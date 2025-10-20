New Book Tie-Ins Coming For Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ By Empress Eve @ | Guillermo del Toro‘s Frankenstein, a new film adaptation of Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel, hit theaters this weekend for a limited run before its Netflix debut on November 7, 2025. The director’s take on the classic is visually stunning and brilliant, so I highly recommend seeing it on the big screen while you can. A few new related books will be published this Fall in conjunction with the film’s release. Below are details about each along with images. – Coming October 28, 2025 from Penguin Books is the Netflix Tie-In Edition of Shelley’s 1818 version of the novel Frankenstein; Or, the Modern Prometheus. This version includes an introduction by Guillermo del Toro and features a cover with the movie’s creature, played by Jacob Elordi. – Coming October 28, 2025 from Insight Editions is The Art & Making Of Frankenstein: Written and Directed by Guillermo del Toro. Along with the standard trade edition, two collector editions (Portfolio and Artifact Edition [LE]) will also be available. – Coming November 25, 2025 from Insight Editions is Frankenstein: The Complete Screenplay, which contains the Guillermo del Toro script along with an introduction by the filmmaker and more. Frankenstein

Netflix Tie-In Edition (Movie Cover)

Paperback | Kindle Edition

By Mary Shelley; Introduction by Guillermo del Toro

Publisher: Penguin Books

Release Date: October 28, 2025 Mary Shelley’s classic of gothic horror—a cautionary tale of the limits of creativity that introduced the world to one of the most iconic monsters in literary history—now a major-motion picture by Oscar-winning writer-director Guillermo Del Toro, starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, and Mia Goth. Obsessed with creating life, Victor Frankenstein plunders graveyards for the material to fashion a new being, which he shocks into life with electricity. But his botched creature, rejected by Frankenstein and denied human companionship, sets out to destroy his maker and all that he holds dear. This chilling gothic tale, begun when Mary Shelley was just nineteen years old, would become the world’s most famous work of horror fiction, and is now the inspiration of a film adaptation written and directed by Guillermo Del Toro and starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, and Mia Goth. 240 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.3 x 0.58 x 7.95 inches The Art & Making Of Frankenstein: Written and Directed by Guillermo del Toro

Standard Trade Edition

Hardcover

By Sheila O’Malley

Introduction by Oscar Isaac; Foreword by Guillermo del Toro

Publisher: Insight Editions

Release Date: October 28, 2025 STANDARD TRADE EDITION HARDCOVER Explore the enchanting artistry and visionary storytelling behind Frankenstein, directed by Guillermo del Toro, where stunning visuals and insightful commentary reveal the creative process and craftsmanship that bring Mary Shelley’s gothic masterpiece to life like never before. Dive into the mesmerizing world of the highly anticipated film Frankenstein, directed by Guillermo del Toro, with the exclusive Art and Making of Frankenstein. This stunning volume offers an extensive behind-the-scenes look at the creative genius of del Toro and his collaborators—including his all-star cast: Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz and more—and showcases breathtaking concept art, an array of period-specific props, locations, costumes, and deep insights into the filmmaking process. Discover the visionary interpretations of classic characters, the meticulous craftsmanship that brings them to life, and the rich thematic layers that define this reimagining of Mary Shelley’s timeless tale. Combining in-depth commentary with unparalleled set access, this insightful book will provide a deeper understanding of Del Toro’s legendary creative process. Exclusive interviews with the director, cast, and production crew are paired with candid set photos, exclusive storyboards, costumes, and concept artwork. This book is a must-have for fans of del Toro, film enthusiasts, and art lovers alike. Immerse yourself in the darkly enchanting universe of Frankenstein and witness the magic of storytelling through the lens of one of cinema’s most imaginative directors. The book will also contain del Toro’s own developmental sketches of the monster from his legendary notebooks and over twelve unique ephemera items inserted by hand into each book. GOTHIC CLASSIC: The story that birthed an entire genre, Frankenstein is the quintessential gothic masterpiece. Now, experience as never before through the unique vision of Director Guillermo del Toro, who has dreamt his whole life of making this film. VISIONARY DIRECTOR: Known as the master of monsters, Guillermo del Toro’s unique blend of beauty and horror make a perfect marriage with the tale of Victor Frankenstein’s tragic, thrilling and human Monster. BREATHTAKING VISUALS: This deluxe coffee table book will feature exclusive storyboards, concept art, behind-the-scenes photography, and film stills to go along with interviews and insights from the creative teams. 334 pages; Book Dimensions: 9.25 x 1.2 x 12.75 The Art & Making Of Frankenstein: Written and Directed by Guillermo del Toro

PORTFOLIO EDITION HARDCOVER Immerse yourself in the darkly enchanting universe of Frankenstein with this exclusive Portfolio Edition of the highly anticipated film Frankenstein, Written and Directed by Guillermo del Toro. This stunning volume offers an extensive behind-the-scenes look at the creative genius of del Toro and his collaborators, including his all-star cast: Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, and others. Combining in-depth commentary with unparalleled set access, this insightful art book will provide a deeper understanding of del Toro’s legendary creative process. Exclusive interviews with the director, cast, and production crew are paired with candid set photos, exclusive storyboards, breathtaking concept art, and an array of period-specific props, locations, and costumes. There are also reproductions of more than a dozen unique pieces of design and production ephemera, each hand-affixed into every copy. Discover the visionary interpretations of classic characters, the meticulous craftsmanship that brings them to life, and the rich thematic layers that define del Toro’s reimagining of Mary Shelley’s timeless tale. Offering deep insights into the design and filmmaking process, the book contains del Toro’s developmental sketches of the monster, taken from his legendary notebooks, including an exclusive drawing made in his youth, and an early photograph of his first makeup created for the character of the monster—an opportunity to witness the magic of storytelling through the lens of one of cinema’s most imaginative directors Each Collector’s Edition includes an exclusive edition of the book, bound in embossed Svepa leatherette and featuring an exclusive die-cut tip-on cover image, with the spine adorned by a sculpted Medusa-head medallion created by film’s prop designer. Packaged in a matching slipcase, and accompanied by an exclusive quarterbound prop-replica portfolio, featuring nine sketch reproductions and a custom art print produced exclusively for Insight Editions by the film’s concept artist Mike Hill, this is a must-have for film enthusiasts and art lovers alike. Pages: 36pp book including 2 x 8pp gatefolds; Book Dimensions: 9.25 x 1.2 x 12.75 The Art & Making Of Frankenstein: Written and Directed by Guillermo del Toro

ARTIFACT EDITION [LIMITED EDITION] HARDCOVER Immerse yourself in the darkly enchanting universe of Frankenstein with this exclusive Artifact Edition of the highly anticipated film Frankenstein, Written and Directed by Guillermo del Toro. Limited to 750 numbered copies, each Artifact Edition is signed by Guillermo del Toro and packaged in a bespoke clamshell box, embossed and featuring a sculpted Medusa-head emblem created by the film’s prop designer. The book, bound in Svepa leatherette, is accompanied by an exclusive prop-replica portfolio reproducing 21 sketches featured in the film, and a custom art print, produced solely for Insight Editions by the film’s concept artist, Mike Hill. Also included are a facsimile reproduction of Victor Frankenstein’s notebook, and a one-fifth-scale-replica statue of the Dark Angel, specially created for this edition under the personal direction of del Toro himself. This stunning volume offers an extensive behind-the-scenes look at the creative genius of del Toro and his collaborators, including his all-star cast: Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, and others. Combining in-depth commentary with unparalleled set access, this insightful art book will provide a deeper understanding of del Toro’s legendary creative process. Exclusive interviews with the director, cast, and production crew are paired with candid set photos, exclusive storyboards, breathtaking concept art, and an array of period-specific props, locations, and costumes. There are also reproductions of more than a dozen unique pieces of design and production ephemera, each hand-affixed into every copy. Discover the visionary interpretations of classic characters, the meticulous craftsmanship that brings them to life, and the rich thematic layers that define del Toro’s reimagining of Mary Shelley’s timeless tale. Offering deep insights into the design and filmmaking process, the book contains del Toro’s developmental sketches of the monster, taken from his legendary notebooks, including an exclusive drawing made in his youth, and an early photograph of his first makeup created for the character of the monster. The opportunity to witness the magic of storytelling through the lens of one of cinema’s most imaginative directors makes this a must-have for film enthusiasts, and art lovers alike. Limited Edition; Pages: 336pp book including 2 x 8pp gatefolds, plus 64pp sketchbook; Book Dimensions: 9.25 x 1.2 x 12.75 ARTIFACT EDITION DARK ANGEL STATUE Frankenstein: The Complete Screenplay: Written and Directed by Guillermo del Toro

Hardcover

By Guillermo del Toro; Foreword by Guillermo del Toro

Publisher: Insight Editions

Release Date: October 28, 2025 Filled with vivid imagery and fascinating anecdotes, Frankenstein: The Complete Screenplay includes the complete screenplay of this haunting reimagining of Mary Shelley’s classic novel, written and directed by visionary filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro. Frankenstein, directed by Guillermo del Toro, delves deep into the timeless tragedy of Victor Frankenstein—from his grisly experiments and the destruction wrought in their wake to his quest for redemption in the frigid Arctic—in this unforgettable reimagining of one of the most iconic literary works of all time. Featuring stunning concept art, film stills, and behind-the-scenes photography, this official reproduction of the film’s complete screenplay invites readers into del Toro’s world as the classic story was adapted for the screen. With nuanced character development and poignant dialogue, the script brings fresh life to Shelley’s tale, exploring like never before the fractured relationship between creator and creation. From the tormented Victor Frankenstein to his tragic monster, del Toro’s unique artistic voice shines through every page, offering an immersive experience for fans of both the original novel and del Toro’s cinematic genius. 240 pages; Book Dimensions: 0.47 x 8.5 x 11.02 inches Frankenstein

Audiobook

By Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley

Narrated by Edoardo Ballerini

Introduction by Stephen King

Unabridged Audiobook; 8 hrs and 9 mins

Publisher: Simon & Schuster Audio

Release Date: October 17, 2025 SOON TO BE A NETFLIX FILM FROM ACADEMY AWARD–WINNING VISIONARY GUILLERMO DEL TORO Mary Shelley’s timeless gothic classic lives on in this adaptation of Frankenstein—featuring an introduction by Stephen King. Few works by comic book artists have earned the universal acclaim and reverence that Bernie Wrightson’s illustrated version of Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley’s Frankenstein was met with upon its original release in 1983, which vividly presented the timeless, terrifying tale of one man’s obsession to create life—and the monster that became his legacy. A generation later, this magnificent pairing of art and literature is still considered to be one of the greatest achievements made by any artist in the field. This edition also contains introductions by #1 New York Times bestselling author Stephen King and author Mary Shelley, as well as supplemental material including a history of the novel, a chronology of Mary Shelley’s life and work, and the historical context of Frankenstein for listeners. Public Domain (P)2025 Simon & Schuster Audio Frankenstein Alive, Alive: The Complete Collection

Paperback

By by Steve Niles (Author), Bernie Wrightson (Illustrator), Kelley Jones (Illustrator)

Publisher: IDW Publishing

The Monster lives! A stunning collaboration between the premier horror artist in comics history and the co-creator of the modern classic 30 Days of Night! Inspired by Mary Shelley's immortal gothic horror tale, Frankenstein Alive, Alive! brings new life to the Promethean monster, courtesy of Steve Niles (30 Days of Night) and Bernie Wrightson (Frankenstein, Swamp Thing). Victor Frankenstein's cobbled-together creature continues his adventures, embarking on a journey to discover his own humanity. Collecting the four-issue series along with an extended gallery section of layouts and pencils by Wrightson, all scanned from the original art. Additional art is supplied in the final chapter by Kelley Jones (at Wrightson's request), who stepped in to complete the series upon the comic book legend's untimely passing. 104 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.62 x 0.21 x 10.25 inches