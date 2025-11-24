Holiday Gift Guide 2025: Books, Games, Collectibles & More!

Greetings, Doomers! Black Friday shopping started off as a huge annual sale on the day after Thanksgiving, then it slowly encroached upon Thanksgiving night, and now it seems like it’s a week-long event. So to help you get in on some of those early sales, we present to you our 2025 Holiday Gift Guide!

Now, if I’m the one putting together the Holiday Gift Guide (and this year, I am), it’s going to be book-centric, hence why you’ll see a lot of pictures of books here. BUT, I’ve also included a lot of other items, such as collectibles, games, toys, movies/TV, action figures, housewares, coloring books, cookbooks, tarot cards, journals, and more. While the spotlight selections were all released in 2025, items listed under each “related/similar” section might also be from prior to 2025, as are the Buzzworthy Books (older titles that are getting new buzz this year).

So check out our expanded Holiday Gift Guide 2025: Books, Games, Collectibles & More for our favorite holiday gift picks for the people in your life.

BOOKS: MOVIE/TV TIE-INS & DELUXE EDITIONS

The Art & Making Of Frankenstein: Written and Directed by Guillermo del Toro

Standard Trade Edition

Standard Edition Hardcover

By Sheila O’Malley

Introduction by Oscar Isaac; Foreword by Guillermo del Toro

Publisher: Insight Editions

As far as I’m concerned, this is the YEAR OF FRANKENSTEIN! This 334-page, massive, beautifully crafted tome provides an informative behind-the-scenes look at visionary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s latest feature film, Frankenstein, a big-screen adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic novel. Fans of Del Toro’s filmmaking and Shelley’s pioneering work will definitely appreciate all this book has to offer, with its detailed look at the craftsmanship behind the practical sets and props, costume and jewelry design, and creature creation, as well as insight into the writer/director’s storytelling process. Fans of the film will also love the Complete Screenplay hardcover.

Similar/related gift ideas:



– Frankenstein: The Complete Screenplay: Written and Directed by Guillermo del Toro

– Frankenstein Netflix Tie-In Edition Paperback

– Frankenstein Audiobook Narrated by Edoardo Ballerini

– Frankenstein Alive, Alive Graphic Novel

– Penguin Clothbound Classics: Frankenstein (Hardcover)

– Frankenstein: MinaLima Illustrated Edition (Hardcover)

– Care Bears x Universal Monsters Plush: Grumpy as Frankenstein

– Funko Pop! Movies: Care Bears x Universal Monsters: Grumpy as Frankenstein

– Funko Pop! Movies: Universal Monsters – Frankenstein

– Funko Pop! Movies: Universal Monsters – Bride Of Frankenstein

– Funko Pop! Universal Monsters: Frankenstein & The Bride 2-Pack

Batman: Revolution

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By John Jackson Miller

Publisher: Random House Worlds

For the second year in a row, fans of Tim Burton’s 1989 big-screen favorite Batman have another reason to rejoice: Batman: Revolution, the sequel to Batman: Resurrection, which is set in Burton’s Batman universe. While the first book dealt with the fallout from The Joker’s reign of terror, this new installment features another villain from the Rogues Gallery – The Riddler. Fans of the Burton’s dark universe will definitely want to in on this one!

Similar/related gift ideas:

– Batman: Resurrection Hardcover

– Funko Pop! Movies: Batman’s 85th Anniversary – Batman

– Funko Pop! Movies: Batman Returns- Catwoman

– Funko Pop! Heroes: Holiday Catwoman

– Batman Returns: One Dark Christmas Eve: The Illustrated Holiday Classic

– DC Comics Diamond Tumbler 20oz – Batman

– Batman-Shaped Bottle Opener Refrigerator Magnet

– DC Comics Batman Car Mats

– DC Comics Batman Distressed Classic Logo Zip Hoodie

– LEGO Super Heroes Batman & Batmobile vs Mr. Freeze

Superman: The Art and Making of the Film

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By James Field

Introduction by James Gunn; Foreword by David Corenswet

Publisher: Abrams Books

Release Date: November 18, 2025

James Gunn’s Superman is a spectacular, uplifting debut film entry for DC Studios’ big-screen slate. Superman: The Art and Making of the Film, documents the film’s process through interviews with cast, crew, and creatives, all accompanied by full-color photos, concept art, storyboards, costume and character design, and much more, creating a richly illustrated, in-depth companion for fans of the film and those enticed by what Gunn’s new DC Universe has in store.

Similar/related gift ideas:

– Funko Pop! Movies: Superman: Krypto

– Superman 2025 Blu-ray

– DC Finest: Superboy: The Superdog from Krypton (Paperback)

– DC Comics: Anatomy of a Metahuman

– The DC Comics Encyclopedia New Edition

– DC Cinematic Universe: A Celebration of DC at the Movies

– Superman: The Definitive History

– DC Comics, Superman 12-inch Superhero Action Figure

– Superman: McFarlane Toys/DC Direct Statue By Jim Lee

– Superman: McFarlane Toys DC Theatrical Statue

– Funko Pop! Moment: Superman 2025 – Superman and the Fortress of Solitude



Wicked: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book

Hardcover

By Matthew Reinhart

Publisher: Insight Editions

Wicked For Good, the highly anticipated sequel to last year’s Wicked, has just been released in theaters and it’s obvious that there’s a massive Wicked party happening right now, thanks to an explosion of related merchandise for the franchise. There’s pretty much everything you can think of, from clothes, make-up, perfume, and accessories, to party and home decoration, to toys, books, games, and electronics, and so much more. It was hard to choose just one new item to spotlight for this gift guide, but this new highly intricate Wicked: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book seems like an appropriate pick for fans of all ages. The book unfolds and expands to become a 3D map of the land of Oz and features key locations and magical moments from Wicked. But like I said, there’s tons of items to choose from this year, so check out more picks just below.

Similar/related gift ideas:

– Wickedly Popular: Stickers for Your Inner Witch

– Wicked (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray+ Digital)

– Wicked: The Complete Screenplay (Hardcover)

– The Wicked Series Box Set Paperback

– Wicked: Deluxe Edition Hardcover

– Wicked: Elphie: A Wicked Childhood Deluxe Hardcover

– Funko Pop! Movies: Wicked Pt 2: Elphaba

– Funko Pop! Movies: Wicked Pt 2: Glinda

– Funko Pop! Movies: Wicked Pt 2: Dorothy Gale

– Wicked: For Good: (The Illustrated Lyrics)

– LEGO Wicked Emerald City Wall Art Building Set

– Wicked Deluxe Stationery Set

– Wicked: Premium Advent Calendar

– Mattel Universal Pictures’ Wicked for Good Glinda Fashion Doll

– Mattel Universal Pictures’ Wicked for Good Elphaba Fashion Doll

Rocky Horror

Featuring Unseen Photographs and Exclusive Interviews Commemorating 50 Years of B-Movie Camp and Queer Cinema

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By Mick Rock, Tim Mohr; Foreword by Richard O’Brien; Afterword by Pati Rock

Publisher: HarperPop

Cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show celebrated its 50th anniversary this year and with that comes this new photography book from Mick Rock with a foreword by creator Richard O’Brien. This 256-page slipcased hardcover contains behind-the-scenes set photos, including intimate shots between takes of stars Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon, along with anecdotes from the cast and crew, as well as famous performers and creatives who are among the film’s most biggest fans, like Joan Jett, Billy Corgan, Courtney Love, Juliette Lewis, Norman Reedus, Elvira Mistress of the Dark, and many more.

Similar/related gift ideas:

– Rocky Horror Picture Show 50th Anniversary Steelbook Blu-ray & 4K

– Vagabond: A Memoir by Tim Curry (Hardcover)

– The Official Rocky Horror Late Night Double Feature: The 50th Anniversary Two-Volume Collector’s Edition (Hardcover)

– Gemini Pockets: The Pocket Rocky Horror (Hardcover)

– Rocky Horror: Anniversary Collection (Paperback)

– Rocky Horror Picture Show: Audience Part-tic-i-pation Guide (Paperback)

– The Rocky Horror Cookbook: 50 Savory, Sweet, and Seductive Recipes from the Cult Musical

– University Games: Rocky Horror Show Party Game

– Rocky Horror Picture Show Soundtrack Red Vinyl

Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps – The Art Of The Movie

Deluxe Edition Slipcase

Hardcover

By Jess Harrold, Afterword, Cover Art by Ryan Meinerding, Foreword by Matt Shakman

Publisher: Marvel Universe

Fans of The Fantastic Four have been waiting a very long time for the film rights to Marvel’s First Family to be back in the hands of its creator and into the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). In July 2025, it finally happened with Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the superhero team that has to save Earth from the planet-eating Galactus, who is heralded by Silver Surfer. Now, the studio has released a new Art of the Movie book focusing on The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The 288-page companion book comes in a slipcased limited deluxe edition collector’s set that explore’s the film’s environments, costumes, and behind-the-scenes insights, and includes blueprint-style schematics from the desk of Dr. Reed Richard. It also comes with 5 collectible prints.

Similar/related gift ideas:





– The Fantastic Four: First Steps [4K + Blu-ray] Region Free

– The Fantastic Four: First Steps [4K UHD]

– Marvel Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) Poster Book

– Fantastic Four: Solve Everything [Marvel Premier Collection] Paperback

– Fantastic Four First Steps H.E.R.B.I.E. Action Figure

– Funko Pop! Marvel: Fantastic Four – H.E.R.B.I.E.

– Funko Pop! Marvel: The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Mr. Fantastic

– Funko Pop! Marvel: The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Invisible Woman & Franklin

– Funko Pop! Marvel: The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Human Torch

– Funko Pop! Marvel: The Fantastic Four: First Steps – The Thing

– Funko Pop! Marvel: Fantastic Four – Silver Surfer

– Funko Pop! Marvel: Fantastic Four – Galactus

– Loungefly Marvel The Fantastic Four Mini Backpack

QUICK PICKS – BOOKS: MOVIE/TV TIE-INS & DELUXE EDITIONS

Here are some more movie and tv-related books, such as novelizations, as well as books that deal with the making-of, artwork, behind-the-scenes, photographs, and more!

Night Of The Living Dead: The Official Novelization

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By John Russo

Publisher: Titan Books

The Making of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By Jay Glennie; Introduction by Quentin Tarantino

Publisher: Insight Editions

The Art and Making of Mickey 17

Hardcover

By Simon Ward; Foreword by Bong Joon Ho

Publisher: Insight Editions

Dune Part Two: The Photography

Hardcover

By Niko Tavernise; Preface by Greig Fraser; Foreword by Austin Butler; Introduction by Dean DeBlois; Afterword by Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson;

Publisher: Insight Editions

The Art and Making of How to Train Your Dragon

Hardcover

By Jerry Schmitz; Preface by Cressida Cowell; Introduction by Dean DeBlois

Publisher: Insight Editions

Doug Chiang: The Cinematic Legacy (Volume I) & The Star Wars Legacy (Volume II)

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By Alexandre Poncet and Gilles Penso

Publisher: Abrams Books

Horror’s New Wave: 15 Years of Blumhouse

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Blumhouse with Jason Shillingl; Introduction by Jason Blum

Publisher: S&S/Simon Element

Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses

The Making of a Cult Classic

Hardcover

By Rob Zombie

Publisher: Insight Editions

BOOKS: FICTION NOVELS

Books of Blood

Books Of Blood Omnibus Volumes 1-3

Paperback

By Clive Barker

Publisher: Berkley

Everybody is a book of blood; wherever we’re opened, we’re red… This year, Berkley released a revised edition of Clive Barker’s classic Books Of Blood Volumes 1-3 omnibus, which includes an introduction by the author and a new afterword by author Grady Hendrix. Barker began his writing career in the mid-1980s with the publication of these short horror stories (there’s 6 volumes in all), with “The Midnight Meat Train” being a stand-out. Horror master Stephen King gave Barker high praise at the time, calling him “the future of horror” and he certainly knew what he was talking about! There’s truly no one like Clive Barker.

Similar/related gift ideas:

– The Hellbound Heart (Hellraiser) – Paperback

– Hellraiser 4-Movie Collection Blu-ray

– Hellraiser Puzzle Box Replica

– The Midnight Meat Train Blu-ray

– Clive Barker’s Dark Worlds: The Art and History of Clive Barker

– Clive Barker: Dark Imaginer

– Clive Barker’s Next Testament Complete Collection (Graphic Novel)

– Clive Barker’s Next Testament Complete Collection (Graphic Novel)

– Nightbreed Director’s Cut Blu-ray

– Lord of Illusions 4K Ultra HD

The End of the World As We Know It: New Tales of Stephen King’s The Stand

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

Edited by Christopher Golden & Brian Keene; Introduction by Stephen King

Publisher: Gallery Books

Horror master extraordinaire Stephen King has written SO many amazing books, many of which have gone on to receive big- and/or small-adaptations. One of his masterpieces is The Stand, a novel of over 1,000 pages (there’s been multiple versions), an apocalyptic tale that sees an epic battle between the forces of good and evil. The book has seen two TV miniseries adaptations and fans are still clamoring for more — and now there is some, in the form of this new authorized anthology with 34 short stories inspired by the events of The Stand written by multiple authors, including Joe R. Lansdale, C. Robert Cargill, Paul Tremblay, Chuck Wendig, and many more.

Similar/related gift ideas:

– The Stand (Trade Paperback)

– The Stand: The Complete and Uncut Edition by Stephen King (1990) Hardcover

– The Stand Miniseries (1994)

– Pet Sematary (Retro Cover Trade Paperback)

– Christine (Retro Cover Trade Paperback)

– Cujo (Retro Cover Trade Paperback)

– The Shining (Retro Cover Trade Paperback)

– Salem’s Lot (Retro Cover Trade Paperback)

– The Talisman (40th Anniversary Edition MMP)

– The Dead Zone (45th Anniversary Edition MMP)

King Sorrow

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Joe Hill

Publisher: William Morrow

Release Date: October 21, 2025

It’s been nearly a decade since Joe Hill’s last novel, as the talented son of author Stephen King has been working on short stories, comic books, and screenplays. And like his famous dad, the best-selling author has had several of his works adapted for the big screen, such as The Black Phone movies and this year’s Abraham’s Boys. But now the writer is back with his fifth novel, a whopping 896-page story about a Maine college student who faces an evil dragon that coerces him and his friends into offering a sacrifice every Easter. Fans of Hill novels will be thrilled with this comeback!

Similar/related gift ideas:

– NOS4A2: A Novel by Joe Hill (Paperback)

– NOS4A2: The Complete Series Collection Blu-ray

– Locke & Key: Keyhouse Compendium (Hardcover)

– The Black Phone (Movie Tie-In Paperback)

– The Black Phone – Collector’s Edition Blu-ray + DVD + Digital

– Horns: A Novel by Joe Hill (Paperback)

QUICK PICKS – BOOKS: FICTION NOVELS

There were so many good novels released this year, many of which I got to read, review, and recommend! Some of them were even gifts I received this year. Here’s a quick list of some of my favorites that I think will make terrific gifts for the readers in your life.

Play Nice

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Rachel Harrison

Publisher: Berkley

The Whistler

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Nick Medina

Publisher: Berkley

The Shattering Peace

Book 7: Old Man’s War

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By John Scalzi

Publisher: Tor Books

Hole In The Sky

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Daniel H. Wilson

Publisher: Doubleday

The Last Witch

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By C. J. Cooke

Publisher: Berkley

A Sorceress Comes to Call

Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By T. Kingfisher

Publisher: Tor Books

The Finest Edge of Twilight

Book 1: Dungeons & Dragons

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By R. A. Salvatore

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Witchcraft for Wayward Girls

Hardcover | Paperback Large Print | Kindle | Audiobook

By Grady Hendrix

Publisher: Berkley

Darker Days

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Thomas Olde Heuvelt

Publisher: Harper

The Place Where They Buried Your Heart

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Christina Henry

Publisher: Berkley

Dragonlance Chronicles

Books 1-3: Dragons of Autumn Twilight, Dragons of Winter Night, and Dragons of Spring Dawning

Hardcover

By Margaret Weis & Tracy Hickman; Foreword by Joe Manganiello

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Wake Up and Open Your Eyes

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Clay McLeod Chapman

Publisher: Quirk Books

Gate To Kagoshima

Book 1: Ancestor Memories Fantasy

Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Poppy Kuroki

Publisher: Harper Perennial

Galaphile

Book 1: The First Druids of Shannara

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Terry Brooks

Publisher: Del Rey

Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft: Heir of Strahd

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Delilah S. Dawson

Publisher: Random House Worlds

The Prestige

Paperback

By Christopher Priest; New introduction by John Clute

Publisher: Tor Books | Tor Essentials

Legion

Book 2: The Exorcist

Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By William Peter Blatty

Publisher: Tor Nightfire

House Of Monstrous Women

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Daphne Fama

Publisher: Berkley

The Possession of Alba Diaz

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Isabel Cañas

Publisher: Berkley

Atmosphere: A Love Story

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Taylor Jenkins Reid

Publisher: Ballantine Books

The Rise of Nicholas the Noble

The Elf on the Shelf Santaverse

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Chanda A. Bell; Illustrated by Michael Austin

Publisher: HarperPop5

BUZZWORTHY – BOOKS

Here are some older titles that are getting some new buzz this year.

Project Hail Mary: A Novel

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Andy Weir

Publisher: Ballantine Books

Andy Weir’s 2021 best-seller Project Hail Mary will be getting a big screen adaptation in March 2026 directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller from a screenplay by Drew Goddard. Ryan Gosling will star in the lead role as astronaut Ryland Grace in a sole-survivor scenario in the upcoming scifi adventure film.

Dungeon Master Carl

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Matt Dinniman

Publisher: Ballantine Books

Everywhere you look online, people are buzzing about Dungeon Master Carl, the science fantasy LitRPG book series that’s up to 7 books right now. So this makes a great gift so people can jump into the series, which of course is getting some adaptations – a television series from Seth MacFarlane’s production company; a tabletop role playing game, with plans for board games and deck-building games; and a graphic novel.

The Running Man (The Bachman Books)

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Stephen King

Publisher: Scribner

Stephen King originally published The Running Man in 1982 under his pseudonym Richard Bachman and it was later collected as part of The Bachman Book. Now, the book has been given a rerelease under King’s name to tie in with the new film adaptation, directed by Edgar Wright and starring Glen Powell.

The Housemaid

Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Freida McFadden

Publisher: Grand Central Publishing

A big-screen adaptation of Freida McFadden’s 2022 psychological thriller The Housemaid is coming this December from director Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) and starring Sydney Sweeney as the title character and Amanda Seyfried as the wealthy woman who hires her.

The Nightingale

Deluxe Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Kristin Hannah

Publisher: St. Martin’s Griffin

A big-screen adaptation for Kristin Hannah’s best-selling novel, The Nightingale, is out of development hell, with plans for a February 2027 release from director Michael Morris. For the book’s 10-year anniversary this year, a new limited edition hardcover that has a jacket with foil and embossing, designed edges, a ribbon bookmark, exclusive four-color endpapers, and a decorative, gold foil stamp on the front case.

BOOKS: NON-FICTION

Last Rites

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Ozzy Osbourne

Publisher: Grand Central Publishing

Release Date: October 7, 2025

RIP to our lord and savior Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in July 2025 soon after his triumphant headlining concert event, “Back to the Beginning,” where he played a solo set as well as one reuniting with his Black Sabbath bandmates. A few months later, a new book from the Prince of Darkness was released, which had been in the works long before his death. In Last Rites, the Godfather of Metal talks about planning the Black Sabbath reunion, as well as his life and career. This is a must-have for fans of the original madman. Long Live Ozzy!

Similar/related gift ideas:

– I Am Ozzy (Paperback)

– Trust Me, I’m Dr. Ozzy: Advice from Rock’s Ultimate Survivor (Paperback)

– Ozzy Osbourne: Blizzard of Ozz (Expanded Edition CD)

– Ozzy Osbourne: Diary Of A Madman (Legacy Edition CD)

– Ozzy Osbourne: The Essential Ozzy Osbourne (Limited Edition CD)

– Funko Pop! Albums: Ozzy Osbourne – Bark at The Moon

– Ozzy Osbourne – Bats Pullover Hoodie

– Ozzy Prince of Darkness Duck Rock Tribute

Just Beyond The Light

Making Peace with the Wars Inside Our Head

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By D. Randall Blythe

Publisher: Da Capo

Release Date: February 18, 2025

This year saw the release of Just Beyond The Light, the second book from Randy Blythe, the singer, frontman, and songwriter of extreme metal band Lamb Of God. This is undoubtedly essential reading for every metalhead (along with Dark Days, the musician’s first memoir where he bared his soul). Anyone can relate to Blythe’s struggles and aspirations, and benefit from and appreciate his insights and efforts on making peace with one’s self.

Similar/related gift ideas:

– Dark Days by D. Randall Blythe (Paperback)

– Lamb Of God: Ashes Of The Wake 20th Anniversary CD

– Lamb Of God: New American Gospel CD

– Lamb Of God: Wrath CD

First Contact

The Story Of Our Obsession With Aliens

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Becky Ferreira

Publisher: Workman Publishing

Ok, we have to include something for the UFO and alien fanatics, so this new, attractive, 272-page hardcover is a great gift for them! Each chapter of First Contact: The Story Of Our Obsession With Aliens has bite-sized explanations, along with longer sections for everything from UFO religions and alien conspiracy theories to alien abductions, hoaxes, and the actual science behind our search for extraterrestrial life.

Similar/related gift ideas:

– We Are Not Alone: The Extraordinary History of UFOs and Aliens Invading Our Hopes, Fears, and Fantasies (Hardcover)

– An Illustrated History of UFOs (Hardcover)

– The UFO Book: A Chronological Journey from Crop Circles to Roswell (Hardcover)

– I Want to Believe UFO Calendar 2026 Aliens Monthly Wall Calendar

– I Want to Believe UFO T-Shirt

– The X-Files: The Complete Series DVD Box Set

Pocket Portraits

Publisher: Adams Media

For your gift recipients who love classic novels, these selections from Adams Media’s new Pocket Portraits books series make a great present and/or stocking stuffer. I absolutely love these adorable, yet informative little hardcover books, each centered on a famous author. So far, the company has these pocket biographies for authors Edgar Allan Poe, J.R.R. Tolkien, and Jane Austen, with more planned for next year.

Edgar Allan Poe: The Master of the Macabre

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Levi Lionel Leland; Publisher: Adams Media

Similar/related gift ideas:

– Greatest Works of Edgar Allan Poe (Deluxe Hardbound Edition)

– Edgar Allan Poe The Ultimate Collection

– Funko Pop! Icons: Edgar Allan Poe with Skull

– Edgar Allan Poe Quoth The Raven Blanket Throw

– Punchkins Edgar Allan Poe Tell-Tale Heart Book Plush

– Edgar Allan Poe Skeleton Figurine with Book

– The Unemployed Philosophers Guild Edgar Allan Poe Secular Saint Candle

– The Imaginary Voyages of Edgar Allan Poe

J.R.R.Tolkien: The Father of Modern Fantasy

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Don Marshall; Publisher: Adams Media

Similar/related gift ideas:

– Tolkien 4-Book Boxed Set: The Hobbit & The Lord of the Rings

– Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy

– Lord of the Rings One Ring Lamp

– Lord of the Rings Funko Pop! Moments Deluxe: Ringwraith & Hobbits

– Lord of the Rings Funko Pop! Plus: Frodo Baggins Glow In The Dark

– Lord of the Rings Funko Pop! Plus: Golum Glow In The Dark

– Lord of the Rings Bookends

Jane Austen: The Original Romance Novelist

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Janet Lewis Saidi; Publisher: Adams Media

Similar/related gift ideas:

– Greatest Works of Jane Austen (5 Books)

– The Quotable Jane Austen 2026 Wall Calendar

– LEGO Tribute to Jane Austen’s Books

– The Unemployed Philosophers Guild Jane Austen Secular Saint Candle

– The Unemployed Philosophers Guild Jane Austen Finery Color Changing Mug

– Steel Mill & Co Jane Austen Pride and Prejudice Mug

– Jane Austen’s Garden: A Botanical Tour of the Classic Novels

QUICK PICKS – BOOKS: NON-FICTION

Along with memoirs and biographies, educational gifts can be fun to give too, so here’s a few quick picks in all areas of non-fiction, including biography, history, science, nature, geography, and more.

This Angry Pen of Mine: Recovering the Journals of Layne Staley

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By Layne Staley

Publisher: Weldon Owen

A Fine Line Between Stupid and Clever

The Story of Spinal Tap

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Rob Reiner, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer

Publisher: Gallery Books

Girl In A Band: A Memoir

10th Anniversary Edition

Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Kim Gordon; Introduction by Rachel Kushner

Publisher: Dey Street Books

A Fabulous Disaster

From the Garage to Madison Square Garden, the Hard Way

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Gary Holt with Adem Tepedelen; Foreword by Kirk Hammett

Publisher: Da Capo

Carlos Santana: Love, Devotion, Surrender

The Illustrated Story of Santana’s Musical Journey

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By Jeff Tamarkin

Publisher: Insight Editions

The Band Photographs

1968-1969: Two-Volume Set

Hardcover

By Elliott Landy

Publisher: Weldon Owen

Uncool: A Memoir

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Cameron Crowe

Publisher: Avid Reader Press / Simon & Schuster

Thomas More

A Life and Death in Tudor England

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Joanne Paul

Publisher: Bright Matter Books

Vanished

Seven Women Magicians Who Simply Disappeared

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Anna Hays; Illustrated by Mary Kate McDevitt

Publisher: Bright Matter Books

Ends of the Earth

Journeys to the Polar Regions in Search of Life, the Cosmos, and Our Future

Hardcover

By Neil Shubin

Publisher: Dutton

Understanding Tarot

Paperback

By Pam Richards

Publisher: Austin Macauley Publishers

Classical Mythology of the Constellations

Timeless Tales of the Starry Night Sky

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Annette Giesecke; Illustrated by Jim Tierney

Publisher: Black Dog & Leventhal

Bad Bitches of Antiquity

Badass Stories from Mythology’s Fiercest Goddesses, Heroines, Warriors, and Titans

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Lorelei Wilder; Illustrated by Cinthya Álvarez

Publisher: BenBella Books, Inc.

Framing Nature

The Creation of an American Icon at the Grand Canyon (America’s Public Lands)

Paperback | Kindle Edition

By Yolonda Youngs

Publisher: University of Nebraska Press

Prisoners of Geography

Ten Maps That Explain Everything About the World (Politics of Place)

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Tim Marshall

Publisher: Scribner

Shifting Sands

A Human History of the Sahara

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Judith Scheele

Publisher: Basic Books

The Martians

The True Story of an Alien Craze that Captured Turn-of-the-Century America

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By David Baron

Publisher: Liveright

Did You Hear What Happened In Salem?

The Witch Trials of 1692

Book 1: Did You Hear What Happened Series

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Katie Kennedy; Illustrated by Nick Thornborrow

Publisher: Workman Kids

COOKBOOKS

Below are some cookbooks released in 2025 that would make great gifts for those who enjoy cooking, baking, and mixology. For some listings, related-themed items are also included.

Edward Gorey: Uneasy Elixirs

50 Curious Cocktails Inspired by the Works of Edward Gorey

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By Virginia Miller

Publisher: Weldon Owen

In celebration of Edward Gorey’s 100th birthday and created in conjunction with the Gorey estate comes this cocktail book with recipes inspired by the artist’s whimsically macabre characters, settings, and artwork. Along beautifully composed photographs of each cocktail in atmospheric settings, this 128-page hardcover book — with a die-cut window revealing Gorey’s “Cocktail Party” illustration — also includes original artwork and text from the Gorey archives, as well as biological tidbits, making the book feel like a curated celebration of his peculiar world. A must-have for all Gorey fans, even if they don’t plan to even make any of this fun cocktails!

Similar/related gift ideas:

– The Gashlycrumb Tinies by Edward Gorey

– E Is for Edward: A Centennial Celebration of the Mischievous Mind of Edward Gorey

– Amphigorey: Fifteen Books by Edward Gorey

– The Haunted Tea-Cosy: A Dispirited and Distasteful Diversion for Christmas by Edward Gorey

– Dracula: Deluxe Hardcover Illustrated by Edward Gorey

– 2026 Wall Calendar: Edward Gorey Art

– Edward Gorey’s Drop Curtain 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle for Adults

– Edward Gorey: A Book Of Postcards

– Mysterious Messages by Edward Gorey Boxed Notecards

The Official Wednesday Cookbook

The Woefully Weird Recipes of Nevermore Academy

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By Mari Mancusi and Jarrett Melendez

Publisher: Weldon Owen

Continuing with the macabre theme, there’s also this new 224-page cookbook inspired by the hit Netflix series, Wednesday and its magical boarding school, Nevermore Academy, as well as the creepy and kookie Addams family. Make the pitch-black Wednesday’s Woeful Waffles, Edgar Allen Poe’tatoes, Uncle Fester’s Famous Brain Roast, and much more.

Similar/related gift ideas:

– Wednesday: A Novelization of Season One (Hardcover)

– Wednesday: Official Coloring Book

– I Am Wednesday: Little Golden Book Series (Illustrated)

– Wednesday: The Official Nightshade Society Journal

– Wednesday Nightshade Bookmark

– Wednesday Nightshade Society Celestial Logo T-Shirt

– Funko Pop! TV: Wednesday – Wednesday Addams

– Funko Pop! TV: Wednesday – Enid Sinclair

– Funko Pop! Supreme LE: Wednesday – Wednesday Addams

– Wednesday: The Complete First Season Blu-Ray

– LEGO: Wednesday & Enid’s Dorm Room Playset

– LEGO Wednesday Black Dahlia Flower Building Toy

– Wednesday: The Official Oracle Deck

– Monster High Wednesday Doll: Nevermore Academy Uniform with Thing

– Monster High Wednesday Doll, Rave’N Wednesday

QUICK PICKS – COOKBOOKS

Here’s some more Cookbooks to choose from…

The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook: Volume 2

Tastes and Tales from Tamriel

Hardcover | Spiral-Bound

By Mari Mancusi and Jarrett Melendez

Publisher: Weldon Owen

The Official Lore Olympus Cookbook

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By Rachel Smythe, Genn McMenemy & Diana Moutsopoulos

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Dead in the Kitchen

The Official Grateful Dead Cookbook

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By Gabi Moskowitz; Introduction by Mollie Katzen

Publisher: Weldon Owen

Diablo: Drinks, Potions & Elixirs

Cocktails and Provisions from Sanctuary

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By Cassandra Reeder & Ryan Quinn

Publisher: Insight Editions

NASCAR: Race Day Eats

Tailgate Party Recipes

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By Mike Lang & Kelly Crandall; Foreword by Joey Logano

Publisher: Insight Editions

The Unofficial TikTok Cookbook, Volume 2

75 (More!) Internet-Breaking Recipes for Meals, Snacks, Drinks, Treats, and More!

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By Palestrina McCaffrey

Publisher: Adams Media

Scooby-Doo! and the Attack of the Scooby Snacks

An Official Cookbook: From Scooby Snacks and Pickled Vampire Wings to Fried Moonbeams and More

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By Elena Pons Craig & Marc Sumerak

Publisher: Insight Editions

ACTIVITY/COLORING BOOKS FOR ADULTS



The Official Doctor Who Coloring Book

Paperback

By Mike Collins

Publisher: Ten Speed Press

Here’s a nice one for Doctor Who fans who wants some fun and relaxation: an adult coloring book! This 96-page coloring book contains 45 original illustrations on thick, high-quality paper, featuring scenes and sets in, around, and outside the TARDIS. There’s also characters from every Doctor Who era, such as David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor, Matt Smith as the Eleventh Doctor, and Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, as well as classic foes, aliens, monsters, and more.

David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor, Matt Smith as the Eleventh Doctor, and Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, along with iconic foes, monsters, aliens, and epic scenes, this book is a fun and relaxing way to engage with one of the world’s most popular shows.

Similar/related gift ideas:

– Doctor Who TARDIS Mug

– Doctor Who TARDIS Ceramic Cookie Jar

– Doctor Who Christmas Scarf TARDIS and Dalek

– Doctor Who 12th Doctor Electronic Sonic Screwdriver

– Doctor Who River Song TARDIS Replica Journal

– Topps Doctor Who Alien Attax 50th Anniversary Trading Cards Box Set

– Doctor Who TARDIS Ceramic Cookie Jar

– Doctor Who: The Complete BBC DVD Collection S1-12

– Doctor Who: The Matt Smith Years Blu-ray



Stranger Things: The Official Color-with-Stickers Book

Paperback

Publisher: Random House Worlds

This year brings the series finale of Netflix favorite Stranger Things with its highly anticipated fifth season. Fans of the series are definitely going to want to hold on to the experience for as long as they can, so start out with this coloring book, which uses stickers to fill in the artwork, much like a puzzle or paint-by-numbers. There’s 80 pages filled with scenes from the show, such as Max’s levitation and Eddie’s “Master Of Puppets” shred-fest! And there’s plenty more items for Stranger Things fans this year, so check out the list here below, including the newly released complete script books for Season 1-4.

Similar/related gift ideas:

– Stranger Things: The Complete Scripts: Season 1, Season 2, Season 3, Season 4

– Stranger Things: Starcourt Mall Escape (Hardcover)

– Stranger Things: One Way or Another: A Nancy Wheeler Mystery (Hardcover)

– Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus (Hardcover)

– Stranger Things: The Complete Coloring Book

– Stranger Things Christmas Hellfire Club Holiday Sweater T-Shirt

– Stranger Things Advent Calendar 2025

– Stranger Things Season 5 Essential Fan Guide

– Stranger Things Demogorgon Figure Desk Lamp

– Stranger Things Logo Blanket Throw

– Stranger Things Hellfire Club Blanket Throw

– Dungeons & Dragons Stranger Things: Welcome to The Hellfire Club Adventure Game

– Stranger Things Demogorgon (Season 5) – 4-Inch Articulated Action Figure

QUICK PICKS – ACTIVITY/COLORING BOOKS FOR ADULTS

Here’s some more activity and coloring books for adults to choose from…

Survive The Night: A Killer Coloring Adventure

Paperback

By Will Rogers

Publisher: Insight Editions

Dragons of the Realms: An Official Dungeons & Dragons Coloring Book

Paperback

By Official Dungeons & Dragons Licensed

Publisher: Ten Speed Press

GAMES & JIGSAW PUZZLES

League of the Lexicon

The Quiz Game about Words & Language

Game

By Two Brothers Games; created by Joshua Blackburn

Publisher: Adams Media

For language lovers and quiz enthusiasts alike comes the new game League of the Lexicon, which contains expertly crafted linguistic challenges. There’s 2,000 questions in five diverse categories. Along with standard multiple-choice trivia questions, there’s also ones that ask you to list 10 words that begin with a specific word (e.g.: “honey”) or to repeat a tongue-twister 5 times without error. You might have to choose which sentence of four examples is grammatically correct, or choose which word means the same or opposite (very SAT-like). It’s definitely a lot of fun for people who love language and grammar — I was totally hooked! (You can preview some of the questions in the Amazon listing).

Similar/related gift ideas:

– League of the Lexicon: Junior Edition

– League of the Lexicon: Global Edition

– The Language-Lover’s Lexipedia: An A-Z of Linguistic Curiosities

Book Club: Gothic Novels

1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle For Adults

Jigsaw Puzzle

Illustrated by Paula Zorite

Publisher: Gibsons

Made from 100% recycled puzzle board and Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) paper, this 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle from Gibsons Book Club collection features illustrations based on gothic literature, such as Shelley’s Frankenstein, Stoker’s Dracula, Poe’s The Tell-Tale Heart, and more! The completed puzzle size is 27 x 19 inches (68 x 49 cm). This item is a fun gift for adults who enjoy putting together jigsaw puzzles and reading the gothic classics.

Similar/related gift ideas:

– Poe’s The Tell-Tale Heart Illustrated Paperback

– Shelley’s Frankenstein Illustrated (MinaLima Edition) Hardcover

– Stoker’s Dracula: A Deluxe Hardcover Collector’s Edition Hardcover

– Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier Paperback

– Gibsons Games Jigsaw Puzzle: Book Club: Charles Dickens

– Gibsons Games Jigsaw Puzzle: Book Club: Sherlock Holmes

QUICK PICKS – GAMES & JIGSAW PUZZLES

Here’s some more games and puzzles to choose from…

Svengoolie Collage

1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle For Adults (officially licensed)

Puzzle

Publisher: Toynk

Ridley’s: 50 Must-Watch Movies Bucket List

1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle For Adults

Puzzle

Publisher: Ridley’s

Metal Gear Solid The Board Game

Game

Publisher: CMON

CATAN Board Game (6th Edition)

Game

Publisher: Catan

Ascension: 10 Year Anniversary Edition

Game

Publisher: Rebel

The Lord of The Rings The Fellowship of The Ring Trick-Taking Game

Game

Publisher: Asmodee

MISC

Here are some items you’d find in a bookstore that would make great gifts for book lovers, such as cards, journals, bookmarks, collectibles, and more.

Wicked: Elphaba / Glinda Reversible Sculpted Journal

Hardcover

Publisher: Insight Editions

Similar/related gift ideas:

– See the “WICKED” listing in the BOOKS section above for more Wicked-related items.

Universal Monsters Tarot Journal

Hardcover

Publisher: Insight Editions

Similar/related gift ideas:

– Universal Monsters Tarot Deck and Guidebook

– Universal Monsters: Bride of Frankenstein Accessory Pouch

– Universal Monsters: Frankenstein Enamel Charm Bookmark

– Universal Monsters: Bride Of Frankenstein Enamel Charm Bookmark

– See the “FRANKENSTEIN” listing in the BOOKS section above for more Frankenstein-related items.

Beetlejuice Tarot Journal

Hardcover

Publisher: Insight Editions

Similar/related gift ideas:

– Beetlejuice Tarot Deck & Guide

– 2026 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 13-Month Weekly Planner

– Beetlejuice Blu-ray

– Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Blu-ray

– McFarlane Toys – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Posed Figure 4pk

– Beetlejuice Handbook For The Recently Deceased 500pc Puzzle in Tin Box

– Enesco Beetlejuice by Jim Shore Gravestone with Sign Lit Figurine

Minecraft: Creeper Block Stationery Set (Gaming)

Hardcover | Hardcover | Gift Set

Publisher: Insight Editions

Similar/related gift ideas:

– Minecraft – Game for Nintendo Switch

– A Minecraft Movie Blu-ray + Digital

– Minecraft: Creeper Squishy Lock & Key Diary

– Minecraft: Diamond Pickaxe Enamel Charm Bookmark

– Minecraft Premier Bookmark

– Mattel Games UNO Card Game – Minecraft

JAWS Hardcover Journal

Hardcover

Publisher: Insight Editions

Similar/related gift ideas:

– Jaws – 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital

– Jaws: 50th Anniversary Edition Novel by Peter Benchley

– Jaws: Memories from Martha’s Vineyard

– The Jaws Log: Expanded Edition (Shooting Script)

– LEGO Ideas Jaws Set Diorama Kit

– Funko Pop! Comic Cover: Jaws – Shark

– Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Ornament 2025, Jaws 50th Anniversary

A NOTE ON GIFTING A KINDLE EBOOK:

To gift someone a Kindle Edition ebook, go to the Kindle ebook product page on Amazon. On the right side under the main purchase box, is a box called Buy for others. In that box, click the button that says Buy for others. It will bring you to a page where you can choose a delivery method: 1) Have a redemption link sent directly to your recipient, or 2) have the redemption link sent directly to you. If you choose Option 1, you can enter the recipient’s email address, a gift message, and the date you want it emailed to them (now, or any day up to 45 days from the date of purchase), and Amazon will email them directly with instructions on how to redeem their gifted ebook. If you choose Option 2, the redemption link will be sent to you and you can choose how you’d like to give it to the recipient — email it to them any time you want, or maybe print it out and put it in a card (although definitely still email it to them at some point to make it easier for them). I send Kindle eBook gifts all the time – they truly make a great gift!

A NOTE ON GIFTING AN AUDIBLE AUDIOBOOK:

Gifting an audiobook is similar to how you gift a Kindle ebook. To gift someone an audiobook, go to the audiobook product page on Amazon. On the right side under the main purchase box, click on the button called Give as Gift. It will bring you to a page where you enter the recipient’s name and email address*; sender’s name (that’s you), delivery date (now, or any day up to 1 year from the date of purchase), and an optional gift note. On the right side, you’ll see a preview of what your gift message will look like. When you’re done, click the yellow “Continue to checkout” button at top right. A new page will open up where you select your payment method; select a payment method — this is the last step before the purchase goes through. If you click the yellow “Continue” button at top right, it will trigger your purchase to go through and you’ll see the purchase status on a new page. Your gift recipient will receive an email on the delivery date you chose. If you go to your Gift History page, there’s an option to “Print gift” – you can use this to print out the gift and give it to the recipient yourself. The printout includes options for a Claim Code or QR Code that can be used for redemption. Note, the recipient does not need to have a paid Audible membership in order to receive their gift, but they will need to sign up for a free Audible account so they can access their gift.

*Sometimes I put my email address as the recipient so that I can email the gift myself to the recipient. This is good to do especially if you want to print it out and physically give it to someone.

Remember, if all else fails, there’s also the Amazon.com Gift Card available in multiple denominations as an ecard or physical gift card. You can have an eGift (ecard) emailed directly to the recipient (it can arrive immediately if you choose or at a later date that you select) or you can print out the ecard yourself and give it to the intended that way. If you order in enough time, though, you can get the physical gift card sent to you or directly to the recipient, with options to include a gift tin, box, or greeting card.

Check out all of our Holiday Gift Guides for more ideas. Also, as usual, we will have a separate D&D Gift Guide, which will include more books, collections, accessories, and more, so be on the lookout for that soon.

We encourage you to support small/local businesses when possible, especially bookstores and comic book and hobby shops! But, if you do use the Amazon Affiliate links included throughout our Gift Guides, we will receive a very small commission, all of which goes towards maintaining Geeks Of Doom. We appreciate your support.