Kickstarter Spotlight: Glow #1-7: A Post-Apocalyptic Techno-Fantasy Odyssey

I had to look through the GoD archives to see how long it had been since I first discovered Ray Chou and the wonders he and his teams create. It all started with a little project from his company Mythopoeia (now called Mythworks) called Skies of Fire and I backed that one right off the bat, about ten years ago! In fact, it might have been one of my very first Kickstarter Spotlights! I have never, and I mean NEVER, been disappointed with anything this group has turned out. This article is all about their ongoing series Glow that has been funded purely through Kickstarter, but they even have a roleplaying game called Wildsea available! Read on to hear more about how you can obtain Glow from the first issue through the upcoming seventh one.

I will also link the first issue spotlight of Glow that I did back in 2016. It was a distinct change of pace from the previous series but one that appeals to many. In fact, they crush their goals for these fundraisers, every single time. I say this so you know you will get what you are paying for, an amazing set of comics with whatever extras you choose to add on to it. I like to make sure people know that this is one group that has always delivered on their promises. In fact, Ray was kind enough to send me a ton of stuff recently for me to review. But on with the information that you really want, let’s talk comics, shall we?

Glow is about a pair of siblings with more inner strength as children than most adults can ever muster. We follow the exploits of Koken and Caszy as they make their way through a world that was destroyed by magic and seek to find a way to reckon the remnants of their civilization with the fact that magic might be even more present than the technology they rely on for daily life. Groups vie for more land and status while our two protagonists seek to make a life as they grow up without much to call their own. As others seek to divide them, they are steadfast in their love and need for one another in these trying times. We witness their loss of house and home, as well as the one protector they could always count on to help. When we say coming of age, they are literally trying to just reach adulthood alive! The art and story combine to make one fine story, allowing the reader to submerge into this new world and experience the trials and successes of our heroes.

As with all Kickstarters, there are tiers to the pledges, allowing the reader to pledge at various levels to receive an ever-growing amount of swag. If you are current on the series, you can get one of three covers for issue seven. If you have missed a few, you can choose the level that best fits your needs. Not to mention that you can get all sorts of extras to go along with your primary pledge. I am seeing one thing I want Ray to offer, though. We need some t-shirt options, please and thank you! But I truly believe that any fan of indy comics needs to take a gander at this Kickstarter fundraiser for Glow #1-7. All you have to do is click on the link in the previous sentence, and the magic fused with technology that is known as the internet will bring it to your screen, regardless of distance and time.

