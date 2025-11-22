Book Review: Superman: The Art and Making of the Film

Superman: The Art and Making of the Film

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By James Field

Introduction by James Gunn; Foreword by David Corenswet

Publisher: Abrams Books

Release Date: November 18, 2025

DC Films has made several noble attempts over the years to revamp their cinematic universe (DCU) in what’s become a decade-long struggle to compete with Marvel Studios’ massively successful MCU. Controversy plagued 2017’s Justice League, while recent franchise sequels — Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), and Joker: Folie à Deux (2024) — all underperformed at the box office. But after the recent formation of DC Studios with filmmaker James Gunn as its co-CEO, things are starting to look up for the DCU. Gunn, the creative force behind the MCU’s popular Guardians Of The Galaxy movies, wrote and directed this summer’s Superman, a relaunch that proved to be both a box office success and a big hit with audiences. Now, Abrams Books is giving us a behind-the-scenes look at the superhero blockbuster with Superman: The Art and Making of the Film.

In the book’s Introduction, Gunn notes that the 2025 film was his “attempt to truly bring comic books to life” and this 287-page coffee table book shows how he shaped his vision for a new DC Universe, drawing inspiration from the Grant Morrison/Frank Quitely All Star Superman comic book series to assembling a crew of designers, effects artists, and casting team, to choosing which iconic characters and locations from the Superman universe would appear on screen. Another big choice had to be made for DC Studios’ inaugural film: Who would be the face of Superman? Enter actor David Corenswet, who provides the book’s Foreword, giving his own humble account of how his experience went from confusion to wonder as he watched Gunn’s vision come to life.

Character development is a major part of this visual guide. It offers a comprehensive look at Superman himself, along with his many allies, such as The Justice Gang and their Hall Of Justice headquarters, as well as those of his alter ego Clark Kent, like the staff at the Daily Planet newspaper, including his colleague and lady love, ace reporter Lois Lane. And of course a companion piece like this would not be complete without man’s best friend, Krypto the Superdog, who tugged at the heartstrings and absolutely stole every scene he was in despite being a CGI creation modeled after Gunn’s own rescue dog, Ozu.

Though Superman and his human-presenting alter ego thankfully have many friends, the Man Of Steel is not without enemies. In Gunn’s film, Superman faces off against billionaire genius Lex Luthor and his LuthorCorp minions, with their super-villain creations, such as The Engineer, Ultraman, and the kaiju, all of whom get their own representation in this new tie-in book.

Despite the film’s heavy use of visual effects for its large-scale action sequences and battles, a concerted effort was made to minimize green-screen environments, opting instead for more authenticity with practical set builds. One impressive example is the large-scale Fortress of Solitude, Superman’s secret arctic sanctuary where he utilizes Kryptonian technology with a supercomputer and his trusty robot assistants, who guard his lair. The set’s intricate design, construction process, and logistical challenges are explored in detail.

James Gunn’s Superman is a spectacular, uplifting debut entry for DC Studios’ big-screen slate, with a sequel (Man Of Tomorrow, 2027) and a spin-off (Supergirl, 2026) already in development. In Superman: The Art and Making of the Film, author James Field documents the film’s process through interviews with cast, crew, and creatives, all accompanied by full-color photos, concept art, storyboards, costume and character design, and much more, creating a richly illustrated, in-depth companion for fans of the film and those enticed by what Gunn’s new DC Universe has in store.