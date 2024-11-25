Holiday Gift Guide 2024: Dungeons & Dragons

Hey there, folks! Welcome to another year of our Dungeons & Dragons Gift Guide!

But wait, it is not just any other year; this is D&D’s 50th Anniversary year! Half a century of what is arguably the greatest tabletop game ever. Holy moly, can you believe it has been that long? I mean, wow, just wow. It is difficult to admit, but I have been playing this game for four decades now and I am still just as excited about it now as I was then. As Wizards of the Coast grows the game, so does the demographic of who plays it and I love the fact that what used to make me seem so nerdy is now something that the public finds to be mainstream. And not only does this allow more people to access it, but it creates a demand for products we had no idea we wanted.

In this gift guide, you will see not just game books and reference materials, but also toys, figurines, and even recipe cards. The parenting book alone is a great gift year-round for folks with a new baby on the way. And let’s be honest, there was so much great stuff released this year that you will have no problem finding the perfect gift for that D&D player in your life during this gift-giving season. So with that, Happy Holidays from me and the rest of the Geeks of Doom crew!

Here’s the 2024 Holiday Gift Guide: Dungeons & Dragons Edition…

Dungeons & Dragons: 2024 Dungeon Master’s Guide

Hardcover | Alt Cover Hardcover

D&D Accessory

Publisher: Wizards Of The Coast

Can you believe it has been ten years since we got the last incarnation of the DMG? Well, if you have been holding out, now is your chance! This is the release of the season for new and experienced DMs alike. Streamlined and updated, this tome will be your guidebook of choice for your next campaign, but there is even a plot twist with the great folks at Wizards of the Coast giving us a built-in default setting, pun intended. For your gaming pleasure, this has a bit of Greyhawk in it, allowing some folks their first glimpse at one of the greatest worlds ever created! I cannot urge gift-givers enough, this is a perfect present this holiday season. Be sure to check out my full review here, if you are still unsure!

Be sure to pick up the new 2024 Dungeon Master’s Screen while you are at it!

Dungeons & Dragons: 2024 Player’s Handbook

Hardcover

D&D Accessory

Publisher: Wizards Of The Coast

How better to celebrate 50 years than with a new release of the book that delights people the world over? The 2024 edition of the primary guidebook for the world’s greatest roleplaying game is full of new and old things that have been designed to make the game easier and more enjoyable for everyone, regardless of their skill level. This was the first of the “Big 3” books and it did not disappoint. You can peruse the full review here or just know that it is an absolute gem and will be well received by any player who is looking to get caught up on collecting these new release sourcebooks.

UNLEASH NEW POSSIBILITIES—Introducing the 2024 Player’s Handbook, the new and improved guide for fifth edition Dungeons & Dragons. Redesigned with 10 years of feedback from the D&D community, the essential Dungeons & Dragons rulebook is bigger and better than ever before!

NEW CHARACTER OPTIONS YOU’LL LOVE—Create unforgettable characters with 12 core classes, 48 intriguing subclasses, and 10 distinctive species. Buff up your character’s backstory with 16 compelling backgrounds and 75 fantastic feats.

STUNNING ARTWORK—With vibrant new illustrations of every single character class, subclass, background, species, weapon, and armor, our thrilling artwork also features new and familiar spells, brought to life for the first time ever.

FRESH & ENGAGING GAMEPLAY—Change up your combat style with fascinating new Weapon Masteries for your character class. Our new Tools and Crafting system lets you use your tools to craft items and impact travel and exploration.

DESIGNED JUST FOR YOU—We’ve thoughtfully redesigned this book with an improved layout, better organization, and an alphabetized Rules Glossary. Find whatever you’re looking for with ease!

PART OF THE 2024 CORE COLLECTION—1 of 3 revised core rulebooks, the 2024 Player’s Handbook is designed for use with the fifth edition 2024 Dungeon Master’s Guide and 2024 Monster Manual Product Dimensions: 8.4 x 1 x 10.9 inches

384 pages

Ages: 14 years and up

Puncheons and Flagons

The Official Dungeons & Dragons Cocktail Book: A Cocktail and Mocktail Recipe Book

Hardcover | Kindle

By Andrew Wheeler

Publisher: Ten Speed Press

Do you enjoy a bit of adult beverage before, during, or after your weekly game? In moderation, of course. Well, if so, this cocktail book has you covered. I have managed to try a couple of these and so far, I have not been disappointed. A perfect companion to the Heroes’ Feast cookbooks, you will have your entire group clambering for more when you start whipping up a few of these tasty beverages. Not everything is made with wine or spirits so there is something here for everyone. I thoroughly enjoyed getting a sneak peek of this one and I hope you can find the perfect person who needs this in their life this season! It will definitely whet someone’s whistle, of that you can be assured.

Complement any game night with 75 deliciously clever Dungeons & Dragons-themed cocktails and bar bites to sustain any group of players for any time of day. “This book is all around beautiful! The photos are gorgeous, the recipes are well written and easy to follow, plus the lore behind each item puts me directly into the D&D universe.”—Chef Mike Haracz, host of Heroes’ Feast Entertain fabulously while you adventure in your next D&D campaign! Puncheons & Flagons is a delightful and fun-filled cocktail and snacks book filled with fare that would be served up at your character’s favorite tavern, inn, or market along the Sword Coast. All seventy-five dishes, created by a professional recipe developer, are easy to prepare and provide everything you need for hosting and entertaining with D&D flair. Dishes are organized by in-world drinking establishment and by base ingredient with options for every occasion—especially game nights!—including: • Adventurous cocktails such as Necromancer and Hand of Vecna

• Batch cocktails such as Candlekeep Tea and Faerie Fire

• Nonalcoholic concoctions such as Mourning Cup and Baldurian Tonic

• Tasty morsels such as Luiric Rarebit and High Sun Florentines 192 pages; Book Dimensions: 7.29 x 0.91 x 9.28 inches

Heroes’ Feast: The Deck of Many Morsels

50 Cards for Conjuring Snacks, Libations, and Sweets (Dungeons & Dragons)

Cards

By Kyle Newman, Jon Peterson, Michael Witwer, Sam Witwer

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

If you have ever found yourself looking for the perfect addition to your tabletop roleplaying event, here is something that can be just as amazing as the Deck of Many Things, though a lot less tragic. Food and drink abound in this stellar compilation that brings forth some previous recipes and combines them with several all new ones to give you a plethora of satisfying drinks and nom noms this season. You may not know who needs this in their life, but if you look in a mirror, I bet you will find at least one person who does!

Sip and snack your way through the realms of Dungeons & Dragons with these 50 recipe cards from the New York Times bestselling authors of the Heroes’ Feast cookbooks. This oversize deck of 50 cards with photographs brings to life festive foods and drinks that span the vast multiverse of Dungeons & Dragons—culled from the menus of taverns and markets to the recipe books of halflings and night hags. Just pick a card, use it as a shopping list at the store, and then reference the photograph on the front while you follow the heroically simple steps on the back. You’ll find 10 new recipes and 25 photographs exclusive to this deck and a mix of noshes, cocktails, and desserts sure to satisfy the most mystical of cravings, including Underdark Forage Board, Halfling Tea Sandwiches, Exploding Cheese Puffs, Butternut Beer, and Figs Cakes. With coated cards to protecting against spills, The Deck of Many Morsels will help you with hosting your next campaign session, bringing goodies to game night, or trying new foods at home. 52 pages; Dimensions: 5.53 x 1.57 x 7.43 inches

The Legend of Drizzt: The Dark Eft Trilogy

Dungeons & Dragons: The Legend of Drizzt Books 1-3

Book 1: Homeland | Book 2: Exile | Book 3: Sojourn

By R. A. Salvatore

Publisher: Random House Worlds

I know what you are thinking, these are not new books. In fact, those of us who have been around for decades have read them several times over. But there are whole new generations of gamers who have yet to experience the wild ride that is the life of Drizzt Do’Urden. Can you imagine the delight they will have as they follow his adventures for the first time? I know I would pay good money to experience it all over again for the very first time. With new art on these beautiful trade editions, they will delight your friend and give you one more person to discuss it all with on those cold winter nights! And grab the Icewind Dale trilogy — also rereleased in trade paperback with new cover art — for them while you are at it!

Discover the origin story of one of Dungeons & Dragons’ greatest heroes, drow ranger Drizzt Do’Urden, in the thrilling first adventure in The Dark Elf Trilogy. Trade paperback editions with new cover art. As the third son of Mother Malice and weaponmaster Zaknafein, Drizzt Do’Urden must be sacrificed to Lolth, the evil Spider Queen, per the tradition of their matriarchal drow society. But the unexpected death of his older brother spares young Drizzt—though he is still at the mercy of his abusive sisters. As Drizzt grows older and proves himself to be a formidable warrior at Melee-Magthere Academy, he realizes that his idea of good and evil does not match that of his fellow drow, who show only cruelty to the other creatures of the Underdark. Can Drizzt stay true to himself in a such an unforgiving, unprincipled world? Paperback: 352 pages; Book Dimensions : 5.46 x 0.73 x 8.24 inches

Similar/related gift ideas:

– Dungeons & Dragons: The Legend of Drizzt Visual Dictionary

– Dungeons & Dragons: Legend of Drizzt Board Game

– Dungeons & Dragons: Drizzt Do’Urden Modern Icons Statue

– The Crystal Shard: The Icewind Dale Trilogy Book 1

– Streams Of Silver: The Icewind Dale Trilogy Book 2

– The Halfling’s Gem: The Icewind Dale Trilogy Book 3

Dungeons & Dragons: Spelljammer: Memory’s Wake

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Django Wexler

Publisher: Random House Worlds

It was just recently that I had a younger friend of mine ask me about the Spelljammer sourcebook he saw and what it was all about. I must say, this was a great opportunity that never fully manifested itself when Spelljammer was released decades ago for Advanced Dungeons & Dragons. I am excited to see what will come of this newly reincarnated setting in the near future. I have not yet read this, but I am eager to journey into Wildspace and start a new adventure and I bet you are, too! Take the leap with me and let your imagination run wild as you take an adventure with pirates in an all new novel.

Set sail for the stars in this official Dungeons & Dragons novel set in the worlds of Spelljammer: Adventures in Space! In the colossal void of Shatterspace, besieged by bloodthirsty marauders and brimming with monstrous aberrations, the only constant is power: The deft will escape the slow. The clever will outwit the naïve. The strong will take from the weak. Axia wishes she could be grateful to have spent her life—or what little she remembers of it—on an asteroid so far from anything of interest that even the greediest spacers see fit to pass it by. Her days may not be as exciting as the swashbuckling stories of her favorite books or as dramatic as the pasts she’s imagined for herself, but they’re as safe as Shatterspace can manage. So why does something inside her long for the stars every time she sees a spacefaring spelljammer vessel? When Axia survives a sudden assassination attempt, she is cornered by Kori and Nia, a pair of pirates who offer her two options: flee with them to Wildspace, where they can keep her hidden among their crew, or die. It’s an easy choice with death at her doorstep. But even in the vastness of the Astral Sea, Axia quickly realizes that her new friends haven’t been entirely honest about their motivations. It turns out, Axia is the spitting image of Blacktongue, the long-disappeared captain of one of the deadliest pirate crews in Shatterspace. And Kori and Nia have a plan to claim the mysterious treasure that the pirate queen vanished while pursuing. To survive, Axia will have to fill Blacktongue’s bloodstained boots and embark on a more perilous and thrilling adventure than any she’s dared to dream. Hardcover: 272 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.32 x 0.95 x 9.54 inches

Dungeons & Dragons: Mimic Treasure Chest Notebook Set

Box Set

By Dungeons & Dragons Licensed

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

This officially licensed Dungeons & Dragons Mimic Treasure Chest Notebook Set includes five 4 x 6-inch blank notebooks in a keepsake clamshell box designed to look like the 5th-edition monster. Unleash your inner adventurer with this one-of-a-kind notebook set designed to look like a treasure chest that has been taken over by a mimic, one of the most terrifying creatures in Dungeons & Dragons. The box is illustrated and designed by Eric Belisle, the artist who illustrated the mimic featured in the fifth edition D&D Monster Manual. The clamshell box includes five notebooks, each with a unique monster on the cover and a dot, graph, or lined page design on the interior. The reusable box will hold your dice, pencils, pens, and other desk accessories. Perfect for jotting down character stats, sketching out maps, or taking notes during gameplay, this notebook set is a must-have for D&D players as well as RPG, sci-fi, fantasy, and horror lovers. 480 pages; Dimensions: 4.2 x 3.5 x 6.4 inches

The Young Adventurer’s Collection Box Set 2

Dungeons & Dragons 4-Book Boxed Set: Beasts & Behemoths, Dragons & Treasures, Places & Portals, Artificers & Alchemy

Hardcover

By Jim Zub (Author), Stacy King (Author), Andrew Wheeler (Author)

Publisher: Ten Speed Press

If you know me at all, you know that I am always looking for new ways to encourage players of all ages. Sometimes, jumping into D&D can be daunting, especially for those younger gamers. This series, The Young Adventurers books, is tailored for the intermediate ages and are a great way to see if there is a spark of interest in the world’s greatest roleplaying game. I have been acquiring these for my grandchildren and just cannot wait until they are able to sit around the table drinking Big Gulps and eating pizza while rolling dice and saving the day, one session at a time. If you have someone like that, too, then grab this box set or the one previous and set these kids up for success.

Explore the worlds of Dungeons & Dragons and discover your path to adventure with these illustrated, introductory guides for new adventurers. Immerse yourself in the fantastic magic and monsters of Dungeons & Dragons! This paperback collection introduces young fans to some of the exciting characters, locations, creatures, and magical elements useful for creating your own epic, adventure-filled D&D tales. Keep Beasts & Behemoths close at hand—this manual of monsters might save your life! This immersive bestiary introduces you to D&D’s most memorable monsters, from the smallest demiliches to the most dangerous rocs. No creature is more fascinating and terrifying to an adventurer than a dragon! Dragons & Treasures presents a one-of-a-kind course on the unique personalities, fabled treasures, and wondrous artifacts of the most legendary of creatures: dragons! Explore the geography, inhabitants, and legends of D&D realms with Places & Portals. Featuring fascinating lore, advice on wilderness survival, and the basics needed for any journey, this guide will help you traverse the worlds of D&D—and create your own! Discover wondrous enchanted items and curious constructs with Artificers & Alchemy. Learn about autonomous created creatures like the warforged, peculiar phenomena like eldritch storms, and sentient weapons like Snicker-Snack the Greatsword, as well as the artificers who make them. 448 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.94 x 1.62 x 8.57 inches

Reading age: 8 – 12 years; Grade level: 3 – 7

Dungeons & Dragons: Worlds & Realms: Adventures from Greyhawk to Faerûn and Beyond



Hardcover | Kindle

By Adam Lee; Official Dungeons & Dragons Licensed

Publisher: Ten Speed Press

I have to admit, of all of the Dungeons & Dragons releases this year, this one brought me the most joy. It was like opening a photo album of my past gaming life and strolling down memory lane. I gave it a decent review here, but I was still unable to capture the sheer pleasure I got from reading this book. Older gamers will appreciate this for the nostalgia it elicits, whereas younger ones will devour it for the depth and expanse of knowledge it gives about all of the settings available therein. Buy this book and give it to your best gaming buddy, they will love you forever.

Celebrate fifty years of the spellbinding settings and planes of Dungeons & Dragons with this beautifully illustrated exploration of the multiverse. Worlds & Realms is an illustrated, story-driven retrospective celebrating the immersive worldbuilding of D&D since the iconic game’s inception in 1974. Legendary mage Mordenkainen takes adventurers on a fantastical journey through the multiverse, delving into memorable and fascinating lore and locations across all five editions of the game. With Mordenkainen’s guidance, readers will revisit worlds that have come to define D&D over the decades, from the familiar realms of the Material Plane to lands beyond the Astral Sea. Mordenkainen’s philosophical musings provide a mage’s-eye view of the worlds’ unique features, creatures, and characters, captivating readers’ imaginations as they learn more about the history and mysteries of the multiverse. Additionally, readers will join adventuring parties with inhabitants of each realm through exclusive short stories by award-winning contributors Jaleigh Johnson, Jody Houser and Eric Campbell, Jasmine Bhullar, and Geoffrey Golden. Full of exciting and enchanting artwork showing fifty years of gameplay evolution from vintage D&D through the present, with original cover and chapter-opener illustrations, Worlds & Realms is a spellbinding tour of the strange and wonderful worlds of the multiverse, appealing to both new and long-standing fans alike. 368 pages; Book Dimensions: 9.31 x 1.21 x 12.25 inches

Dragons of Eternity

Dragonlance Destinies Volume 3

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman

Publisher: Random House Worlds

This has been quite the year for D&D and this book is no exception. I loved when this series started and allowed me the chance to revisit old friends and meet new ones. The world of Dragonlance and the original companions are as much a part of me as friends I have had for decades in real life. As any true bookwyrm knows, we live a thousand different lives thanks to books and they become an intricate part of who we are. Some of you have the chance to experience Krynn for the very first time and, of that, I am exceedingly jealous. But for the rest of us, it is another journey with our friends, something we all will cherish. The writing in this series is more robust and definitely more refined; but as always, it is entertaining. Weis and Hickman delivered yet again, as we all knew they would. Buy this series for yourself, it is absolutely a win.

An intrepid woman and her friends have inadvertently altered the future of their world—now they must try to restore time in this thrilling conclusion to the New York Times bestselling Dragonlance series. When Destina Rosethorn and her companions were transported to a time centuries before their birth—to the days of the Third Dragon War—the Graygem of Gargath brought chaos to the battlefield and changed the course of history. Upon returning to the Inn of the Last Home, where their journey began, Destina’s party discovered a world completely changed. The forces of evil now hold sway over their land. The River of Time is rising, flowing inexorably toward the present day. Destina and her friends must make one last, desperate attempt to restore time’s river to its proper channel. If they do not succeed, the altered past will sweep over the present until no trace of their old world remains. 400 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.37 x 1.25 x 9.52 inches

Dungeons & Dragons: The Book of Concealment

A Game Screen and Journal in One

Hardcover

By Official Dungeons & Dragons Licensed

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

For any Dungeons & Dragons player, this officially licensed and beautifully illustrated Dungeons & Dragons journal features gridded pages and a hardcover case that doubles as a privacy game screen. Designed with the Dungeon Master in mind but useful for all players and games, the case of this journal unfolds into a four-panel game screen—slide it off the paperback journal to reveal a stunningly illustrated scene by artist Hydro74. Use the screen to shield your own strategies for total concealment and the gridded journal to capture your campaign, build worlds, and jot down other notes from your sessions. The screen includes foil stamping and removeable stickers on the front and back and the journal includes a textured cover for the ultimate gift. Game screen does NOT include D&D game rules or stats. 144 pages; Dimensions: 7.69 x 1.05 x 9.51 inches

LEGO Ideas Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale

LEGO Ideas Building Set 21348

A collaboration between LEGO and Wizards of the Coast

This was my favorite LEGO purchase of the year! A massive set that was actually decently priced considering it contains intellectual property that is not owned by LEGO. I loved this build and savored every moment of it. You get a Displacer Beast, a Gelatenous Cube, an Owlbear, and a Mimic in addition to several unique minifigs to round out the set. I mean, that red dragon has to eat someone, right? The dragon is fully articulated and this allows you to pose it in a myriad of ways for your entertainment and to make your display as unique as possible.

I am also going to drop a link here for the 6 pack of D&D LEGO minifigs that released a few months after the Ideas set did. There are 12 minifigs in the series and they are spectacular! I bought a whole case so I have 3 complete sets, since many of the figures have extra interchangeable heads and equipment so you can customize them and create several adventuring parties! My LEGO set looks amazing!

Dungeons and Dragons gift idea for adults – Create your own brick-built Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale fantasy adventure with the first ever LEGO model set in the Forgotten Realms

Mythical creature figures – Includes an elf wizard, a dwarf cleric, a gnome fighter, an orc rogue and dragonborn Alax Jadescales LEGO minifigures, plus monsters such as an owlbear and a beholder

Campaign developed with Wizards of the Coast – Download and play your way through a campaign specially designed in collaboration with the world renowned Wizards of the Coast

A buildable D&D adventure – Search for magic items, discover Easter eggs and beware of traps and the posable Cinderhowl the Red Dragon figure as you explore the tavern, tower and dungeon

Nostalgic gift idea for adults – Treat yourself or give this LEGO Ideas build and display set as a birthday gift to creative adults who share your passion for DUNGEONS & DRAGONS adventures

Build together – Includes 4 booklets with building instructions for different parts of the set so you can build with your D&D group, plus interviews with the set’s fan designer and more

Fun D&D room decor for the home – The tower, tavern and dungeon build in this 3,745-piece building set for adults measures over 19 in. (48 cm) high, 14.5 in. (37 cm) wide and 12 in. (30 cm) deep

MISC ROLEPLAYING PICKS

Magic: The Gathering Oracle Deck

A 52-Card Deck and Guidebook: Oracle Cards

Cards

By Magic: The Gathering

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

From the extraordinary world of Magic: The Gathering comes a beautifully illustrated 52-card oracle deck and guidebook—featuring a pantheon of gods, iconic creatures, and mythical beings from the Greek-inspired plane of Theros. From the team behind The Dungeons & Dragons Tarot Deck comes this officially licensed oracle deck comprising 52 all-new illustrations that celebrate the characters, creatures, and lore of the world’s largest trading card game. Inspired by Theros, the plane where monsters prevail, mortals endure, and heroes ascend, this Magic: The Gathering-themed deck features exclusive art of Jace, the Planeswalker; Hythonia, the legendary gorgon; and well-known creatures such as the Pegasus, Chimera, Sirens, and more. With stunning illustrations, The Magic: The Gathering Oracle Deck also features a guidebook that introduces readers to the practice of oracle cards, including instructions on how to use and interpret the cards and descriptions of each card image. Both denizens of Theros and practitioners of oracle cards hold belief as a powerful tool that we can use to create our reality, and with this deck you’ll be inspired to explore new realms of meaning. 52 pages; Dimensions: 5 x 2 x 6.4 inches

Düngeonmeister: The Deck of Many Drinks

The RPG Cocktail Recipe Deck with Powerful Effects!

Cards

By Jef Aldrich, Jon Taylor

Publisher: Adams Media

Serve up tabletop-themed cocktails and matching effects for an adventurous add-on that gives any game night an extra dash of excitement with this cocktail twist on the infamous in-game item The Deck of Many Things. Stir up your RPG session—and your cocktail game—with this interactive deck of tabletop role-play-themed drinks with potent in-game effects. Düngeonmeister: The Deck of Many Drinks lets gamers add some excitement to their game with 50 RPG-inspired cocktails, each paired with a related effect compatible with 5E and other systems. Players can draw a card at random to let chance decide their fate, then look up the drink recipe in the included booklet to mix up the cocktail. The drink’s effect strikes the player’s character as soon as they start to imbibe. Drinks include:

-The tart and rejuvenating Healing Surge, which patches you up and gives you a second wind

-The citrusy Giant Bee with its accompanying in-game melee weapon

-The dark and smooth Turn Undead that actually (temporarily) turns you undead

-And more! Düngeonmeister: The Deck of Many Drinks adds a tasty new layer of adventure to your campaign. 50 pages; Dimensions: 4 x 1.2 x 6 inches

QUICK PICKS

– Dungeons & Dragons 2024 Character Sheets

– Dungeons & Dragons – the Making of Original D&D: 1970-1977

– 2025 Dungeons and Dragons Wall Calendar

– The Ultimate RPG Series Presents: Oh Captain, My Captain!: A Quick-Play Fantasy RPG (Ultimate Role Playing Game Series) Cards

– The Düngeonmeister Book of RPG Trivia: 400+ Epic Questions to Quiz Your Friends — and Foes! (Düngeonmeister Series)

– DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Masters Collectors Box Vol. 1 Cosmetics

– Magic: The Gathering 3″ Plush Charms

– How to Dungeon Master Parenting: A Guidebook for Gamifying the Child Rearing Quest, Leveling Up Your Skills, and Raising Future Adventurers

