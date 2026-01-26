New Book Tie-Ins Coming For New ‘Wuthering Heights’ Movie & Other Collaborations!

This Valentine’s Day will see the release of “Wuthering Heights” in theaters, starring Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein). This is one I’m looking forward to this year and I love that events like this spark people to read and celebrate books.

A few related books will be published soon in conjunction with the film’s release. Below are details about each one along with images, as well as more info on other collaborations (movie promos, merch, clothing, perfumes, and more!).

The upcoming film is reportedly a steamy big-screen reimagining of Emily Bronte’s classic novel, which director Emerald Fennell has described in interviews as a sort of a “fantastical fever dream” version of the original story, first published in 1847. The movie’s official title is even purposely set in quotation marks to drive home the point home that this is not a traditional adaptation. Story concepts and costume designs recently published in Vogue magazine reveal details about what we’ll see in the new film and it’s definitely a departure, but it looks like a fun one to me!

Since this is getting a Valentine’s Day weekend release, the marketing is really pushing the heated romance angle between the main characters Cathy (Robbie) and Heathcliff (Elordi). Even the new movie tie-in books feature covers reminiscent of classic romance novel imagery, which is something else I think is pretty fun.

Be on the lookout for more tie-in promotions and events for the film, including book-related ones. Down below, I’ve listed some tie-in events/items that have already been announced, but remember to check your local bookstores too, as they might be doing some events on their own.

Wuthering Heights

Movie Tie-In Edition (Movie Poster)

Paperback | Kindle Edition

By Emily Bronte

Publisher: Penguin Books

Release Date: February 3, 2026

This new release has a movie poster cover and contains the version of the novel first published in December 1847.

Emily Brontë’s only novel and a gothic classic—a gripping story of obsession, revenge, and tragedy—now the feature film “Wuthering Heights” from Emerald Fennell, which captures the spirit of this epic love story and stars Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff. Lockwood, the new tenant of Thrushcross Grange, situated on the bleak Yorkshire moors, is forced to seek shelter one night at Wuthering Heights, the home of his landlord. There he discovers the history of the tempestuous events that took place years before. What unfolds is the tale of the intense love between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw. Catherine, forced to choose between passionate, tortured Heathcliff and gentle, well-bred Edgar Linton, surrenders to the expectations of her class. As Heathcliff’s bitterness and vengeance at his betrayal is visited upon the next generation, their innocent heirs must struggle to escape the legacy of the past. 352 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.37 x 0.72 x 8.36 inches

Wuthering Heights

Movie Tie-In Edition (Target Exclusive Cover)

Paperback

By Emily Bronte; Introduction by Emerald Fennell

Publisher: Penguin Books

Release Date: February 3, 2026

This Target-exclusive edition contains the original novel and an exclusive cover, as well as a new Introduction from director Emerald Fennell and a photo spread with stills from the new movie.

Emily Brontë’s only novel and a gothic classic—a gripping story of obsession, revenge, and tragedy—now the feature film “Wuthering Heights” from Emerald Fennell, which captures the spirit of this epic love story and stars Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff. This Target exclusive edition includes a foreword from Emerald Fennell and a four-page photo insert with stills from the film. Lockwood, the new tenant of Thrushcross Grange, situated on the bleak Yorkshire moors, is forced to seek shelter one night at Wuthering Heights, the home of his landlord. There he discovers the history of the tempestuous events that took place years before. What unfolds is the tale of the intense love between the gypsy foundling Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw. Catherine, forced to choose between passionate, tortured Heathcliff and gentle, well-bred Edgar Linton, surrendered to the expectations of her class. As Heathcliff’s bitterness and vengeance at his betrayal is visited upon the next generation, their innocent heirs must struggle to escape the legacy of the past. Emily Brontë’s only novel endures as a work of tremendous and far-reaching influence and is now the inspiration for the new film adaptation written and directed by Emerald Fennell and starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. 352 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.5 x 0.70 x 8.4 inches

Wuthering Heights

Puffin In Bloom Edition

Hardcover

By Emily Bronte

Publisher: Puffin Books

Release Date: January 13, 2026

Wuthering Heights gets the “Puffin In Bloom” treatment with a new floral cover illustration by Anna Bond of Rifle Paper Co. in a smaller hardcover edition. This line from the publisher features classic novels with coming-of-age themes repackaged so that it’s geared for readers 12 and up, but honestly, these books are so beautiful they’d be great for all fans and collectors of classic literature.

A stunning hardcover edition of the classic gothic romance with cover art by Anna Bond of lifestyle brand Rifle Paper Co. Soon to be a major motion picture starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi! When Heathcliff, a poor young boy, is adopted into wealthy Catherine Earnshaw’s family, he and Catherine form a bond that progresses from childhood friendship to teenage passion. Because of Heathcliff’s lowly social status, however, Catherine decides she cannot marry him, and instead marries the gentleman Edgar Linton. This sets in motion a chain of events that ravages both the Linton and Earnshaw families with jealousy, revenge, and bitterness, leaving only the ghosts of Catherine and Heathcliff to haunt the moors. Reading age: 12 years and up; 448 pages;

Book Dimensions: 5.25 x 1.43 x 7.31 inches

Emerald Fennell Presents: Wuthering Heights

Female Filmmakers Collection

Paperback

By Emily Bronte

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Release Date: February 3, 2026

This new paperback edition is part of Simon & Schuster’s Female Filmmakers Collection series and includes an introduction by director Emerald Fennell.

Emerald Fennell presents Wuthering Heights, Emily Brontë’s gothic masterpiece of unbridled passion, obsession, and revenge. Set against the desolate beauty of the Yorkshire moors, the all-consuming love between Catherine Earnshaw and the foundling Heathcliff has captivated readers for centuries. When forces of class and society tear them apart, Heathcliff embarks on a bitter quest for vengeance that threatens to destroy two generations of the Linton and Earnshaw families. This paperback is part of Simon & Schuster’s Female Filmmakers Collection, a series of books thoughtfully curated by female filmmakers. Each title includes an introduction by a woman who has made an indelible impact on cinema. Celebrate over a century of female filmmaking and discover the classics—timeless and modern—that inspired the creators behind your favorite films. 416 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.5 x 1.2 x 8.38 inches

Events & Promotions

– Alamo Drafthouse Cinema: Along with regular screenings and a themed cocktail menu, AD will be hosting “Dress Up Screenings” and “Book Fair Screenings.” They also have a limited-edition, exclusive WUTHERING HEIGHTS Long-Sleeve “Cathy Doll” T-Shirt for sale while supplies last. [Alamo News]

– AMC Theatres: AMC is giving away a themed collectible compact mirror for those who come see Wuthering Heights there on Valentine’s Day weekend, 2/12/2026 – 2/15/2026. [AMC News]

– Regal Theatres: Regal Members receive a FREE Twizzlers or Red Vines with any advance ticket purchase to Wuthering Heights on February 14, 2026. Select Regal Theatres will also offer a themed “Fall in Love A Gin” cocktail. [Regal News]

– Charli XCX: The British singer wrote an entire album inspired by the “Wuthering Heights” script. Two singles, “House” featuring Welsh musician John Cale and “Chains of Love,” have already been released, with videos up on YouTube. The full album will be released on February 13, 2026 and is available to order at wutheringheights.charlixcx.com.

– Bloomingdale’s X “Wuthering Heights”: Bloomingdale’s has launched a line of clothing, jewelry, body care, and accessories inspired by Wuthering Heights that’s available now online, including product collaborations with AQUA, Maude, TokyoMilk, and more. Also, running from January 15 through February 22, 2026, Bloomingdale’s X “Wuthering Heights” has transformed the 59th Street Carousel in NYC into a gothic, romantic world inspired by the film. Customers can visit the Carousel Shop to purchase an exclusive AQUA collaboration as well as a multitude of licensed products and specialty items. There are other pop-ups in SoHo, Aventura, Century City, Sherman Oaks, and Roosevelt Field. [Bloomingdale’s Shop; Carousel Shop News]

– BlackMilk X “Wuthering Heights: This clothing company is known for their alt and goth attire as well as their pop culture collabs, and now they’re previewing a new Wuthering Heights-inspired line. [BlackMilk Clothing]

Movie Trailer