Book Review: Dragonlance Legends

Dragonlance Legends

Books 1-3: Time of the Twins, War of the Twins, Test of the Twins

Hardcover

By Margaret Weis & Tracy Hickman

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Release Date: February 10, 2026

So this week sees the release of a series of books from my youth, although there is a typo in there, as it states it has been forty years since the series began. That has to be incorrect, as there is no way I am that old; I am still a teenager, I swear! But Dragonlance Legends captures all three of the books in one beautiful tome for new readers to enjoy and old-timers like me to walk down memory lane. If you were entertained by the first three books in the Dragonlance Chronicles collection, you will love this deep dive into one of the greatest characters in the series. I speak, of course, of Raistlin. But surprisingly enough, we read as his brother Caramon relentlessly tries to save his sibling from the very power he craves.

The depths of life and death are witnessed by all who stare into the hourglass pupils of Raistlin Majere, whose black robes seem to be a bit darker with each chapter. Driven to seek power at all costs, this young mage has suffered much for his art. His body frail and wracked by the coughing he has had incessantly since the Test at the Tower of High Sorcery, he appears to others as near death. But coursing through his veins is magic and determination, likely in equal parts. His quest to be ever more than a mere mortal is undeterred by anyone, until she enters his life. Her presence calms him, intrigues him, distracts him. No one prior has had such dominion over his emotions, fleeting though they are. But in this time and place, any distraction could prove fatal.

It is Crysania that I am referring to here, as you may have guessed. Cleric of Paladine and eternal optimist, she thinks that she can alter the path of this youthful wizard. Little does she know that while he does find something alluring about her, he is always using those around him to further his agenda. She is no exception, particularly in her naive attitude toward all things regarding him. Not even his old traveling companions can get through to her as she almost blindly follows the evil magic-user on this perilous adventure to destroy and replace the gods. Many are the lessons taught and learned, none so much as the one we all learn eventually: not everyone is capable of love, be it giving or receiving.

I am glossing over a lot here for those who have not read these novels, as I would not want to ruin them for newcomers. My memories of the first time reading this are hazy, as I begrudgingly admit the four decades of time since I first walked alongside the brothers Majere and their oft-troubling friend Tasslehoff Burrfoot. There will be time traveling, catastrophe, and loss. Betrayal happens so many times that it becomes commonplace, but there is always the sliver of hope. Hope for a better world, hope for redemption, hope for love to prevail. No one doubts the love Caramon has for Raistlin, but the delusion shatters for everyone as the reader is also forced to come to terms with the darkness that exists within some people, including some we would not expect.

What would you give up for your wildest dreams to come true? Who would you leave behind, sacrificed in your quest for more? Most would say they would never do such things, but the hearts of the common person can be swayed. And so, too, can the hearts of heroes. Whereas the first Dragonlance trilogy was about defeating the enemy that was seeking to take over the world, this trilogy is more focused on the enemy within us all. My first reading of this trio of books was not as enlightening as it was years later, more so with every passing year. I have succumbed to terrible choices and decisions, too. And while they were not world-ending, they were devastating in their own ways, severing friendships and emotionally crippling me for years at a time. We are the result of our own best and worst choices, as we witness these two brothers on their quest for salvation for, and from, one another.

The beautiful binding on this new hardcover is akin to the previous collection, but altered to enable it to stand out. The golden base color makes me think it was a reference to the golden light of our beautiful cleric in the story with the black etched into it in the same way Raistlin darkened all those around him. But maybe I am reading too much into it. This is a gorgeous gift for any fantasy fan, but particularly perfect for a Dragonlance connoisseur. Grab this at your earliest convenience for it may not be around forever. I cannot express how happy these new releases are making me and I hope to see more of them in the future.