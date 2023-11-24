Holiday Gift Guide 2023: Dungeons & Dragons

Another year, another chance to gift your favorite beloved tabletop gamer more Dungeons & Dragons goodies for the holiday season. Because, as usual, Wizards of the Coast and other publishers working alongside of them, has delivered. I am so pleased to be able to bring you this list, some of which I possess and others that I will have soon, I am sure. I wish you all the best this holiday season, dear readers. Now, on with the show!

Here’s the 2023 Holiday Gift Guide: Dungeons & Dragons Edition:

Lore & Legends: A Visual Celebration of the Fifth Edition of the World’s Greatest Roleplaying Game

This would be my favorite of all the 2023 options, mainly because it is the perfect D&D gift. It details all of the current editions accomplishments while paying respect to its roots and earliest offerings. A must have for the diehard player or DM. I did a full review that is available here for you to get even more information.

There’s even a super special edition releasing before the holidays and that one is loaded with extras. I already have my hands on it and can’t wait to dig into that expanded version, since the standard one was so over the top awesome already! The special edition features original cover and slipcase illustrations; three gatefold Through the Ages; a pull-out drawer that doubles as a dice tray, and much more! Truly a perfect gift for every D&D fanatic.

The Deck of Many Things

This has got to be one of the greatest accessory releases ever. Not only does it include the infamous Deck but it also contains the Book of Manay Things which gives the DM a huge allotment of scenarios and reference points to incorporate the deck into any game play, at any time. Currently only available through D&D Beyond, the physical release has been postponed to ensure only the highest quality item gets into your hands.

Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse

Okay, this is the real deal. Three hardback books, a map, even a DM screen to make the most out of your planar campaign. The first is all about the setting including the hub city Sigil and what makes everything tick, the second is the bestiary specific to outer planes, and lastly is the adventure that drags your PC all over Sigil and the myriad of other gate towns to challenge them at every turn. Needless to say, this is a huge addition to any collection and a worthy gift to those who love long adventures.

Bigby Presents: Glory Of The Giants

Giants abound! This hyper focused release is a little bit of all things gigantic. Detailing the different varieties as well as the plethora of giant-kin that exist, you will find this helpful when building a module around these larger creatures. I did a full review here which delves into the book with greater detail.

The Practically Complete Guide to Dragons

This one is pure reference with some amazing artwork inside. I highly recommend this for any dragon lover, even those who do not actually play Dungeons & Dragons. Broken into five sections, this is a book of mini books and is just a joy to read.

Keys From The Golden Vault

For those who possess a bit of larceny in their hearts, this one is a bakers dozen of heists that have singular goals. Perfect for the party with some flexible morals and maybe a paladin that took some personal time to vacation away from the rest. Maps abound for both DMs and PCs to help facilitate the adventures. Who knows what sort of loot might be found when sticky fingers get to work?

Phandelver And Below: The Shattered Obelisk

More of a redux than a sequel to the Lost Mine adventure, this release fleshes out the town of Phandalin with a couple of dozen new creatures, lots of references, and even some psionics to make it that much more interesting. This a great way to introduce new players and DMs to the world of Dungeons & Dragons. For many, this could be a great way to creep around the Underdark!

Dragons of Fate: Dragonlance Destinies: Volume 2

Second in the new trilogy from Weis and Hickman, this book really takes the reader deeper into the plot and seems to thrive on the interpersonal relationship between Sturm and Raistlin. But make no mistake, Tasslehoff is there to ensure no one gets too relaxed. As our heroes quest to set things aright, they must battle their own self interests for the sake of continuity. Remember, this one takes place in the past which could alter the future if they are not careful. I reviewed this a while back and you are welcome to peruse that submission here.

Heroes’ Feast Flavors of the Multiverse: An Official D&D Cookbook

RPGs and tasty morsels? Yes, please. I cannot say enough great things about this cookbook. I reviewed it not long ago and have even made a dish from it. Check that review out here and see for yourself how awesome your games could be with this addition to your culinary library.

Dungeons & Dragons: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book

This is exactly what you think it is. The artwork and skills that went into this are spectacular. I am so sad I did not get an advance copy of this but I will be buying it, believe you me.

The Dungeons & Dragons Coloring Book: 80 Adventurous Line Drawings

Essentially what you would expect but it does feature both old and new art for you to re-imagine with your own color schemes. Don’t be afraid to color outside the lines, either!

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Themberchaud Ornament

Everyone’s favorite portly wyrm is now available from Hallmark just in time to take your tree to the next level this holiday season. I do not normally go in for themed ornaments but yeah, I will have this one.

Honorable Mentions:

– Places & Portals (Young Adventurer’s Guides)

– Characters & Quests (Young Adventurer’s Workbook)

– The Lich Lord Puzzle: A Dungeons & Dragons Jigsaw Puzzle

– The Beholder Puzzle: A Dungeon & Dragons Jigsaw Puzzle

– The Rise of Tiamat: A Dungeon & Dragons Jigsaw Puzzle

– Dungeons & Dragons 100 Postcards: Archival Art from Every Edition

– Dungeons & Dragons Stickerology: Legendary Stickers of Monsters, Magical Items, and More

