Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Dungeons & Dragons

Sorry for the last minute post here, folks. I know I am not giving you a lot of time prior to the holidays to grab any of these treasures, but I only have the excuse of…well, nothing. I have been forgetful of late. Therefore, please accept my apologies and I hope you find something in this list for the D&D player(s) in your life.

Here’s the 2021 Holiday Gift Guide: Dungeons & Dragons Edition.

Candlekeep Mysteries

Possibly my favorite “module” style source book from any of the 5E books that have ever been released. I mean, it takes pl;ace in a library or is directly connected to it. As a bibliophile, this is totally my jam. There are a plethora of adventures that progressively increase in difficulty as the characters gain levels and experience. A fun set of playable adventures but even more than that, it has as much potential to be a reference and resource for the parties as they move from campaign to campaign. The possibilities are endless! Released on March 16, 2021.

Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft

New this year for the world of Ravenloft and a full expansion of the already robust plane of darkness and terror, this book will give dungeon masters and players so much more to enhance their shadowy campaigns. New backgrounds and items of power are a wonderful tease for the party but it is the added monsters and encounters that will bring a twinkle to the eyes of any DM. I did a full review of this one here and it is certainly a worthy companion piece to Curse of Strahd: Revamped Premium Edition that was released last year. Released on May 18, 2021.

Dungeon Master’s Screen Dungeon Kit

This game has changed so much from the days when I started. This kit includes things that we had to make ourselves or just wish we could back in the olden days of Basic and AD&D. The geomorph cards can help create or expand a dungeon in short order. Encounter cards, condition cards, and more are included here. They even have their own storage box. I love the idea of different DM screens for different campaigns or settings. All too often the standard ones will only have a small amount of relevant data for use in any given situation. Released on September 21, 2021.

The Wild Beyond The Witchlight

You may be familiar with carnivals but this one is far beyond anything you can imagine. Not necessarily evil but certainly dangerous in so many ways, this gateway to another dimension is a realm divided. But unlike most adventures, you can earn experience by just solving problems and not by slaying monsters. Not that it is all cerebral, there are plenty of physical dangers, too. You can get more details by reading my review. Released on September 21, 2021.

The Witchlight Carnival Dice & Miscellany

This accessory for the Witchlight game setting includes 11 dice (two d20s, one d12, two d10s, one d8, four d6s, one d4), a cool two part dice box, maps and a load of reference cards. Not a necessity but a spectacular addition for those that are interested. The dice are a gorgeous translucent orange that mimics torchlight when you hold them up to the light. That is not in the description, just my assessment of my dice that Wizards of the Coast sent me. Released on September 28, 2021.

Fizban’s Treasury Of Dragons

First off, if you are unfamiliar with the name Fizban, go read the Dragonlance Chronicles right now. Now that we have that out oif the way, this is the most comprehensive compilations of dragons and dragon kind I have ever seen. It includes many types from some obscure places. Not just statistics, either. Full on detailed breakdowns of the game’s namesakes and a load of ways to incorporate them into your stories and games. I loved reviewing this sourcebook and you can read it here. Released on March 16, 2021.

Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos

The last major book release this year will be a Dungeons & Dragons crossover with Magic The Gathering. Bringing two of their franchises together yet again, Wizards of the Coast draws upon the lore of both games to create something greater than sum of the two. Five different schools exist at Strixhaven University and there are four adventures contained in this book, one for each year students attend there.New player characteristics, spells, items. A great addition to every collection. Released on December 7, 2021.

Enameled Metal D100

Last year I showed you some cool metal dice sets for the gamer in your life. Now I want to introduce you to something my wife bought me as a gift. This bad boy weighs almost a pound and is about 2 inches in diameter. It’s impractical, unnecessary, and serious overkill to roll percentile numbers. That said, it is absolutely the coolest die I own. Get one for yourself and some for your friends. Available now.

Chainmaille Dice Bag

This amazing dice bag is from the Etsy shoppe called TheMailleManStore. The artist made me an oversized one with a Red Lantern symbol on it and can make virtually anything you want. They make these to order but I am showing you one of the more basic designs they make. There is a lot of material cost and many hours of labor in this but the price is more than reasonable. Definitely something you will not see on every gaming table. One of the more unique RPG gifts to give, hands down. Available now.

Magic: The Gathering: Planes of the Multiverse: A Visual History

An official visual guide to the fantastical worlds and legendary characters of Magic: The Gathering The many planes of Magic: The Gathering’s storied Multiverse have served as host to countless epic battles and dramatic cataclysms—and each world is richly and uniquely populated with its own fantastical creatures, iconic characters, and legendary Planeswalkers. In Magic: The Gathering: Planes of the Multiverse, author Jay Annelli presents a visual guide to the history behind lore-defining events from the Phyrexian Invasion to the War of the Spark, as well as character profiles for Karn, Narset, Vraska, Sorin Markov, and other fan-favorite Planeswalkers. Planes of the Multiverse pairs original artwork—in many instances reproduced for the first time outside of the card frame—with detailed primers on each plane. This collection offers exclusive insight into the art and mythology of some of Magic: The Gathering’s most popular and enduring locales—and the characters that inhabit them. Released on August 24, 2021.

Check out all of our Holiday Gift Guides for more ideas, and remember, if all else fails, there’s also the Amazon.com Gift Card, you can have emailed to the recipient (arrives immediately) or you can print out the gift card at home and give it to the intended that way. If you order in enough time, you can get the physical gift card sent directly to you or to the recipient.