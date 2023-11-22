Holiday Gift Guide 2023: Books Edition (Books, Games, Collectibles & More!)

It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means holiday shopping has begun and so have some really great sales. One of my favorite items to give and receive is books in all formats – print, eBook, and Audiobook – so putting together this annual guide is a real treat for me.

This year, I tried something a little different; I expanded the guide to include other items that are also commonly found in bookstores, such as puzzles, games, tarot cards, collectibles, and more. For some of the listings, I also included some links to related/similar items that might have been released prior to 2023 and these might be movies, action figures, housewares, and more.

So check out our expanded Holiday Gift Guide 2023: Books Edition for our favorite holiday gift picks for the readers in your life.

TIE-IN DELUXE HARDCOVERS & ILLUSTRATED EDITIONS

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan: The Making of the Classic Film

Hardcover

By John Tenuto & Maria Jose Tenuto

Publisher: Titan Books

This massive making-of tome is on the top of my list this year! It’s been over 40 years since my favorite Star Trek movie The Wrath of Khan hit theaters and now we have this amazing coffee-table book filled with behind-the-scenes info and photos, production art, unpublished archival material, script extracts, interviews with the creative team, and much more. A must-have for Trek fans!

Similar/related gift ideas:

– Funko POP! Star Trek – Kirk & Spock from The Wrath of Khan

– Funko Pop! The Wrath of Khan Star Trek Khan

– Ata-Boy Star Trek Command Insignia 1.12″ Full Color Enamel Pin

– Star Trek Spock Live Long And Prosper Salute Enamel Pin

Unleashing Oppenheimer

Inside Christopher Nolan’s Explosive Atomic-Age Thriller

Hardcover | Kindle

By Jada Yuan

Publisher: Insight Editions

Movie-goers love everything writer/director Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight) has to offer, even when the subject matter is the “father of the atomic bomb,” J. Robert Oppenheimer. The Oppenheimer movie was a hit this past summer, so this new 272-page behind-the-scenes coffee table book is a great gift for fans of the filmmaker, as well as history buffs.

Similar/related gift ideas:

– American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer By Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin

Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

– Oppenheimer: The Official Screenplay by Christopher Nolan: Paperback

The Origins of the Wheel of Time

The Legends and Mythologies that Inspired Robert Jordan

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Michael Livingston

Publisher: Tor Books

The Wheel of Time is undoubtedly one of the greatest fantasy series of all time. Now the Amazon Prime streaming adaptation is bringing it to even more people’s attention. So this new hardcover book is perfect for people who want to delve further into Robert Jordan’s world and see what real-world history and mythology inspired its creation.

Explore never-before-seen insights into the Wheel of Time, including:

– A brand-new, redrawn world map by Ellisa Mitchell using change requests discovered in Robert Jordan’s unpublished notes.

– An alternate scene from an early draft of The Eye of the World.

– The long-awaited backstory of Nakomi.

– 8 page, full color photo insert.

Similar/related gift ideas:

– The Wheel of Time Show Logo T-Shirt

– Wheel of Time Paperback Boxed Set I: The Eye of the World, The Great Hunt, The Dragon Reborn (Paperback)

– Audible audiobooks narrated by actress Rosamund Pike, star of the Amazon streaming series: Book 1; Book 2; Book 3

Eragon: The Illustrated Edition

Book 1: The Inheritance Cycle

Hardcover | Kindle

By Christopher Paolini; Illustrated by Sidharth Chaturvedi

Publisher: Knopf Books for Young Readers

In celebration of his 20-year anniversary, a new illustrated hardcover edition of Eragon is now available! The Inheritance Cycle fantasy series has been a big hit for Christopher Paolini, who impressively began his writing career as a teenager, so this is a great way to look back on the dragon-ride tale that started it all.

Similar/related gift ideas:

– Inheritance Cycle by Christopher Paolini Revised Paperback Editions: Books 1-4: Eragon, Eldest, Brisingr, Inheritance

– Murtagh (Book 5: The Inheritance Cycle) by Christopher Paolini

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

Spielberg: The First Ten Years

Hardcover

By Laurent Bouzereau

Publisher: Insight Editions

Steven Spielberg is one of the most famous and beloved filmmakers of all time, and this new book features the first 10 tens of his career, from 1971 to 1982. And let’s face it, that was some decade! It brought us blockbusters like JAWS, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, and more.

Similar/related gift ideas:

– The Complete Making of Indiana Jones: The Definitive Story Behind All Four Films

– Jaws (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)

– Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Ultimate Visual History

NOVELS

Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Caitlin Schneiderhan

Publisher: Random House Worlds

It’s going to be a while til we see the conclusion of Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things, so this new book from Caitlin Schneiderhan can tide you over. The prequel story centers on metalhead and future Hawkins hero, Eddie Munson, who spends his time as D&D Dungeon Master of the Hellfire Club and gigging with his band, Corroded Coffin, who he hopes will make it big. Could this finally be his chance for that? Stranger Things fans will love to dive into this one and get more acquainted with everyone’s new favorite character.

Similar/related gift ideas:

– AXE HEAVEN Stranger Things Eddie’s Guitar Mini Guitar Model

– Hallmark Netflix Stranger Things TV Show Retro Video Cassette Case Plastic, Christmas Ornament

– Stranger Things Upside Down Board Game

Holly

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Stephen King

Publisher: Scribner

Need a gift for the Stephen King fan in your life? Then the famed horror author’s new book, Holly, is a no-brainer. The story centers on private investigator Holly Gibney, a character from the author’s Bill Hodges series and The Outsider, the latter of which was adapted into an HBO miniseries starring Jason Batman and Cynthia Erivo as Holly.

Similar/related gift ideas:

– The Bill Hodges Trilogy Boxed Set by Stephen King

Mr. Mercedes, Finders Keepers, and End of Watch

Hardcover | Paperback

– Stephen King’s Pet Sematary 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo

Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Beth Revis

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Star Wars fans LOVE Han Solo and Princess Leia, so they will go crazy for this new novel by Beth Revis, The Princess and the Scoundrel, which sees the spacefaring couple getting married! This is a story that’s been teased for decades and now it’s finally been told, and with lots of added adventure, of course.

Similar/related gift ideas:

– From a Certain Point of View: Return of the Jedi (Star Wars)

– Lightup LED Glowing Light Saber Star Wars Chop Sticks

– Mattel Games UNO Star Wars Card Game

– LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet

– Star Wars Death Star Ice Cube Mold

Shakespeare Unleashed

Book 2: Unleashed

Hardcover, Paperback, and eBook

Anthology: Edited by James Aquilone

Monstrous Books

A fantastic mashup of Shakespeare and horror in this second installment of the Unleashed anthology series with stories from Ian Doescher, Jonathan Maberry, Joe R. Lansdale, and many more.

Similar/related gift ideas:

– Classic Monsters Unleashed (Unleashed Book 1

Dragons of Fate

Dragonlance Destinies: Volume 2

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman

Publisher: Del Rey | Random House Worlds

The long-running Dungeons & Dragons-inspired Dragonlance series continues with Dragonlance Destinies from returning authors Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman. The new book is a follow-up to last year’s Dragons of Deceit, and is the latest in the Dragonlance book series, which began in 1984 with one of my favorite fantasy novels of all time, Dragons of Autumn Twilight (also by Weis & Hickman).

Similar/related gift ideas:

– Dragons of Deceit (Dragonlance Destinies: Volume 1)

– Dragons of Autumn Twilight (Dragonlance Chronicles, Volume I)

Daisy Jones & The Six

Hardcover | Paperback | TV Tie-In Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Taylor Jenkins Reid

Publisher: Random House

Another fabulous small-screen adaptation from Amazon Prime streaming comes from some great source material: Daisy Jones & The Six by author Taylor Jenkins Reid. The book acts as a history of the rise and fall of a fictional rock band inspired by the Stevie Nicks-fronted Fleetwood Mac and other 1970’s rock groups, led by the charismatic singer Daisy. There’s drama, drugs, and rock and roll in this bestselling quick read.

Similar/related gift ideas:

– Aurora soundtrack by Daisy Jones & The Six

– The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

– Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks

– Making Rumours: The Inside Story of the Classic Fleetwood Mac Album

QUICK PICKS – NOVELS

There were so many good novels released this year, many of which I got to read, review, and recommend! Some of them were even gifts I received this year. Here’s a quick list of some of my favorites that I think will make terrific gifts for the readers in your life.

What Kind of Mother

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Clay McLeod Chapman | Publisher: Quirk Books

Black River Orchard

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Chuck Wendig

Publisher: Del Rey

How to Sell a Haunted House

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Grady Hendrix

Publisher: Berkley

The September House

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Carissa Orlando

Publisher: Berkley

Black Sheep

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Rachel Harrison | Publisher: Berkley

The Mantis

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Kotaro Isaka | Publisher: Overlook Press

Chaos Terminal

Book 2: The Midsolar Murders

Paperback | Kindle | Audiobook

By Mur Lafferty

Publisher: Ace Books

Leviathan Falls

Book 9: The Expanse

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By James S.A. Corey

Publisher: Orbit

Starter Villain

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By John Scalzi

Publisher: Tor Books

A Haunting on the Hill

Authorized follow-up to Shirley Jackson’s The Haunting of Hill House

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Elizabeth Hand

Publisher: Mulholland

Demons of Good and Evil

Book 17: The Hollows

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Kim Harrison

Publisher: Ace Books

The Olympian Affair

Book 2: The Cinder Spires

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Jim Butcher

Publisher: Ace Books

The Way Home

Two Novellas from the World of The Last Unicorn

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Peter S. Beagle

Publisher: Ace Books

The Legend of Drizzt: Lolth’s Warrior

Book 3: The Way of the Drow

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By R. A. Salvatore

Publisher: Harper Voyager

The Girl in the Eagle’s Talons

Book 7: A Lisbeth Salander Novel (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo Series)

Hardcover | Kindle

By Karin Smirnoff (Author), Sarah Death (Translator);

Publisher: Knopf

Medusa’s Sisters

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Lauren J.A. Bear

Publisher: Ace Books

Stone Blind

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Natalie Haynes

Publisher: HarperCollins

The Witch and the Tsar

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Olesya Salnikova Gilmore

Publisher: Ace Books

House of Odysseus

The Songs of Penelope Book 2

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Claire North

Publisher: Ace Books

The Weaver and the Witch Queen

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Genevieve Gornichec

Publisher: Ace Books

SOLSTICE / CHRISTMAS

The Christmas Appeal: A Novella

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Janice Hallett

Publisher: Atria Books

Petty rivalries, passive aggressiveness, and backstabbing prevail in this Whodunit tale set during the production of a community theater’s annual Christmas play. And although it is a murder-mystery with some questionable characters, it also manages to be lighthearted and somewhat humorous. This one was highly entertaining and is perfect for this upcoming gift-giving season.

Similar/related gift ideas:

– The Hound of the Baskervilles: 150th Anniversary Edition (Signet Classics) by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

– Hercule Poirot’s Christmas: A Hercule Poirot Mystery by Agatha Christie

Christmas and Other Horrors

An Anthology of Solstice Horror

Hardcover | Kindle

Edited by Ellen Datlow

Publisher: Titan Books

Release Date: October 24, 2023

If your gift recipient is into horror tales, then here’s an original anthology that mixes winter solstice celebrations from around the world with the darker side of traditions, such as ghouls, hauntings, and visitations.

Similar/related gift ideas:

– Krampus (Blu-ray Edition)

– Violent Night (Blu-ray Edition)

– Secret Santa by Andrew Shaffer (Paperback)

– NOS4A2: A Novel by Joe Hill (Paperback)

BIOGRAPHIES & MEMOIRS

Here are some biographies and memoirs newly released this year that center on famous people.

My Effin’ Life

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Geddy Lee

Publisher: Harper

At the top of my Wish List of not just memoirs, but all books this year is this autobiography of Geddy Lee, the singer/bassist of progressive rock trio Rush. The group did their farewell concerts in 2015 and officially disbanded in early 2018 while drummer Neil Peart privately battled brain cancer, from which he died in 2020. The premature dissolution of one of the greatest rock bands of all time was a major disappointment for fans, but also for Lee, who still wanted to make music and tour. Now, Lee is telling his story, from his upbringing in Canada as the child of Holocaust survivors through his lengthy tenure as Rush’s frontman, as well as all his other passions, such as collecting baseball memorabilia. The guys in Rush have kept their personal lives more private than most rock stars do, so this peek into Lee’s world in his own words is a real treat. This is an absolute must-have for fans of Rush, and will make a good gift for those who enjoy memoirs from musicians.

QUICK PICKS – BIOGRAPHIES & MEMOIRS

The Woman in Me

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Britney Spears

Publisher: Gallery Books

Making It So: A Memoir

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Patrick Stewart

Publisher: Gallery Books

Being Henry: The Fonz … and Beyond

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Henry Winkler

Publisher: Celadon Books

If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By John Stamos

Publisher: Henry Holt and Co.

Love, Pamela: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry, and Truth

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle | Audiobook

By Pamela Anderson

Publisher: Dey Street Books

QUICK PICKS – NON-FICTION / EDUCATIONAL

Educational gifts can be fun to give too, so here’s a few quick picks in science, nature, geography, and more.

White Holes

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Carlo Rovelli

Publisher: Penguin Riverhead Books

Anaximander: And the Birth of Science

Paperback | Kindle | Audiobook

By Carlo Rovelli

Publisher: Penguin Riverhead Books

The Universe In A Box

Simulations and the Quest to Code the Cosmos

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Andrew Pontzen

Publisher: Penguin Riverhead Books

The Screech Owl Companion

Everything You Need to Know about These Beneficial Raptors

Paperback | Kindle

By Jim Wright & Scott Weston

Publisher: Timber Press

50 Hikes with Kids Utah and Nevada

Paperback | Kindle

By Wendy Gorton & Hailey Terry

Publisher: Timber Press

The Awesome Travel Trivia Book

365 Weird, Random but Interesting Geography and World Fun Facts

Paperback | Kindle

by Iwiz

How to Win at Chess

The Ultimate Guide for Beginners and Beyond

Hardcover | Kindle

By Levy Rozman

Publisher: Ten Speed Press

New York Botanical Garden Mushroom Identification Flashcards

100 Common Mushrooms of North America

Card Set

By The New York Botanical Garden

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

The Explorers Club

A Visual Journey Through the Past, Present, and Future of Exploration

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By The Explorers Club (Author), Jeff Wilser (Editor)

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

Myth America

Historians Take On the Biggest Legends and Lies About Our Past

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Kevin M. Kruse & Julian E. Zelizer

Publisher: Basic Books

100 Places to See After You Die

A Travel Guide to the Afterlife

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Ken Jennings

Publisher: Scribner

GRAPHIC NOVELS

The Complete Persepolis

20th Anniversary Edition

Hardcover

By Marjane Satrapi (Author); Anjali Singh (Translator)

Publisher: Pantheon

For your more serious-minded gift recipients, there’s the 20th anniversary edition of the bestselling graphic novel series Persepolis. This acclaimed work from Marjane Satrapi is her coming-of-age story while growing up as a girl in Iran during the Islamic Revolution, as well as her time in exile. This one is a real eye-opener that is even taught in schools today. This new edition of the complete series is a great gift for adult book lovers and is also appropriate for children ages 14 and older.

Similar/related gift ideas:

– Embroideries by Marjane Satrapi

Watership Down: The Graphic Novel

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle

By Richard Adams (Author), James Sturm (Adapter), Joe Sutphin (Illustrator)

Publisher: Ten Speed Graphic

A timeless classic beloved for generations, Watership Down is now available as a beautiful graphic novel. This 384-page faithful adaptation will delight fans of Richard Adams’s original book, but is also a great way to introduce younger audiences to the tale.

Similar/related gift ideas:

– Watership Down (Classic Illustrated Edition Hardcover)

– Tales from Watership Down

QUICK PICKS – COOKBOOKS

Below are some cookbooks released in 2023 that would make great gifts for those who enjoy cooking, baking, and mixology. For some listings, related-themed items are also included.

Alice In Wonderland Official Cookbook

Book 3: Disney The Official Cookbook

Hardcover | Kindle | Deluxe Gift Set with Apron

By Elena Craig & S.T. Bende; Foreword by Ashley Eckstein

Publisher: Insight Editions

Similar/related gift ideas:

– Alice In Wonderland (60th Anniversary Blu-ray/DVD Combo)

– Alice in Wonderland Mushroom Figurine (Enesco Disney Traditions by Jim Shore)

– Funko POP Deluxe: Alice in Wonderland: Alice With Flowers

The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Baking Cookbook

Hardcover | Kindle

By Sandy K Snugly

Publisher: Insight Editions

Similar/related gift ideas:

– The Nightmare Before Christmas (Blu-ray Edition)

– The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide

– The Nightmare Before Christmas 8-piece Decorated Pyrex Food Storage Set

– Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Moon Hill Scene Ceramic Canister Snack Cookie Jar

Disney: Cooking With Magic

A Century of Recipes: Inspired by Decades of Disney’s Animated Films from Steamboat Willie to Wish

Hardcover

By Brooke Vitale, Lisa Kingsley, Jennifer Peterson

Publisher: Insight Editions

Similar/related gift ideas:

– The Little Mermaid (Blu-ray Edition)

– Mickey Mouse Christmas Coffee Mug Set

– Disney Villains: Devilishly Delicious Cookbook

– Disney Princess: Healthy Treats Cookbook

Supernatural: The Official Cocktail Book

Hardcover | Kindle

By James Asmus and Adam Carbonell

Publisher: Insight Editions

Gastronogeek: Recipes to Die For

40 Dishes Inspired by the World’s Greatest Fictional Detectives

Hardcover

By Thibaud Villanova

Publisher: Insight Editions

Hocus Pocus: The Official Cookbook

40 Dishes Inspired by the World’s Greatest Fictional Detectives

Hardcover | Gift Set Edition with Apron

By Elena Craig, S.T. Bende

Publisher: Insight Editions

The German Baking Book

Cakes, Tarts, Breads, and More from the Black Forest and Beyond

Hardcover

By Jurgen Krauss (former Great British Baking Show contestant)

Publisher: Weldon Owen

The Official Netflix Cookbook

70 Recipes from Your TV to Your Table

Hardcover

By Anna Painter; Foreword by Jennifer Garner

Publisher: Insight Editions

Coco: The Official Cookbook

Hardcover

By Gino Garcia

Publisher: Insight Editions

The Witcher Official Cookbook

Provisions, Fare, and Culinary Tales from Travels Across the Continent

Hardcover | Kindle

By Anita Sarna & Karolina Krupecka; Foreword by Andrzej Sapkowski

Publisher: Ten Speed Press

COLORING BOOKS & LETTERING FOR ADULTS

Stranger Things: The Official Coloring Book Season 4

Paperback

By Netflix

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Similar/related gift ideas:

See “Stranger Things: Flight Of Icarus” listing above for Stranger Things-related items.

– The Beauty of Horror: Ghosts of Christmas Coloring Book

– Mister Sam Shearon’s Creepy Christmas: A Merry Macabre Coloring Book

The Official Dune Coloring Book

Paperback

Inspired by Frank Herbert (Author)

Publisher: Berkley / Ace Books

Dune: Part Two was supposed to hit the big screen this December, but then its theatrical release was moved to March 2024. Now Dune fans have to wait that much longer for this highly anticipated conclusion. Here’s a nice way for your gift recipient to soothe themselves in the meantime — give them this first-ever official adult coloring book based Frank Herbert’s acclaimed novel. The 96-page Official Dune Coloring Book has 44 original illustrations featuring locations, such as the desert planet Arrakis and its creatures, character studies, scenes, and more.

Similar/related gift ideas:

– The Art and Soul of Dune

Hardcover

– Dune: The Graphic Novel Volume 1

Book 1: Deluxe Edition | Hardcover | Kindle Edition

Book 2: Hardcover | Kindle Edition

– Princess of Dune

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

QUICK PICKS – COLORING BOOKS & LETTERING FOR ADULTS

Hand Lettering for Happiness

An Introduction to Hand Lettering & Calligraphy Techniques?Designed to Spark Joy!

Paperback

By Brenna Jordan

Publisher: Adams Media

The Creepy Cute Goth Coloring Book

30 Pretty Scary Coloring Pages for Year-Round Fun!

Paperback

Illustrated by Gaynor Carradice

Publisher: Adams Media

The Düngeonmeister Goblin Quest Coloring Book

Follow Along with and Color This All-New RPG Fantasy Adventure! (Düngeonmeister Series)

Paperback

By Jef Aldrich (Author), Jon Taylor (Author), Zachary Bacus (Illustrator)

Publisher: Adams Media

Pretty Simple Coloring: Mandalas

45 Easy-to-Color Pages Inspired by the Calm and Balance of Mandalas

Paperback

Publisher: Adams Media

Pretty Simple Coloring Series: Nature Scenes

45 Easy-to-Color Pages Inspired by the Beauty of Nature

Paperback

Publisher: Adams Media

The Unofficial Horror Movie Coloring Book

From The Exorcist and Halloween to Get Out and Child’s Play, 30 Screams and Scenes to Slay with Color

Paperback

By Vernieda Vergara; Illustrated by Andy Price

Publisher: Adams Media

Squid Game: The Official Coloring Book

Paperback

By Netflix

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Bridgerton: The Official Coloring Book

Paperback

By Netflix

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Castlevania: The Official Coloring Book

Paperback

By Netflix

Publisher: Random House Worlds

JIGSAW PUZZLES & GAMES

Cynthia Hart’s Victoriana Cats

Basket of Mischief 1,000-Piece Puzzle

Sewing with Kittens 1,000-Piece Puzzle

12 Wrapping Papers and Gift Tags

The Sticker Book (Hardcover)

By Cynthia Hart

Publisher: Workman Publishing Company

Those who enjoy putting together jigsaw puzzles will have lots of fun with this set from Cynthia Hart featuring adorable cats looking their very Victorian best. I’m not typically into froofy things, but I honestly squealed when I opened these. It’s purrfect (had to do it) for cat-lovers and puzzle-lovers alike. The items are sold separately, but it has 2 jigsaw puzzles, a sticker book, and wrapping paper. (See my full review here.)

Similar/related gift ideas:

– National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Thomas Kinkade Jigsaw Puzzle

– A Christmas Story Thomas Kinkade Jigsaw Puzzle

– Harry Potter Movie Collage Jigsaw Puzzle

– White Mountain Puzzles Tapestry Cat Jigsaw Puzzle

– Laurence King The World of Jane Austen 1000 Piece Puzzle

QUICK PICKS – JIGSAW PUZZLES & GAMES

MONOPOLY®: Dune

Game

Publisher: USAOPOLY

MONOPOLY®: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Game

Publisher: USAOPOLY

TRIVIAL PURSUIT®: Marvel Cinematic Universe Ultimate Edition

Game

Publisher: USAOPOLY

TABOO: Vintage Bookshelf Edition

Game

Publisher: Winning Solutions

YAHTZEE®: Doctor Who TARDIS 60th Anniversary

Game

Publisher: USAOPOLY

National Parks Trivia: A Card Game

400 Questions to Test the Knowledge of Every Enthusiast (Ultimate Trivia Card Games)

Game

By Emily Hoff & Maygen Keller

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

MISC

Here are some quick picks of items you’d find in a bookstore that would make great gifts for book lovers, such as cards, games, journals, bookmarks, and more.

Necronomicon Tarot Deck and Guidebook

Card Set

Written by Christopher March; Illustrated by James Bousema

Publisher: Insight Editions

Universal Monsters Tarot Deck and Guidebook

Card Set

Written by Casey Gilly, Illustrated by Joe Wilson

Publisher: Insight Editions

Classic Horror Oracle Cards

Card Set

By Ricardo Diseño

Publisher: Chronicle Books

Good Omens Tarot Deck and Guidebook

Card Set

By Minerva Siegel (Author), Lúthien Leerghast (Artist)

Publisher: Insight Editions

Elf: The Official Advent Calendar

Advent Calendar

Publisher: Insight Editions

The Book Lover’s Advent Calendar

25 Bookish Gifts for Readers

Advent Calendar

Publisher: Weldon Owen

You Fell Asleep Here

Beaded Bookmark

Publisher: Peter Pauper Press

Star Wars: 125 Conversation Cards

Chat Pack Card Set

Publisher: Insight Editions

New York City: A Color-Your-Own Travel Journal

Color Your World Travel Journal Series

Paperback

By Evie Carrick (Author), Emma Taylor (Illustrator)

Publisher: Adams Media

National Parks Postcards

100 Illustrations That Celebrate America’s Natural Wonders

Postcards Set

By Fifty-Nine Parks

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

Van Gogh Letters Stationery Set

Insights Deluxe Stationery Sets

Stationery Set

Publisher: Insight Editions

Gremlins: Gizmo Plush Journal

Hardcover

Publisher: Insight Editions

DC: Batman Hardcover Journal

Hardcover

Publisher: Insight Editions

Dune: House of Atreides Hardcover Journal

Hardcover

Publisher: Insight Editions

A NOTE ON GIFTING A KINDLE EBOOK:

To gift someone a Kindle Edition ebook, go to the product page on Amazon. On the right side under the main purchase box, is a box called Buy for others. In that box, click the button that says Buy for others. It will bring you to a page where you can choose a delivery method: 1) Have a redemption link sent directly to your recipient, or 2) have the link sent directly to you. If you choose Option 1, you enter the recipient’s email address, a gift message, and the date you want it sent to them (now, or any day up to 45 days from the date of purchase), and Amazon will email them directly. If you choose Option 2, the redemption link will be sent to you and you can choose how you’d like to give it to the recipient — email it to them any time you want, or maybe print it out and put it in a card (although definitely still email it to them at some point to make it easier for them). I send Kindle eBook gifts all the time – they truly make a great gift!

Remember, if all else fails, there’s also the Amazon.com Gift Card available in multiple denominations as an ecard or physical gift card. You can have an eGift (ecard) emailed directly to the recipient (it can arrive immediately if you choose or at a later date that you select) or you can print out the ecard yourself and give it to the intended that way. If you order in enough time, though, you can get the physical gift card sent to you or directly to the recipient, with options to include a gift tin, box, or greeting card.

Check out all of our Holiday Gift Guides for more ideas. Also, as usual, we will have a separate D&D Gift Guide, which will include books, so be on the lookout for that soon.

We encourage you to support local businesses when possible, especially bookstores and comic book and hobby shops! But, if you do use the Amazon Affiliate links included throughout our Gift Guides, we will receive a very small commission, all of which goes towards maintaining Geeks Of Doom. We appreciate your support.

Follow me on Twitter and Instagram!