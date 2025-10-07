Book Review: Pocket Portraits: Edgar Allan Poe: The Master of the Macabre

Pocket Portraits series

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

Written by Levi Lionel Leland; illustrated by Kim Arrington

Publisher: Adams Media

Release Date: September 23, 2025

It was 176 years ago today that Edgar Allan Poe died under mysterious circumstances, with his reported last words being “Lord help my poor soul.” And a poor soul he was. Though Poe is now a household name whose works are world renown, during his own lifetime he lived a difficult, impoverished existence, constantly struggling to earn a living and make a name for himself as a writer. What little success he did manage to achieve was often undercut by either his rivals or his own self-destructive ways. Even after death, he was the victim of defamation, which led to many misconceptions about the man that are still held til this day. Yet it was after his passing that chilling short stories like “The Black Cat,” “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “The Fall of the House of Usher,” and “The Pit and the Pendulum,” as well as the poem “The Raven,” became ingrained in our pop culture, rightfully securing his legacy as the “Master of Macabre.”

In Edgar Allan Poe: The Master of the Macabre, the first entry in Adams Media’s Pocket Portraits series, author Levi Lionel Leland not only provides a concise biography of Poe, but also sets out to debunk some of those enduring rumors surrounding the great poet.

Though the dimensions are small — around the size of a postcard — this beautifully designed hardcover illustrated by Kim Arrington packs a lot in its 240 well-written pages. Organized into 100 vignettes, it delves into Poe’s early life in Richmond, Virginia; his childhood sorrows; his complicated romances; his professional struggles; his literary rivalries, and much more, including how he inadvertently created the detective fiction genre. The book also contains excerpts from Poe’s writings, such as “Annabelle Lee” and “The Masque Of The Red Death,” and his personal letters, as well as engaging tidbit sections called “Literary Connections” and “The More You Know.” There’s also a detailed Table Of Contents, Introduction, Index, and a “Further Reading” section.

Compact, yet ample, the Pocket Portraits composition presents the author’s story in an easily digestible format, making it perfect for newcomers to the world of this dark genius, while the inclusion of the more obscure details of his life will surely entice even his devoted fans. Its stylish, gift-ready design, with illustrations and a die-cut cover with foil accents, also makes it an attractive addition to one’s bookshelf and is an ideal present for lovers of Poe and the macabre.