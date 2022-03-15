‘In Search Of Tomorrow’: Last Chance To Preorder This Definitive ’80s Sci-Fi Documentary

The films speak for themselves. Back to the Future. Aliens. The Terminator. Blade Runner. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, The Empire Strikes Back. Robocop. These movies have stood the test of time, but they were part of a greater world of 1980s science fiction cinema. 80s sci-fi weaved worlds of the future, dealt with the current nuclear conflict, accurately predicted technological trends, created incredible practical creatures while dabbling with new CGI, and perhaps most important, kept our spirit of inquiry going. Fans of ’80s sci-fi rejoice, as you can now help support and purchase the new almost 5-hour (!) documentary on ’80s sci-fi: In Search of Tomorrow: The Definitive 80s Sci-Fi Documentary.

Producer Robin Block of Creator VC and director David Weiner already collaborated on two 4+ crowdfunded ’80s horror documentaries, In Search of Darkness I & II, and now shift over to horror’s more intellectual cousin, science fiction. From now until March 27th, In Search of Tomorrow is available by going over to 80sscifidoc.com. Available on both Blu-ray or DVD, the basic tier runs $69.99. That gives you a physical copy of the near 5-hour (!) film, 3 posters, stickers, the digital soundtrack, and your name in the credits.

The documentary is packed with exclusive interviews from the actors, directors, and VFX legends who made your favorite films. These are made-to-order with digital items fulfilled April 16th and physical items shipping in May. While it’s obviously fun and nostalgic to revisit these films in a documentary-style context, Weiner’s film hits sensitive and topical subjects such as potential Nuclear War, the Challenger tragedy, and our over reliance on technology while also showcasing things like the legendary music of these films, practical and early CG effects, and more.

Considering the film is a legit 4 hours, 45 minutes and somehow breezes by, you’re getting your money’s worth easily. This documentary is a love letter to genre fans and as one, supporting this project is very fulfilling. Few fandoms treat their subject with the reverence that horror and sci-fi fans do and the 1980s was such an important decade for the genre. Weiner’s documentaries also serve as checklists for fans. While the main ’80s sci-fi classics are there, there were a few I had never heard of, and others I saw so long ago that I need to revisit. After watching it for nearly 5 hours, my first thought was, “Wow, I need to rewatch this with my kids!”

Time is running out. You have under two weeks left to head over to 80sscifidoc.com and order your copy of In Search of Tomorrow now. David Weiner also stopped by The Lasser Cast YouTube channel and spent an hour talking about the film, and everything ’80s sci-fi with my partner and I. That video will be up later this week.

