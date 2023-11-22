Holiday Gift Guide 2023: Books Edition (Books, Games, Collectibles & More!)

It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means holiday shopping has begun and so have some really great sales. One of my favorite items to give and receive is books in all formats – print, eBook, and Audiobook – so putting together this annual guide is a real treat for me.
This year, I tried something a little different; I expanded the guide to include other items that are also commonly found in bookstores, such as puzzles, games, tarot cards, collectibles, and more. For some of the listings, I also included some links to related/similar items that might have been released prior to 2023 and these might be movies, action figures, housewares, and more.
So check out our expanded Holiday Gift Guide 2023: Books Edition for our favorite holiday gift picks for the readers in your life.
TIE-IN DELUXE HARDCOVERS & ILLUSTRATED EDITIONS
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan: The Making of the Classic Film
Hardcover
By John Tenuto & Maria Jose Tenuto
Publisher: Titan Books
This massive making-of tome is on the top of my list this year! It’s been over 40 years since my favorite Star Trek movie The Wrath of Khan hit theaters and now we have this amazing coffee-table book filled with behind-the-scenes info and photos, production art, unpublished archival material, script extracts, interviews with the creative team, and much more. A must-have for Trek fans!
Similar/related gift ideas:
– Funko POP! Star Trek – Kirk & Spock from The Wrath of Khan
– Funko Pop! The Wrath of Khan Star Trek Khan
– Ata-Boy Star Trek Command Insignia 1.12″ Full Color Enamel Pin
– Star Trek Spock Live Long And Prosper Salute Enamel Pin
Unleashing Oppenheimer
Inside Christopher Nolan’s Explosive Atomic-Age Thriller
Hardcover | Kindle
By Jada Yuan
Publisher: Insight Editions
Movie-goers love everything writer/director Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight) has to offer, even when the subject matter is the “father of the atomic bomb,” J. Robert Oppenheimer. The Oppenheimer movie was a hit this past summer, so this new 272-page behind-the-scenes coffee table book is a great gift for fans of the filmmaker, as well as history buffs.
Similar/related gift ideas:
– American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer By Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin
Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
– Oppenheimer: The Official Screenplay by Christopher Nolan: Paperback
The Origins of the Wheel of Time
The Legends and Mythologies that Inspired Robert Jordan
Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook
By Michael Livingston
Publisher: Tor Books
The Wheel of Time is undoubtedly one of the greatest fantasy series of all time. Now the Amazon Prime streaming adaptation is bringing it to even more people’s attention. So this new hardcover book is perfect for people who want to delve further into Robert Jordan’s world and see what real-world history and mythology inspired its creation.
Explore never-before-seen insights into the Wheel of Time, including:
– A brand-new, redrawn world map by Ellisa Mitchell using change requests discovered in Robert Jordan’s unpublished notes.
– An alternate scene from an early draft of The Eye of the World.
– The long-awaited backstory of Nakomi.
– 8 page, full color photo insert.
Similar/related gift ideas:
– The Wheel of Time Show Logo T-Shirt
– Wheel of Time Paperback Boxed Set I: The Eye of the World, The Great Hunt, The Dragon Reborn (Paperback)
– Audible audiobooks narrated by actress Rosamund Pike, star of the Amazon streaming series: Book 1; Book 2; Book 3
Eragon: The Illustrated Edition
Book 1: The Inheritance Cycle
Hardcover | Kindle
By Christopher Paolini; Illustrated by Sidharth Chaturvedi
Publisher: Knopf Books for Young Readers
In celebration of his 20-year anniversary, a new illustrated hardcover edition of Eragon is now available! The Inheritance Cycle fantasy series has been a big hit for Christopher Paolini, who impressively began his writing career as a teenager, so this is a great way to look back on the dragon-ride tale that started it all.
Similar/related gift ideas:
– Inheritance Cycle by Christopher Paolini Revised Paperback Editions: Books 1-4: Eragon, Eldest, Brisingr, Inheritance
– Murtagh (Book 5: The Inheritance Cycle) by Christopher Paolini
Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook
Spielberg: The First Ten Years
Hardcover
By Laurent Bouzereau
Publisher: Insight Editions
Steven Spielberg is one of the most famous and beloved filmmakers of all time, and this new book features the first 10 tens of his career, from 1971 to 1982. And let’s face it, that was some decade! It brought us blockbusters like JAWS, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, and more.
Similar/related gift ideas:
– The Complete Making of Indiana Jones: The Definitive Story Behind All Four Films
– Jaws (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)
– Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Ultimate Visual History
NOVELS
Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus
Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook
By Caitlin Schneiderhan
Publisher: Random House Worlds
It’s going to be a while til we see the conclusion of Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things, so this new book from Caitlin Schneiderhan can tide you over. The prequel story centers on metalhead and future Hawkins hero, Eddie Munson, who spends his time as D&D Dungeon Master of the Hellfire Club and gigging with his band, Corroded Coffin, who he hopes will make it big. Could this finally be his chance for that? Stranger Things fans will love to dive into this one and get more acquainted with everyone’s new favorite character.
Similar/related gift ideas:
– AXE HEAVEN Stranger Things Eddie’s Guitar Mini Guitar Model
– Hallmark Netflix Stranger Things TV Show Retro Video Cassette Case Plastic, Christmas Ornament
– Stranger Things Upside Down Board Game
Holly
Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook
By Stephen King
Publisher: Scribner
Need a gift for the Stephen King fan in your life? Then the famed horror author’s new book, Holly, is a no-brainer. The story centers on private investigator Holly Gibney, a character from the author’s Bill Hodges series and The Outsider, the latter of which was adapted into an HBO miniseries starring Jason Batman and Cynthia Erivo as Holly.
Similar/related gift ideas:
– The Bill Hodges Trilogy Boxed Set by Stephen King
Mr. Mercedes, Finders Keepers, and End of Watch
Hardcover | Paperback
– Stephen King’s Pet Sematary 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo
Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel
Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Beth Revis
Publisher: Random House Worlds
Star Wars fans LOVE Han Solo and Princess Leia, so they will go crazy for this new novel by Beth Revis, The Princess and the Scoundrel, which sees the spacefaring couple getting married! This is a story that’s been teased for decades and now it’s finally been told, and with lots of added adventure, of course.
Similar/related gift ideas:
– From a Certain Point of View: Return of the Jedi (Star Wars)
– Lightup LED Glowing Light Saber Star Wars Chop Sticks
– Mattel Games UNO Star Wars Card Game
– LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet
– Star Wars Death Star Ice Cube Mold
Shakespeare Unleashed
Book 2: Unleashed
Hardcover, Paperback, and eBook
Anthology: Edited by James Aquilone
Monstrous Books
A fantastic mashup of Shakespeare and horror in this second installment of the Unleashed anthology series with stories from Ian Doescher, Jonathan Maberry, Joe R. Lansdale, and many more.
Similar/related gift ideas:
– Classic Monsters Unleashed (Unleashed Book 1
Dragons of Fate
Dragonlance Destinies: Volume 2
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman
Publisher: Del Rey | Random House Worlds
The long-running Dungeons & Dragons-inspired Dragonlance series continues with Dragonlance Destinies from returning authors Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman. The new book is a follow-up to last year’s Dragons of Deceit, and is the latest in the Dragonlance book series, which began in 1984 with one of my favorite fantasy novels of all time, Dragons of Autumn Twilight (also by Weis & Hickman).
Similar/related gift ideas:
– Dragons of Deceit (Dragonlance Destinies: Volume 1)
– Dragons of Autumn Twilight (Dragonlance Chronicles, Volume I)
Daisy Jones & The Six
Hardcover | Paperback | TV Tie-In Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Taylor Jenkins Reid
Publisher: Random House
Another fabulous small-screen adaptation from Amazon Prime streaming comes from some great source material: Daisy Jones & The Six by author Taylor Jenkins Reid. The book acts as a history of the rise and fall of a fictional rock band inspired by the Stevie Nicks-fronted Fleetwood Mac and other 1970’s rock groups, led by the charismatic singer Daisy. There’s drama, drugs, and rock and roll in this bestselling quick read.
Similar/related gift ideas:
– Aurora soundtrack by Daisy Jones & The Six
– The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid
– Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks
– Making Rumours: The Inside Story of the Classic Fleetwood Mac Album
QUICK PICKS – NOVELS
There were so many good novels released this year, many of which I got to read, review, and recommend! Some of them were even gifts I received this year. Here’s a quick list of some of my favorites that I think will make terrific gifts for the readers in your life.
What Kind of Mother
Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook
By Clay McLeod Chapman | Publisher: Quirk Books
Black River Orchard
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Chuck Wendig
Publisher: Del Rey
How to Sell a Haunted House
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Grady Hendrix
Publisher: Berkley
The September House
Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook
By Carissa Orlando
Publisher: Berkley
Black Sheep
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Rachel Harrison | Publisher: Berkley
The Mantis
Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook
By Kotaro Isaka | Publisher: Overlook Press
Chaos Terminal
Book 2: The Midsolar Murders
Paperback | Kindle | Audiobook
By Mur Lafferty
Publisher: Ace Books
Leviathan Falls
Book 9: The Expanse
Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By James S.A. Corey
Publisher: Orbit
Starter Villain
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By John Scalzi
Publisher: Tor Books
A Haunting on the Hill
Authorized follow-up to Shirley Jackson’s The Haunting of Hill House
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Elizabeth Hand
Publisher: Mulholland
Demons of Good and Evil
Book 17: The Hollows
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Kim Harrison
Publisher: Ace Books
The Olympian Affair
Book 2: The Cinder Spires
Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook
By Jim Butcher
Publisher: Ace Books
The Way Home
Two Novellas from the World of The Last Unicorn
Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook
By Peter S. Beagle
Publisher: Ace Books
The Legend of Drizzt: Lolth’s Warrior
Book 3: The Way of the Drow
Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook
By R. A. Salvatore
Publisher: Harper Voyager
The Girl in the Eagle’s Talons
Book 7: A Lisbeth Salander Novel (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo Series)
Hardcover | Kindle
By Karin Smirnoff (Author), Sarah Death (Translator);
Publisher: Knopf
Medusa’s Sisters
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Lauren J.A. Bear
Publisher: Ace Books
Stone Blind
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Natalie Haynes
Publisher: HarperCollins
The Witch and the Tsar
Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Olesya Salnikova Gilmore
Publisher: Ace Books
House of Odysseus
The Songs of Penelope Book 2
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Claire North
Publisher: Ace Books
The Weaver and the Witch Queen
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
By Genevieve Gornichec
Publisher: Ace Books
SOLSTICE / CHRISTMAS
The Christmas Appeal: A Novella
Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook
By Janice Hallett
Publisher: Atria Books
Petty rivalries, passive aggressiveness, and backstabbing prevail in this Whodunit tale set during the production of a community theater’s annual Christmas play. And although it is a murder-mystery with some questionable characters, it also manages to be lighthearted and somewhat humorous. This one was highly entertaining and is perfect for this upcoming gift-giving season.
Similar/related gift ideas:
– The Hound of the Baskervilles: 150th Anniversary Edition (Signet Classics) by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
– Hercule Poirot’s Christmas: A Hercule Poirot Mystery by Agatha Christie
Christmas and Other Horrors
An Anthology of Solstice Horror
Hardcover | Kindle
Edited by Ellen Datlow
Publisher: Titan Books
Release Date: October 24, 2023
If your gift recipient is into horror tales, then here’s an original anthology that mixes winter solstice celebrations from around the world with the darker side of traditions, such as ghouls, hauntings, and visitations.
Similar/related gift ideas:
– Krampus (Blu-ray Edition)
– Violent Night (Blu-ray Edition)
– Secret Santa by Andrew Shaffer (Paperback)
– NOS4A2: A Novel by Joe Hill (Paperback)
BIOGRAPHIES & MEMOIRS
Here are some biographies and memoirs newly released this year that center on famous people.
My Effin’ Life
Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook
By Geddy Lee
Publisher: Harper
At the top of my Wish List of not just memoirs, but all books this year is this autobiography of Geddy Lee, the singer/bassist of progressive rock trio Rush. The group did their farewell concerts in 2015 and officially disbanded in early 2018 while drummer Neil Peart privately battled brain cancer, from which he died in 2020. The premature dissolution of one of the greatest rock bands of all time was a major disappointment for fans, but also for Lee, who still wanted to make music and tour. Now, Lee is telling his story, from his upbringing in Canada as the child of Holocaust survivors through his lengthy tenure as Rush’s frontman, as well as all his other passions, such as collecting baseball memorabilia. The guys in Rush have kept their personal lives more private than most rock stars do, so this peek into Lee’s world in his own words is a real treat. This is an absolute must-have for fans of Rush, and will make a good gift for those who enjoy memoirs from musicians.
QUICK PICKS – BIOGRAPHIES & MEMOIRS
The Woman in Me
Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook
By Britney Spears
Publisher: Gallery Books
Making It So: A Memoir
Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook
By Patrick Stewart
Publisher: Gallery Books
Being Henry: The Fonz … and Beyond
Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook
By Henry Winkler
Publisher: Celadon Books
If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir
Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook
By John Stamos
Publisher: Henry Holt and Co.
Love, Pamela: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry, and Truth
Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle | Audiobook
By Pamela Anderson
Publisher: Dey Street Books
QUICK PICKS – NON-FICTION / EDUCATIONAL
Educational gifts can be fun to give too, so here’s a few quick picks in science, nature, geography, and more.
White Holes
Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook
By Carlo Rovelli
Publisher: Penguin Riverhead Books
Anaximander: And the Birth of Science
Paperback | Kindle | Audiobook
By Carlo Rovelli
Publisher: Penguin Riverhead Books
The Universe In A Box
Simulations and the Quest to Code the Cosmos
Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook
By Andrew Pontzen
Publisher: Penguin Riverhead Books
The Screech Owl Companion
Everything You Need to Know about These Beneficial Raptors
Paperback | Kindle
By Jim Wright & Scott Weston
Publisher: Timber Press
50 Hikes with Kids Utah and Nevada
Paperback | Kindle
By Wendy Gorton & Hailey Terry
Publisher: Timber Press
The Awesome Travel Trivia Book
365 Weird, Random but Interesting Geography and World Fun Facts
Paperback | Kindle
by Iwiz
How to Win at Chess
The Ultimate Guide for Beginners and Beyond
Hardcover | Kindle
By Levy Rozman
Publisher: Ten Speed Press
New York Botanical Garden Mushroom Identification Flashcards
100 Common Mushrooms of North America
Card Set
By The New York Botanical Garden
Publisher: Clarkson Potter
The Explorers Club
A Visual Journey Through the Past, Present, and Future of Exploration
Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook
By The Explorers Club (Author), Jeff Wilser (Editor)
Publisher: Clarkson Potter
Myth America
Historians Take On the Biggest Legends and Lies About Our Past
Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook
By Kevin M. Kruse & Julian E. Zelizer
Publisher: Basic Books
100 Places to See After You Die
A Travel Guide to the Afterlife
Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook
By Ken Jennings
Publisher: Scribner
GRAPHIC NOVELS
The Complete Persepolis
20th Anniversary Edition
Hardcover
By Marjane Satrapi (Author); Anjali Singh (Translator)
Publisher: Pantheon
For your more serious-minded gift recipients, there’s the 20th anniversary edition of the bestselling graphic novel series Persepolis. This acclaimed work from Marjane Satrapi is her coming-of-age story while growing up as a girl in Iran during the Islamic Revolution, as well as her time in exile. This one is a real eye-opener that is even taught in schools today. This new edition of the complete series is a great gift for adult book lovers and is also appropriate for children ages 14 and older.
Similar/related gift ideas:
– Embroideries by Marjane Satrapi
Watership Down: The Graphic Novel
Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle
By Richard Adams (Author), James Sturm (Adapter), Joe Sutphin (Illustrator)
Publisher: Ten Speed Graphic
A timeless classic beloved for generations, Watership Down is now available as a beautiful graphic novel. This 384-page faithful adaptation will delight fans of Richard Adams’s original book, but is also a great way to introduce younger audiences to the tale.
Similar/related gift ideas:
– Watership Down (Classic Illustrated Edition Hardcover)
– Tales from Watership Down
QUICK PICKS – COOKBOOKS
Below are some cookbooks released in 2023 that would make great gifts for those who enjoy cooking, baking, and mixology. For some listings, related-themed items are also included.
Alice In Wonderland Official Cookbook
Book 3: Disney The Official Cookbook
Hardcover | Kindle | Deluxe Gift Set with Apron
By Elena Craig & S.T. Bende; Foreword by Ashley Eckstein
Publisher: Insight Editions
Similar/related gift ideas:
– Alice In Wonderland (60th Anniversary Blu-ray/DVD Combo)
– Alice in Wonderland Mushroom Figurine (Enesco Disney Traditions by Jim Shore)
– Funko POP Deluxe: Alice in Wonderland: Alice With Flowers
The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Baking Cookbook
Hardcover | Kindle
By Sandy K Snugly
Publisher: Insight Editions
Similar/related gift ideas:
– The Nightmare Before Christmas (Blu-ray Edition)
– The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide
– The Nightmare Before Christmas 8-piece Decorated Pyrex Food Storage Set
– Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Moon Hill Scene Ceramic Canister Snack Cookie Jar
Disney: Cooking With Magic
A Century of Recipes: Inspired by Decades of Disney’s Animated Films from Steamboat Willie to Wish
Hardcover
By Brooke Vitale, Lisa Kingsley, Jennifer Peterson
Publisher: Insight Editions
Similar/related gift ideas:
– The Little Mermaid (Blu-ray Edition)
– Mickey Mouse Christmas Coffee Mug Set
– Disney Villains: Devilishly Delicious Cookbook
– Disney Princess: Healthy Treats Cookbook
Supernatural: The Official Cocktail Book
Hardcover | Kindle
By James Asmus and Adam Carbonell
Publisher: Insight Editions
Gastronogeek: Recipes to Die For
40 Dishes Inspired by the World’s Greatest Fictional Detectives
Hardcover
By Thibaud Villanova
Publisher: Insight Editions
Hocus Pocus: The Official Cookbook
40 Dishes Inspired by the World’s Greatest Fictional Detectives
Hardcover | Gift Set Edition with Apron
By Elena Craig, S.T. Bende
Publisher: Insight Editions
The German Baking Book
Cakes, Tarts, Breads, and More from the Black Forest and Beyond
Hardcover
By Jurgen Krauss (former Great British Baking Show contestant)
Publisher: Weldon Owen
The Official Netflix Cookbook
70 Recipes from Your TV to Your Table
Hardcover
By Anna Painter; Foreword by Jennifer Garner
Publisher: Insight Editions
Coco: The Official Cookbook
Hardcover
By Gino Garcia
Publisher: Insight Editions
The Witcher Official Cookbook
Provisions, Fare, and Culinary Tales from Travels Across the Continent
Hardcover | Kindle
By Anita Sarna & Karolina Krupecka; Foreword by Andrzej Sapkowski
Publisher: Ten Speed Press
COLORING BOOKS & LETTERING FOR ADULTS
Stranger Things: The Official Coloring Book Season 4
Paperback
By Netflix
Publisher: Random House Worlds
Similar/related gift ideas:
See “Stranger Things: Flight Of Icarus” listing above for Stranger Things-related items.
– The Beauty of Horror: Ghosts of Christmas Coloring Book
– Mister Sam Shearon’s Creepy Christmas: A Merry Macabre Coloring Book
The Official Dune Coloring Book
Paperback
Inspired by Frank Herbert (Author)
Publisher: Berkley / Ace Books
Dune: Part Two was supposed to hit the big screen this December, but then its theatrical release was moved to March 2024. Now Dune fans have to wait that much longer for this highly anticipated conclusion. Here’s a nice way for your gift recipient to soothe themselves in the meantime — give them this first-ever official adult coloring book based Frank Herbert’s acclaimed novel. The 96-page Official Dune Coloring Book has 44 original illustrations featuring locations, such as the desert planet Arrakis and its creatures, character studies, scenes, and more.
Similar/related gift ideas:
– The Art and Soul of Dune
Hardcover
– Dune: The Graphic Novel Volume 1
Book 1: Deluxe Edition | Hardcover | Kindle Edition
Book 2: Hardcover | Kindle Edition
– Princess of Dune
Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook
QUICK PICKS – COLORING BOOKS & LETTERING FOR ADULTS
Hand Lettering for Happiness
An Introduction to Hand Lettering & Calligraphy Techniques?Designed to Spark Joy!
Paperback
By Brenna Jordan
Publisher: Adams Media
The Creepy Cute Goth Coloring Book
30 Pretty Scary Coloring Pages for Year-Round Fun!
Paperback
Illustrated by Gaynor Carradice
Publisher: Adams Media
The Düngeonmeister Goblin Quest Coloring Book
Follow Along with and Color This All-New RPG Fantasy Adventure! (Düngeonmeister Series)
Paperback
By Jef Aldrich (Author), Jon Taylor (Author), Zachary Bacus (Illustrator)
Publisher: Adams Media
Pretty Simple Coloring: Mandalas
45 Easy-to-Color Pages Inspired by the Calm and Balance of Mandalas
Paperback
Publisher: Adams Media
Pretty Simple Coloring Series: Nature Scenes
45 Easy-to-Color Pages Inspired by the Beauty of Nature
Paperback
Publisher: Adams Media
The Unofficial Horror Movie Coloring Book
From The Exorcist and Halloween to Get Out and Child’s Play, 30 Screams and Scenes to Slay with Color
Paperback
By Vernieda Vergara; Illustrated by Andy Price
Publisher: Adams Media
Squid Game: The Official Coloring Book
Paperback
By Netflix
Publisher: Random House Worlds
Bridgerton: The Official Coloring Book
Paperback
By Netflix
Publisher: Random House Worlds
Castlevania: The Official Coloring Book
Paperback
By Netflix
Publisher: Random House Worlds
JIGSAW PUZZLES & GAMES
Cynthia Hart’s Victoriana Cats
Basket of Mischief 1,000-Piece Puzzle
Sewing with Kittens 1,000-Piece Puzzle
12 Wrapping Papers and Gift Tags
The Sticker Book (Hardcover)
By Cynthia Hart
Publisher: Workman Publishing Company
Those who enjoy putting together jigsaw puzzles will have lots of fun with this set from Cynthia Hart featuring adorable cats looking their very Victorian best. I’m not typically into froofy things, but I honestly squealed when I opened these. It’s purrfect (had to do it) for cat-lovers and puzzle-lovers alike. The items are sold separately, but it has 2 jigsaw puzzles, a sticker book, and wrapping paper. (See my full review here.)
Similar/related gift ideas:
– National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Thomas Kinkade Jigsaw Puzzle
– A Christmas Story Thomas Kinkade Jigsaw Puzzle
– Harry Potter Movie Collage Jigsaw Puzzle
– White Mountain Puzzles Tapestry Cat Jigsaw Puzzle
– Laurence King The World of Jane Austen 1000 Piece Puzzle
QUICK PICKS – JIGSAW PUZZLES & GAMES
MONOPOLY®: Dune
Game
Publisher: USAOPOLY
MONOPOLY®: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Game
Publisher: USAOPOLY
TRIVIAL PURSUIT®: Marvel Cinematic Universe Ultimate Edition
Game
Publisher: USAOPOLY
TABOO: Vintage Bookshelf Edition
Game
Publisher: Winning Solutions
YAHTZEE®: Doctor Who TARDIS 60th Anniversary
Game
Publisher: USAOPOLY
National Parks Trivia: A Card Game
400 Questions to Test the Knowledge of Every Enthusiast (Ultimate Trivia Card Games)
Game
By Emily Hoff & Maygen Keller
Publisher: Clarkson Potter
MISC
Here are some quick picks of items you’d find in a bookstore that would make great gifts for book lovers, such as cards, games, journals, bookmarks, and more.
Necronomicon Tarot Deck and Guidebook
Card Set
Written by Christopher March; Illustrated by James Bousema
Publisher: Insight Editions
Universal Monsters Tarot Deck and Guidebook
Card Set
Written by Casey Gilly, Illustrated by Joe Wilson
Publisher: Insight Editions
Classic Horror Oracle Cards
Card Set
By Ricardo Diseño
Publisher: Chronicle Books
Good Omens Tarot Deck and Guidebook
Card Set
By Minerva Siegel (Author), Lúthien Leerghast (Artist)
Publisher: Insight Editions
Elf: The Official Advent Calendar
Advent Calendar
Publisher: Insight Editions
The Book Lover’s Advent Calendar
25 Bookish Gifts for Readers
Advent Calendar
Publisher: Weldon Owen
You Fell Asleep Here
Beaded Bookmark
Publisher: Peter Pauper Press
Star Wars: 125 Conversation Cards
Chat Pack Card Set
Publisher: Insight Editions
New York City: A Color-Your-Own Travel Journal
Color Your World Travel Journal Series
Paperback
By Evie Carrick (Author), Emma Taylor (Illustrator)
Publisher: Adams Media
National Parks Postcards
100 Illustrations That Celebrate America’s Natural Wonders
Postcards Set
By Fifty-Nine Parks
Publisher: Clarkson Potter
Van Gogh Letters Stationery Set
Insights Deluxe Stationery Sets
Stationery Set
Publisher: Insight Editions
Gremlins: Gizmo Plush Journal
Hardcover
Publisher: Insight Editions
DC: Batman Hardcover Journal
Hardcover
Publisher: Insight Editions
Dune: House of Atreides Hardcover Journal
Hardcover
Publisher: Insight Editions
A NOTE ON GIFTING A KINDLE EBOOK:
To gift someone a Kindle Edition ebook, go to the product page on Amazon. On the right side under the main purchase box, is a box called Buy for others. In that box, click the button that says Buy for others. It will bring you to a page where you can choose a delivery method: 1) Have a redemption link sent directly to your recipient, or 2) have the link sent directly to you. If you choose Option 1, you enter the recipient’s email address, a gift message, and the date you want it sent to them (now, or any day up to 45 days from the date of purchase), and Amazon will email them directly. If you choose Option 2, the redemption link will be sent to you and you can choose how you’d like to give it to the recipient — email it to them any time you want, or maybe print it out and put it in a card (although definitely still email it to them at some point to make it easier for them). I send Kindle eBook gifts all the time – they truly make a great gift!
Remember, if all else fails, there’s also the Amazon.com Gift Card available in multiple denominations as an ecard or physical gift card. You can have an eGift (ecard) emailed directly to the recipient (it can arrive immediately if you choose or at a later date that you select) or you can print out the ecard yourself and give it to the intended that way. If you order in enough time, though, you can get the physical gift card sent to you or directly to the recipient, with options to include a gift tin, box, or greeting card.
Check out all of our Holiday Gift Guides for more ideas. Also, as usual, we will have a separate D&D Gift Guide, which will include books, so be on the lookout for that soon.
We encourage you to support local businesses when possible, especially bookstores and comic book and hobby shops! But, if you do use the Amazon Affiliate links included throughout our Gift Guides, we will receive a very small commission, all of which goes towards maintaining Geeks Of Doom. We appreciate your support.
