Book Review: Dungeons & Dragons: Bigby Presents: Glory Of The Giants

Dungeons & Dragons: Bigby Presents: Glory Of The Giants

Release Date: August 15, 2023

Good day and well met, friends! I hope today finds you well and I am absolutely excited to present this newest source book to you, for it is near and dear to my heart. Playing AD&D in the ’80s was possibly the highlight of any given week, but when it involved giant-kin, then it was beyond fun. Wizards Of The Coast has published this tome entitled Bigby Presents: Glory Of The Giants at such an opportune time for me, as I just welcomed my third grandson, Leonardo, into the world a few weeks ago. The correlation is that big boy was a healthy nine pounds which is, as many know, a pretty big baby. Who knows, maybe we have a Hill Giant in the family now? Only time will tell.

If you have ever read any of my RPG reviews, you’ll know that I like the module style releases that regularly come out, especially when there are new races, items, skills, or other extras. But my truly favorite ones are the pure reference guides: I love the lore and the systematic breakdown of how to best run those character/monsters in a home-brew fashion. So, if you will indulge me, I would like to give you a small breakdown of what this newest supplement can bring to your local gaming group!

My first major introduction outside of the Monster Manual was probably in ’82 or ’83 with the module G1-3: Against The Giants. Now the amount of info in that was minimal and hyper focused on just running the game, with little room for interpretation by the DM, no offense to Gary Gygax. Glory Of The Giants dives deep into not just descriptions, but full backgrounds and even player character options. In fact, the first chapter spends several pages with intent of creating some amazingly unique PCs for anyone so inclined. Even specific spells and skills that would be focused on those players who choose to go that route.

Chapters two and three are specifically oriented on how to utilize giants in game play, with a multitude of charts and random world building that will allow homemade campaigns to have a flair all their own. The descriptions, the behaviors, the skills that they might possess are myriad. The random encounter tables are normal, but these go above and beyond to personalize the experience. In fact, it goes beyond just giants and extends to more giant-kin and related creatures and monsters.

The fourth chapter is focused on game play, as well, but is more geographic in nature with information and maps of known giant strongholds and enclaves. As these are plentiful, this section spans almost 40 pages with distinct information for each of the 18 areas listed. And, as with all lairs, the treasure is not far behind. In fact, the entirety of chapter five is about all things of value a group might find, both magical and mundane. I am reminded of my very first character that discovered a Girdle of Cloud Giant Strength, a nice addition to my then-current fighter’s armament. I think they renamed those items to Belts of Giant Strength around the 3rd Edition or so. A handy magical item, that is for sure.

And the final chapter is focused, as expected, on the related creatures and variants of giant-kin. This extended family, if you will, encompasses various elementals, undead giants, even oversized animals. In all there are over 70 of these creatures listed in the bestiary, allowing even more customization in your adventure. Probably my favorite in here is the Runic Colossus, which is essentially a far superior and much larger golem of sorts. Thought section on scions is also worthy of mentioning. The tables herein are helpful, if not essential in creating challenges for your player characters.

I am humbly reminded of how two dimensional so many books, movies, and even previous adventures have portrayed these creatures in the past. It is actually inspiring to think of how many DMs could potentially create new worlds or campaigns for their adventurers. Maybe that is what always appealed to me about this game, the only restraints on what can be done is the imagination of those involved. Infinite possibilities, if you will. I encourage you to bring this book into your library and have as much fun as you possibly can, for it is almost 200 pages of awesome. And remember, the bigger they are does not necessarily mean the harder they fall, it also means the harder they hit. Until next time, live your best life.