game
Game
Publisher: CMON
CATAN Board Game (6th Edition)
Game
Publisher: Catan
Ascension: 10 Year Anniversary Edition
Game
Publisher: Rebel
The Lord of The Rings The Fellowship of The Ring Trick-Taking Game
Game
Publisher: Asmodee
MISC
Here are some items you’d find in a bookstore that would make great gifts for book lovers, such as cards, journals, bookmarks, collectibles, and more.
Wicked: Elphaba / Glinda Reversible Sculpted Journal
Hardcover
Publisher: Insight Editions
Similar/related gift ideas:
– See the “WICKED” listing in the BOOKS section above for more Wicked-related items.
Universal Monsters Tarot Journal
Hardcover
Publisher: Insight Editions
Similar/related gift ideas:
– Universal Monsters Tarot Deck and Guidebook
– Universal Monsters: Bride of Frankenstein Accessory Pouch
– Universal Monsters: Frankenstein Enamel Charm Bookmark
– Universal Monsters: Bride Of Frankenstein Enamel Charm Bookmark
– See the “FRANKENSTEIN” listing in the BOOKS section above for more Frankenstein-related items.
Beetlejuice Tarot Journal
Hardcover
Publisher: Insight Editions
Similar/related gift ideas:
– Beetlejuice Tarot Deck & Guide
– 2026 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 13-Month Weekly Planner
– Beetlejuice Blu-ray
– Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Blu-ray
– McFarlane Toys – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Posed Figure 4pk
– Beetlejuice Handbook For The Recently Deceased 500pc Puzzle in Tin Box
– Enesco Beetlejuice by Jim Shore Gravestone with Sign Lit Figurine
Minecraft: Creeper Block Stationery Set (Gaming)
Hardcover | Hardcover | Gift Set
Publisher: Insight Editions
Similar/related gift ideas:
– Minecraft – Game for Nintendo Switch
– A Minecraft Movie Blu-ray + Digital
– Minecraft: Creeper Squishy Lock & Key Diary
– Minecraft: Diamond Pickaxe Enamel Charm Bookmark
– Minecraft Premier Bookmark
– Mattel Games UNO Card Game – Minecraft
JAWS Hardcover Journal
Hardcover
Publisher: Insight Editions
Similar/related gift ideas:
– Jaws – 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital
– Jaws: 50th Anniversary Edition Novel by Peter Benchley
– Jaws: Memories from Martha’s Vineyard
– The Jaws Log: Expanded Edition (Shooting Script)
– LEGO Ideas Jaws Set Diorama Kit
– Funko Pop! Comic Cover: Jaws – Shark
– Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Ornament 2025, Jaws 50th Anniversary
A NOTE ON GIFTING A KINDLE EBOOK:
To gift someone a Kindle Edition ebook, go to the Kindle ebook product page on Amazon. On the right side under the main purchase box, is a box called Buy for others. In that box, click the button that says Buy for others. It will bring you to a page where you can choose a delivery method: 1) Have a redemption link sent directly to your recipient, or 2) have the redemption link sent directly to you. If you choose Option 1, you can enter the recipient’s email address, a gift message, and the date you want it emailed to them (now, or any day up to 45 days from the date of purchase), and Amazon will email them directly with instructions on how to redeem their gifted ebook. If you choose Option 2, the redemption link will be sent to you and you can choose how you’d like to give it to the recipient — email it to them any time you want, or maybe print it out and put it in a card (although definitely still email it to them at some point to make it easier for them). I send Kindle eBook gifts all the time – they truly make a great gift!
A NOTE ON GIFTING AN AUDIBLE AUDIOBOOK:
Gifting an audiobook is similar to how you gift a Kindle ebook. To gift someone an audiobook, go to the audiobook product page on Amazon. On the right side under the main purchase box, click on the button called Give as Gift. It will bring you to a page where you enter the recipient’s name and email address*; sender’s name (that’s you), delivery date (now, or any day up to 1 year from the date of purchase), and an optional gift note. On the right side, you’ll see a preview of what your gift message will look like. When you’re done, click the yellow “Continue to checkout” button at top right. A new page will open up where you select your payment method; select a payment method — this is the last step before the purchase goes through. If you click the yellow “Continue” button at top right, it will trigger your purchase to go through and you’ll see the purchase status on a new page. Your gift recipient will receive an email on the delivery date you chose. If you go to your Gift History page, there’s an option to “Print gift” – you can use this to print out the gift and give it to the recipient yourself. The printout includes options for a Claim Code or QR Code that can be used for redemption. Note, the recipient does not need to have a paid Audible membership in order to receive their gift, but they will need to sign up for a free Audible account so they can access their gift.
*Sometimes I put my email address as the recipient so that I can email the gift myself to the recipient. This is good to do especially if you want to print it out and physically give it to someone.
Remember, if all else fails, there’s also the Amazon.com Gift Card available in multiple denominations as an ecard or physical gift card. You can have an eGift (ecard) emailed directly to the recipient (it can arrive immediately if you choose or at a later date that you select) or you can print out the ecard yourself and give it to the intended that way. If you order in enough time, though, you can get the physical gift card sent to you or directly to the recipient, with options to include a gift tin, box, or greeting card.
Check out all of our Holiday Gift Guides for more ideas. Also, as usual, we will have a separate D&D Gift Guide, which will include more books, collections, accessories, and more, so be on the lookout for that soon.
We encourage you to support small/local businesses when possible, especially bookstores and comic book and hobby shops! But, if you do use the Amazon Affiliate links included throughout our Gift Guides, we will receive a very small commission, all of which goes towards maintaining Geeks Of Doom. We appreciate your support.
