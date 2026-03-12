Exclusive Cover Reveal: ‘Dune’ Paperback Deluxe Edition & ‘Dune’ Saga Books 4-6 Deluxe Hardcover Box Set

This year will see the big-screen release of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part 3 starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Robert Pattinson. In conjunction with this highly anticipated event, Ace Books (a division of Penguin Random House) will be publishing two special repackages of books from Frank Herbert’s Dune universe and the publisher has given Geeks Of Doom the exclusive cover reveal! See the cover images below, along with details on the upcoming books, including pre-order links.

The first release is a deluxe trade paperback edition of the original Dune novel coming this Summer; the second is a deluxe hardcover box set containing Books 4-6 coming this Fall. Pre-order is available now for both items through multiple retailers.

— Dune: Deluxe Edition (Trade Paperback)

Release date: July 07, 2026

704 Pages; 5-1/2″W x 8-1/4″H

AMAZON PRE-ORDER PAGE

First up is the Deluxe Edition Trade Paperback for Frank Herbert’s original Hugo- and Nebula-award winning science fiction novel Dune. The cover art, which features a colossal sandworm, is a revival of an early 1980’s edition cover by Frederic Marvin. This new edition will also have decorative endpapers inside the cover that showcase two planets: the blue one is Caladan, home of House Atreides, and the yellow one is Arrakis aka the desert planet Dune. Lastly, this trade paperback will have stenciled edges with quotes from the “Litany Against Fear”: “I must not fear” at top; “Fear is the mind-killer” on the side; and “Fear is the little death” at bottom.

For pre-order links at more retailers, see the Publisher’s Catalog Page.

Cover Reveal

[Above: Dune Deluxe Trade Paperback Edition cover]

[Above: Dune Deluxe Trade Paperback Edition cover with edges]

[Above: Dune Deluxe Trade Paperback Edition cover with endpapers]

Set on the desert planet Arrakis, Dune is the story of Paul Atreides, heir to a noble family tasked with ruling an inhospitable world where the only thing of value is the “spice” melange, a drug capable of extending life and enhancing consciousness. Coveted across the known universe, melange is a prize worth killing for… When House Atreides is betrayed, the destruction of Paul’s family will set the boy on a journey toward a destiny greater than he could ever have imagined. And as he evolves into the mysterious man known as Muad’Dib, he will bring to fruition humankind’s most ancient and unattainable dream. A stunning blend of adventure and mysticism, environmentalism and politics, Dune won the first Nebula Award, shared the Hugo Award, and formed the basis of what is undoubtedly the grandest epic in science fiction.

— Frank Herbert’s Dune Saga Books 4-6

Deluxe Hardcover Boxed Set

God Emperor of Dune, Heretics of Dune, and Chapterhouse: Dune

Release date: November 03, 2026

1,568 Pages; 6″W x 9″H

AMAZON PRE-ORDER PAGE

Coming this Fall is another Dune Saga Deluxe Hardcover Boxed Set, which contains the final three novels in the original saga: Books 4-6: God Emperor of Dune, Heretics of Dune, and Chapterhouse: Dune. These hardcover novels, which are housed in a fantastic slipcase, have beautiful new jackets with artwork by Matt Griffin that match those of the previously released Box Set: Dune Saga Volume 1 (Books 1-3) Deluxe Hardcover Box Set.

This new box set will feature the following:

– Iconic new covers

– Stained edges

– Stamped and foiled cases featuring quotes from each novel

– Fully illustrated endpapers

– An illustrated poster on the interior of each jacket

For pre-order links to more retailers, see the Publisher’s Catalog Page.

Cover Reveal

[Above: Frank Herbert’s Dune Saga Books 4-6 Deluxe Hardcover Boxed Set Slipcase Cover]

[Above: Frank Herbert’s Dune Saga Books 4-6 Deluxe Hardcover Boxed Set Book Covers; click thumbnails for full image]