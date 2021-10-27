Book Review: Dungeons & Dragons: Fizban’s Treasury Of Dragons

Release Date: October 26, 2021

As the end of the year approaches, I had a few expectations of new releases but little did I realize how much I would absolutely adore this newest release from Wizards Of The Coast. Dungeons & Dragons: Fizban’s Treasury Of Dragons is more than just a reference guide for dragons, it is actually a fair bit more than that, it expounds on information from a multitude of campaign settings, even binding them together into a single cohesive group. And while there are a myriad of differences between them, there are constants that hold true from one world to the next. Allow me to take you on a short tour of what to expect when we dive into a book that really brings out the dragons in Dungeons & Dragons!

Probably the greatest thing here is not even the addition of new gem dragons. I would say the best part of the book is the way it sets up the tables to create personalities for the dragons, not just based on alignment or color, but rather to drive the individualism of each wyrm and what motivates them. Add to that the concept of the omni-planar Dragonsight and you begin to see dragons not just as a staple, but as the overwhelming and complicated creatures that they are. Two dimensional killers are gone, replaced by a concept that has permeated history. Wise, dangerous, but always enigmatic; that is how dragonkind should be played. Too often, they are seen as guardians of a hoard or some needed weapon that adventurers must defeat in order to move the game forward. But that sells these glorious creatures short; they are, almost without exception, the apex of encounters. So much can be learned by interactions other than melee combat.

Another huge addition is the concept of the First World. To understand this, think Pangea but on a more primordial scale. All worlds are as one prior to the Prime Material shifting into a myriad of planes. The plethora of dragons at this beginning time would morph and evolve into the more planar specific monsters and beings that players encounter in a particular setting. But the important piece is the theory that dragons are themselves created of this original energy and are therefore the primary denizens of any and all planes of existence they inhabit. There is much more to this concept, but that was the part I took away. This also the reason that Dragonsight can be a huge tool for any DM trying to broaden their story or campaign.

We are probably all familiar with the standard metallic and chromatic dragons from a variety of source books. But these new aforementioned gem dragons add another layer, with history of course, to our compendium of draconic creatures. Amethyst, crystal, emerald, sapphire, and topaz dragons are presented here with as much background and world building information as their more well known counterparts. But deep dragons, shadow dragons, moonstone dragons, and much more are given the exact same tender loving care, as well. Examinations and information of other dragonkind like dragon turtles, lion drakes, sea serpents, and much more are available in this tome, too. If I had to pick a few of these as favorites, I would have to go with the dragonlich, hollow dragon, dragonbone golem, or even the draconic shard. I have long been fascinated with what the dragon might do to stave off death or to dedicate itself to a higher purpose. The adventures that one could take to discover this are endless.

Lair building, example maps, dragonborn offspring, or even characters related to or beholden to drakes — all of this and so much more is included, far too much to list or explain in a single article. As it is 209 pages of information, history, and expansion on what is literally the namesake of the game, you will want this book. The material inside is a spectacular read and has once again inspired me to delve deeper into the lore behind it all. My love for this game is boundless and my appreciation continues to grow for a game that is as inclusive and productive as D&D has always been. I wish you good journey and until next time, good day to you all.

Fun Fact: My high school mascot was the Golden Dragon. So I might be a bit biased. Huzzah!