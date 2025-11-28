Holiday Gift Guide 2025: Dungeons & Dragons

Well met and happy holidays, dear readers! It is time again for my annual dive into what Dungeons & Dragons items are new and necessary for this gift-giving season. Alright, maybe not necessary, but close to it, right? I, personally, could not go a year without giving a new gaming guide or set of dice to a friend or family member and it quite literally boggles my mind that everyone is not afflicted with this same addiction. But, as I get older, I see that many people just do not enjoy life the way some of us do, so their loss, I suppose.

Below this paragraph of rambling sentences is a not-even-close-to-complete list of new gaming-related merchandise that I found interesting or wondrous. We have gotten new releases for game guides, new adventures, and new accessories that will meet the needs of many. I hope you find something that appeals to you in here, as I did. I own most of these, but only recently saw a couple of the ones in the quick picks, so I am waiting to see if I receive them as gifts prior to buying anything else. My wife and I have a deal where we cannot buy from certain categories after Halloween, to allow the other to pick some awesome gifts out without fear of duplicates. But enough of my musings, here are my choices for this year’s D&D or RPG products I would recommend.

Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft: Heir of Strahd

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Delilah S. Dawson

Publisher: Random House Worlds

As the holidays loom, you may find yourself seeking the perfect gift for a loved one or maybe even that eccentric uncle who smells a little. Whatever the reason, if they are fans of the Ravenloft setting, this is the newest addition to that franchise. There is no need for them to have read any of the previous books, though it helps to know the backstory, but it is not necessary. I have a full review here for anyone who missed it the first time. And while it is not my favorite of all the Ravenloft books, I also feel the need to admit that the story has grown on me over time.

A party of adventurers must brave the horrors of Ravenloft in this official Dungeons & Dragons novel! Five strangers armed with steel and magic awaken in a mist-shrouded land, with no memory of how they arrived: Rotrog, a prideful orcish wizard; Chivarion, a sardonic drow barbarian; Alishai, an embittered tiefling paladin; Kah, a skittish kenku cleric; and Fielle, a sunny human artificer. After they barely survive a nightmarish welcome to the realm of Barovia, a carriage arrives bearing an invitation: Fairest Friends, I pray you accept my humble Hospitality and dine with me tonight at Castle Ravenloft. It is rare we receive Visitors, and I do so Endeavor to Make your Acquaintance. The Carriage shall bear you to the Castle safely, and I await your Arrival with Pleasure. Your host,

Strahd von Zarovich With no alternative, and determined to find their way home, the strangers accept the summons and travel to the forbidding manor of the mysterious count. But all is not well at Castle Ravenloft. To survive the twisted enigmas of Strahd and his haunted home, the adventurers must confront the dark secrets in their own hearts and find a way to shift from strangers to comrades—before the mists of Barovia claim them forever.

Dragonlance Chronicles

Books 1-3: Dragons of Autumn Twilight, Dragons of Winter Night, and Dragons of Spring Dawning

Hardcover

By Margaret Weis & Tracy Hickman; Foreword by Joe Manganiello

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Okay, I will be honest here. This was a no-brainer for me. I have the original paperbacks in first edition because I read them as they were published. They are well-loved and tattered to Tartarus. I also bought them in the annotated omnibus, and I needed them in hardcover, so I bought this without even a second thought. It is n’t what I would technically consider hardbound. Instead, it’s a softer oilskin-styled product that actually feels better in your hands than a traditional hardback. Still a solid item, but without the dustcover, making it far better in my opinion. A new Forward, better font, altogether a finer product than I could ever have dreamed of owning. The story is decades old, but this edition will ensure it remains a vital book in your collection for decades to come! For those that would like a full review, see my review from earlier this year here.

Rediscover the world of Dragonlance with the first three novels in one of the most popular fantasy series of all time—now featuring a new foreword by Joe Manganiello! Dragons. Creatures of legend. Stories told to children. But now dragons have returned to Krynn. The darkness of war and destruction threatens to engulf the land. Then hope appears—a blue crystal staff in the hands of a beautiful barbarian woman. The promise of hope, as fleeting as smoke upon the autumn wind, forces a group of long-time friends into the unlikely roles of heroes. Knight and barbarian, warrior and half-elf, dwarf and kender and dark-souled mage; they begin a perilous quest for—the legendary Dragonlance.

Dungeons & Dragons: 2024 Monster Manual

Hardcover

D&D Accessory; Wizards Of The Coast

Say what you will about the new editions, but they have some freaking awesome releases and amazing artwork. I know not everyone is a huge fan of the fifth edition D&D, but I find that if it brings more people to the table, I am all for it. This release was technically supposed to arrive in 2024, but if you know anything about book printing, then you know how fickle it can get with production times. We got this back in February and I reviewed it for the masses here. I will say that if you bought it when it first came out, then you could have picked up the special edition cover like I have, but buying it these days may cost you the proverbial arm and leg, to feed the bugbears, if nothing else. This is one of the essential game guides for DMs, not something to be easily skipped over. A perfect gift for the player who wants to run their own games or develop an adventure for later use. And did I mention there are tons of new creatures in there? A fine gift indeed!

MONSTERS GALORE—Venture into the mightiest Monster Manual yet! In addition to iconic D&D favorites like dragons and mind flayers, this monstrous menagerie introduces over 75 brand-new monsters and contains over 500 unique creatures in total.

INTRIGUING NEW ENCOUNTERS—Inject more variety into your games with unique encounters! Raise the stakes with terrifying new monsters for higher level play, such as the arch-hag and blob of annihilation. Craft unusual and memorable NPC encounters by using over 40 humanoid stat blocks as inspiration.

STUNNING ARTWORK—Gaze upon the legendary D&D dragons in all their splendor. In this book of majestic beasts, we’ve created stunning redesigns of the chromatic and metallic dragons, and over 300 pieces of breathtaking new artwork for almost every monster.

DESIGNED JUST FOR YOU—Easily locate whatever monster you’re looking for and save prep time with revised, easy-to-use stat blocks. We’ve categorized all monsters by creature type and have redesigned their stat blocks to be easier to use and understand. Running encounters has never been easier!

PART OF THE 2024 CORE COLLECTION—1 of 3 revised Dungeons & Dragons core rulebooks, the 2024 Monster Manual is designed for use with the fifth edition 2024 Player’s Handbook and 2024 Dungeon Master’s Guide

Dungeons & Dragons: Art & Arcana: A Visual History

50th Anniversary Edition

Hardcover | Kindle

By Michael Witwer, Kyle Newman, Jon Peterson, and Sam Witwer

Foreword by Joe Manganiello

Publisher: Ten Speed Press

So. Much. Nostalgia. I went through a plethora of emotions when I read through this the very first time, remembering games and friends from the past. Simpler times meant better focus on the things you love, as opposed to having to be an adult and do grownup things. As I am now in my mid-fifties, I find myself with that beloved extra time to spend on my hobbies and passions. This is a great book for those who love the game, but it is a better gift for those who have witnessed the evolution of it and faced the trials and tribulations of those early days of RPGs. I reviewed it here and I cannot help but feel both happy and sad when going through this again. Just go get this for yourself and your loved ones this holiday season, it is so bloody amazing.

An illustrated guide to the history and evolution of the beloved role-playing game told through the paintings, sketches, illustrations, and visual ephemera behind its creation, growth, and continued popularity—now in a 50th Anniversary Edition with bonus content. FINALIST FOR THE HUGO AWARD • FINALIST FOR THE LOCUS AWARD • NOMINATED FOR THE DIANA JONES AWARD From one of the most iconic game brands in the world, this official Dungeons & Dragons illustrated history provides an unprecedented look at the visual evolution of the brand and its continued influence on the worlds of pop culture and fantasy. You’ll find more than seven hundred pieces of artwork within from • each edition of the core role-playing books, supplements, and adventures

• the Forgotten Realms and Dragonlance novels

• decades of Dragon and Dungeon magazines

• classic advertisements and merchandise

• plus never-before-seen sketches, large-format canvases, rare photographs, one-of-a-kind drafts, and more from the now-famous designers and artists associated with Dungeons & Dragons The superstar author team gained unparalleled access to the archives of Wizards of the Coast and the personal collections of top collectors, as well as the designers and illustrators who created the distinctive characters, concepts, and visuals that have defined fantasy art and gameplay for generations. The 50th Anniversary Edition also includes six fold-out sections featuring essential artwork from the most iconic—and deadliest—dungeons in D&D history. This is the most comprehensive collection of D&D imagery ever assembled, making this the ultimate collectible for the game’s millions of fans around the world.

Dragons of the Realms: An Official Dungeons & Dragons Coloring Book

Paperback

By Official Dungeons & Dragons Licensed

Publisher: Ten Speed Press

This is not something I typically review often, but this has some spectacular art that you get to color yourself. I know several people that find it relaxing and cathartic to spend a few hours a week coloring and blending to whet and hone their artistic skills. And while it is not my jam, per se, it behooves us all to know that many do and this is a wonderful gift for any loved one that falls into that category. Ranging from simple to the extraordinarily difficult and detailed, there is something here for everyone. I hope you will take the time to check it out!

Bring the legendary namesake creatures from the world of Dungeons & Dragons—dragons—to vivid life in this official, high-quality coloring book. Dragon encounters are rare and thrilling (and often terrifying!) for adventurers throughout the D&D multiverse, whether they meet the cutest pseudodragon, the cleverest copper dragon, or the most cunning green dragon. With 80 pages of official Dungeons & Dragons dragon and dragon-related line drawings, Dragons of the Realms encourages you to create your own palette for these captivating, formidable creatures. Featuring thick, non-bleed paper, this coloring book is the perfect way to contemplate adventures past and future within the lines of your favorite D&D artwork. 80 pages; Book Dimensions: 9.88 x 0.37 x 9.81 inches

Dungeons & Dragons: The Player’s Campaign Journal

Hardcover Journal

By Official Dungeons & Dragons Licensed

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

Release Date: November 18, 2025

Character sheets have come a long way since my first days playing at Mark Darlington’s apartment forty plus years ago. This little booger has places for your player character’s stats, background, and inventory. It allots space for your adventuring notes, goals, fellow party members, and even acquaintances. There are lined pages, blank pages, and grid pages for whatever your needs might be. Almost 200 pages to create the perfect homage for your favorite mage, druid, or whatever you like playing. This modestly priced journal is a fine addition to the guides and books in my collection, for while I often give away my advance copies of some books I review, tomes such as this remain with me forever. An amazing gift for the dedicated tabletop gamer.

Record your D&D adventures with this campaign journal for new and experienced players alike, featuring helpful tools for creating a character and templates for tracking sessions. With the updated Player’s Handbook, there’s never been a better time to embark on a new quest. Whether you’re taking your first steps in Faerûn or you’re already the Level 20 Tiefling warlock of your dreams, this campaign journal is tailor-made for players of all kinds. Prompts, indexes, and templates will help track party members, NPCs, factions, creatures, and unforgettable moments. As a timely and relevant resource for players, this journal also includes material that will help players engage with the newly introduced bastions system. Tailor-made for players, this campaign journal will be a record of every critical hit (and miss) as well as a helpful aid for gameplay. This journal also features bespoke cover art from fan-favorite illustrator Hydro74: On the front cover, a terrifying roper bares its fangs, while D&D’s iconic gelatinous cube is featured on the back cover. With deluxe features like a back pocket for holding spell cards (not included) and other ephemera, as well as an elastic closure to ensure safe storage of loose sheets, this journal is a lavish keepsake. By the campaign’s end, players can proudly display this journal on their shelf and revisit it to remember time well-spent with friends. Whether you’re seeking a useful resource for your next campaign, or if you’re just looking for the perfect gift, this journal is a volume that no player can do without. 192 pages; Book Dimensions: 7.31 x 0.8 x 9.25 inches



Dungeons & Dragons: The Dungeon Master’s Campaign Journal

Hardcover Journal

By Official Dungeons & Dragons Licensed

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

A yellow tablet of paper. That is what I had for decades to record the notes and needs of my modules. Nothing this fancy was even a thought back then, honestly. I once used a Rolodex so I could move notes and descriptions around easily, that was cutting edge in the 1980s. This is so wicked cool, I am so jealous that game runners today have so much to help organize their games. Contained within these 200+ pages are spots for character breakdowns and notable features, NPCs, creature variations, and more. Similar to the player version, but hyperfocused on helping the DM to create the best possible experience for the players. And is that Venger on the cover? Why yes, yes it is. Warduke is on the back, as well. Such a stunning book from cover to cover, I know you know someone who needs this. And as it just came out, there is little chance that they have it already!

Enhance your thrilling D&D adventures with this campaign journal for Dungeon Masters, featuring helpful tools for planning sessions and templates for recording key information. With the updated Dungeon Master’s Guide, there’s never been a better time to plan your next quest. This campaign journal is tailor-made for Dungeon Masters, providing prompts, indexes, and templates to help bring a riveting storyline to life. From creating challenging monsters to brainstorming intriguing settings, this journal makes it easier for Dungeon Masters to craft an unforgettable D&D experience. This journal also features bespoke cover art from fan-favorite illustrator Hydro74. As a tribute to the stunning cover art of the updated Dungeon Master’s Guide, the front cover features Venger’s menacing visage. On the back cover, Warduke’s glowing red eyes can be seen through his iconic helmet. With deluxe features like a back pocket for holding spell cards (not included) and other ephemera, as well as an elastic closure to ensure safe storage of loose sheets, this journal is a lavish keepsake. By the campaign’s end, Dungeon Masters can proudly display this journal on their shelf and revisit it to remember time well-spent with friends. Whether you want to level up your campaign, or if you’re looking for the perfect gift, this journal is a resource that no Dungeon Master can do without. 208 pages; Book Dimensions: 7.31 x 0.8 x 9.25 inches

Dungeons & Dragons Stranger Things: Welcome to The Hellfire Club Adventure Game

Game

By Official Dungeons & Dragons Licensed

Publisher: Wizards of the Coast

The cool thing about box sets is that they are pretty much self-contained and can be run without additional materials or they can be used in an existing campaign to flesh out an adventure or create a side quest. Personally, I feel as if they are great gifts for someone who expressed an interest, but is not wanting to commit to the deep pocket plunge that many of us have experienced over the years. The tie-in to the Netflix original series Stranger Things has created a wide appeal across many demographics and you might know a special someone who has had their curiosity piqued because of what they saw in the series. Whatever your situation, this would be a fun buy for the casual player or newbie you know.

Experience Eddie Munson’s lost Dungeons & Dragons adventures and keep the flames of Hellfire burning in this collaborative 3–5 player game. With 4 adventures and hours of play possibilities, Welcome to the Hellfire Club invites you to gather the gang, crank up the volume to eleven, and choose how the story ends. This box includes: 4 adventure booklets, a Dungeon Master’s screen; a double-sided Hellfire Club poster; 91 cards for spells, magic items, and monsters; 72 tokens for player characters and monsters; 2 double-sided poster maps; 15 character sheets; 4 in-world handouts; a combat tracker notepad, and a set of 11 dice.

The Warriors & Wizards Compendium: A Young Adventurer’s Guide

Hardcover

By Jim Zub, Stacy King, Andrew Wheeler, Official Dungeons & Dragons Licensed Product

Publisher: Ten Speed Press

The Young Adventurer’s Guides are fast becoming one of my favorite new things that Wizards of the Coast has created and continued. As my grandchildren grow up, these books have become a fun way for them to get an idea of what makes me so excited about roleplaying games in general and D&D in particular. They get to hear and see things in a simplified manner without any dumbing down of the data. This release is a bit of an amalgamation of some of the other books, pulling character classes, species, spells, magical items, and more all into one place. In fact, as far as gifts go, this is a perfect starter book for someone younger who is curious but not committed to the game yet. For the cost of a single meal, you can give a gift that may well spark their imagination and begin a lifetime of tabletop roleplaying. This is the season for giving, so why not? I hope whoever gets this enjoys it as much as I know my oldest grandson will! Happy holidays to you all!

Create your next Dungeons & Dragons character with this comprehensive illustrated guide to classes and backgrounds, gear and magic, and embarking on new adventures. Learn everything you need to know about creating characters and starting to adventure in Dungeons & Dragons with this helpful collection of information from the Young Adventurer’s Guide series. Inside this handy tome, you’ll gain inspiration for choosing your new character’s class and background, as well as guidance for selecting the weapons, gear, and magic spells they’ll use. The Warriors & Wizards Compendium includes profiles of ten playable species, including three new types (Aasimar, Goliath, and Orc) that were recently introduced to the game. With beautiful illustrations and helpful advice on how to use characters to tell your own stories, The Warriors & Wizards Compendium provides the perfect guide for young fans and new players traveling through the worlds of D&D.

QUICK PICKS

– Epic Quests: The RPG Fan’s Coloring Book of Dungeons, Dragons, Monsters, and More

– Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set: Heroes of The Borderlands

– The Ultimate RPG Worldbuilding Deck: 75 Cards to Create and Customize Your Own Game World

– Dungeons and Dragons The Book of Dragons

– Dungeons & Dragons Rolling Tray

– Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire (Paperback)

