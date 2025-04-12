Book Review: Dragonlance Chronicles

Dragonlance Chronicles

Books 1-3: Dragons of Autumn Twilight, Dragons of Winter Night, and Dragons of Spring Dawning

Hardcover

By Margaret Weis & Tracy Hickman

Foreword by Joe Manganiello

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Release Date: February 4, 2025

Who would have thought 40 years ago that I would be reviewing a book with which 14-year-old me was so enamored? Getting the chance to finally own the Dragonlance Chronicles in a single hardback is a dream come true. Truth be told, I still have my original mass market paperback releases from 1984. I even bought the Annotated Chronicles way back in the day just for more backstory. This is the core of all those old TSR books that really flooded the market in the 1980s and 1990s (and many more years after that). Or, as my kids say, the late 20th century. But, for those who missed those days due to being born too late, here is the chance to grab an amazing trilogy in a single edition!

This particular edition has a new foreword from Joe Manganiello, a known fan of all things Dungeons & Dragons related. I loved the intro as it spoke to the concept of a Dragonlance feature film and all of the work he put in to get one funded and produced. The short preface from co-author Tracy Hickman also gives the reader a bit of personal history from his life and a glimpse of the past from co-author Margaret Weis, as well. Those additions are a nice add-on to the fact that this hardcover has the entire first trilogy packed into it (Dragons of Autumn Twilight, Dragons of Winter Night, and Dragons of Spring Dawning). Over a thousand pages of love, loss, tragedy, humor, and so much more.

Having all three books in one tome creates a convenience that I am happy to embrace. There are some concerns I have with the quality of the paper and the binding itself, but the longer I live with this new release, the less that matters to me. I do miss the beautiful artwork on those original editions, but the gold and black exterior of this one hearkens back to my high school years. Oddly enough, our mascot was the Golden Dragons, so maybe fate was working its magic over the decades. Regardless of the reason, I am quite ecstatic that I get this, but also that new readers can experience what was for me, the beginning of my deep dive into the world of D&D novels and not just the game itself.

The tale itself is a woven tapestry of lives once bound together through friendship, but one that diverged as the companions sought the truths of their time. Sadly, not everyone followed the paths expected. In fact, some were changed in terrible, painful ways while others suffered loss and shame. Our heroes are diverse, coming from not just different backgrounds, but also different races and species. Set in the world of Krynn, this is a time after a horrific change hundreds of years prior, called the Cataclysm. The once peaceful continent of Ansalon is seemingly at war with itself as it comes to terms with a multitude of changes. The gods have abandoned this world, leaving a rift that seems to grow with each passing year. Our heroes split up to find out as much as they could, returning after five years to their hometown of Solace. Even this quiet town has become darker and less friendly, something none among them would have expected. But their meeting will be less celebratory and more of a jumping off point for one of the greatest adventures ever conceived.

Tanis the half-elf, the elder dwarf Flint, honorable Sturm Brightblade, mischievous Tasslehoff, and the twins Caramon and Raistlin find themselves in ever-growing trouble almost from the start. But the world hangs in the balance after a chance meeting with a barbarian couple and we bear witness as our motley crew traverses the expansive land seeking artifacts and power to help them defeat that which was thought of as fanciful legends: fear-inspiring dragons. More companions will join them, while still others will seek to eventually go their own way. But this tale is far-reaching and while it begins with these three novels, it blossoms and gives forth a series of books that I have cherished for decades. If I recall correctly, there are more than 150 books that came out over the last 40 years. I cannot swear I have read them all, but I am hard pressed to see a title in there that I do not own or remember reading at some point. So much beauty and fun flow through this long-running franchise. I even have the playable D&D modules of this original series.

To say I am a fan is to sell it far short of the truth. This world has long been a fan favorite, and it started with this trilogy. These are not an afterthought, but the real brainchild of a highly successful saga. I refuse to ruin the plot, but even if you think I am exaggerating about this series, the sheer number of releases should speak volumes. Literally! And while the original characters will always hold a special place in millions of hearts, we all have a favorite from one book or another. I will only say that mine is a certain dark elf that bears no resemblance to the Drow elf Drizz’t, even if you forget that it is an entirely different world and book series. I hope this encourages you to check this out if you are new to the world of Dragonlance. But I know that if you are a lifelong fan, you probably already own this and several other books related to it. Amazon has this at more than a third off cover price, as of the writing of this article. But do not be afraid to shop your local independent bookshop like I often do here in central Texas. I am looking at you Fabled in Waco, Texas!

Fare ye well, friends. Happy reading!