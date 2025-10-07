Book Review: Dungeons & Dragons: The Finest Edge of Twilight by R. A. Salvatore

The Finest Edge of Twilight

Book 1: Dungeons & Dragons

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By R. A. Salvatore

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Release Date: October 7, 2025

Well met, fellow readers! I am so happy to be able to talk to you about this wonderous new book from R. A. Salvatore entitled The Finest Edge of Twilight. I am a lifelong fan of the Companions of the Hall, having borne witness to their struggles and adventures for decades, starting with The Crystal Shard and progressing forward with each new release. There have been times, however, when life has played cruel tricks on me and I have not been as vigilant with consuming the newest releases in a timely fashion. So when I was offered the chance to read this early, I knew I was missing a few choice novels in the Salvatore collection. My fears were for naught, luckily, as this book needs little in the way of history since it begins a brand new chapter with a mostly new protagonist. Read on to find out more!

The daughter of the legendary Drow ranger Drizzt Do’Urden and renowned warrior turned wizard Catti-Brie, Briennelle Zaharina is our primary hero within this tome. Called Breezy, as is her preference, she seeks to create her own path, far from the looming shadows of her epic parents. She is training at the Monastery of the Yellow Rose, intent on becoming the next Master of Dragons. Her focus, however, seems more upon following her own adventures, a trait we all know to be hereditary from both sides of her lineage. This new story is the beginning of her path of finding her place in the world, despite the obstacles or cost. For she is as focused as her father and as tenacious as her mother, facts she probably would deny wholeheartedly, but they are true, nonetheless.

If you are unfamiliar with these characters and their elaborate backstories, fear not, for it is mostly unnecessary for the majority of the story. Not to say the previous tales are not connected, just that Salvatore does a stellar job of setting this series up without need for the others, as usual. We get our first glimpse of how Breezy handles trouble and danger with a battle that she and Wulfgar find themselves in early in the novel. Burdened with the same sense of morality that drives her father, she knows regret, but understands necessity. Having trained with many of the Forgotten Realms’ greatest adventurers, she more than holds her own in any skirmish. This is one reason that Jarlaxle of Bregan D’aerthe seeks to guide her, for that much potential is mind-boggling. And when I say he figures prominently within this story, I tell no lies.

Without a doubt, this is a refreshing take on character development from Salvatore. For the most part, his stories deal with trouble and strife, with heroes seeking to overcome whatever is creating the discord. But here, we have an individual who has grown up in a mostly protected and peaceful environment, but is one who craves freedom and adventure. Unknowingly gifted with abilities and access to amazing weapons, young Breezy is growing up right before our eyes. Never satisfied, always seeking more, she is the perfect example of a young person trying to find their place in everything. I was enthralled from the start with how this is so expertly presented to the reader. All the while, a second story, revolving around a newly risen vampire that was once a compatriot of her friends and family, is winding its way into Breezy’s path and life. The culmination of this juxtaposition is both thrilling and frightening, for them both!

As with all Salvatore novels, I found it hard to put this book down. Well, the e-reader, anyway. Just know that this is as good, or better, than many of his others. The change of pace and tempo was invigorating, for throughout the story was the knowledge that this character will likely surpass the greatness of her progenitors. I love that word, by the way. But seriously, there is so much potential in Breezy that she will likely create her own legends and tales in the near future and we should all be there to watch, or should I say read, it unfold. How many half-Drow do you know, anyway? I have not even mentioned a tenth of what happens in this story as I would hate to spoil anything, but go out and grab a copy of this newest release. I swear you will not have any regrets when you are done.