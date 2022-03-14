Book Review: Dungeons & Dragons and Critical Role Presents: Call Of The Netherdeep

Release Date: March 15, 2022

Greetings and salutations, folks. I hope you are also finding your way out of this not-so-lovely pandemic and are starting to be able to gather back around an undersized kitchen table loaded with books, miniatures, and dice. As things are beginning to get back to normal, the wonderful folks at Wizards of the Coast and the gang at Critical Role have teamed up to bring us a massive adventure set in the world of Exandria, Dungeons & Dragons and Critical Role Presents: Call Of The Netherdeep. I hope to give you a small glimpse of what to expect with this newest release.

This is the first major campaign for this collaboration and is meant to take players from level 3 up to 12th level. After reading through it all, I was impressed with the depth of knowledge presented here. Not only does this adventure span continents, but it traverses planes as well! Broken up into seven chapters, this quest is not for the faint of heart, for it is a continuation of a war between the gods of good and evil. As the player characters progress, they will be faced with many moral and physical challenges. I will not go into minute detail, but there is an artifact that plays a pivotal part in the overall success of this adventure. Additionally, there are rival parties that are also seeking the same goals as the players. These rivals will be of like power when encountered and have a mindset of beating the party to the mutually shared objectives.

There are some unique creatures throughout the story and many of them are massive and ridiculously dangerous. Tread carefully and carry a very big stick for the encounters will be deadly if your party is unlucky and/or inattentive. The Netherdeep is full of dread and despair, so plan accordingly. Alongside of the nearly two dozen new encounters are new magical items, too. The primary one is multifaceted and extremely important, as I mentioned earlier. One of the biggest challenges is that many of these items are made from a mineral that amplifies all things evil, corrupting those who employ them, regardless of intent. Concept art, informational cards, and even a full map round out the extras from this release. The cards will have to be photocopied and given to players when their characters acquire certain objects, be they benevolent or malignant.

Overall, this is a good, in depth look at Exandria and beyond. I am not as familiar with Critical Role as many of you might be, so what seems unique to me may spark a memory for you based on your knowledge. But whether you are a huge fanatic or just a casual witness, it is still an amazing Dungeons & Dragons adventure encompassing all seven of its modules/chapters. I hope you find this as entertaining as I did. Happy adventuring and stay vigilant, dear reader.