Review: Cynthia Hart’s Victoriana Cats Collection: Jigsaw Puzzles, Sticker Book & Wrapping Paper

By Cynthia Hart

Publisher: Workman Publishing

Release date: October 17, 2023

I’m going to be honest with you: If you were to go back in time to tell my metalhead teenaged self that one day I’d be putting together 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles with a Victorian cat theme, I’d have laughed myself all the way home from the Slayer concert.

Well, here I am decades later: I’m still a metalhead; I still wear all black with studded bracelets and dragon jewelry; my home still has a skull-themed decor; I still headbang and attend heavy metal concerts. But, I’m also a crazy cat lady who just became a card-carrying member of AARP… who now also enjoys putting together Victorian cat-themed 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles, thanks to some new additions to Cynthia Hart’s Victoriana Cats collection.

Obviously, I did not see this day coming. My younger self would have thought this theme to be too froofy, but looking at it now, I really got a kick out of it. That’s the beauty of aging: the older you get, the less fs you give. You can be free to find enjoyment in things that your younger self would scoff at or deem not “cool” enough. Fun is fun, you gotta learn to just have it and not care what others think. I will proudly display my Victoriana Cats puzzle right next to my King Diamond action figure.

This new collection contains two 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles, both of which have the title felines being mischievous (one scene is with a basket; the other with a sewing kit). There is also a hardcover sticker book with 300 vintage-style stickers, as well as a set of 12 wrapping papers and gift tags. I received these at the perfect time, as I had just tearfully said good-bye to my 16-year-old ginger cat, Mars, so I was actually very comforted by this. Seeing all these kittens in such cute and sometimes wacky scenarios was just the pick-me-up I needed. Plus, constructing jigsaw puzzles is very relaxing and rewarding; it’s something I’ve loved to do ever since childhood.

Even though this is not my preferred style, I smile every time I look at the images. Therefore, I’d imagine that those who already like frilly, ornate, and vintage — and of course cats — will be predisposed to loving this theme. Cynthia Hart’s Victoriana Cats collection truly provides lots of enjoyment, with jigsaw puzzles that will keep you busy and entertained for hours and paper products that will amuse and delight you with each use.