Holiday Gift Guide 2022: Dungeons & Dragons

Welcome, readers! Once again, I am honored to be able to show off a few of the amazing Dungeons & Dragons releases that were made available this year. I know I may have omitted a few items, but these are the big ones that I think would make for amazing gifts this season. And I am going to start off with my favorite one, because who says you cannot have dessert first? In my eyes, it is definitely the sweetest! So, without taking up any more of your time, here we go!

Here’s the 2022 Holiday Gift Guide: Dungeons & Dragons Edition.

Dragonlance: Shadow Of The Dragon Queen Deluxe Edition

This is definitely my favorite release of the year from Wizards Of The Coast and that is saying something since there were so many amazing items and source books that dropped in 2022. But all things Dragonlance get my attention and the Deluxe Edition of this one is absolutely the best gift I could pick from this list. It will be out in time for the holidays and I know someone on your list will squee with delight if they get this amazing Krynn reference book and accompanying board game! I received an advance copy and will have a full review out when it releases! Available: December 6, 2022

Spelljammer: Adventurers In Space

D&D in space. Need I say more? The original Spelljammer products were a big hit with my gaming group decades ago and this new adaptation for 5E is no diofferent. Explore the outer reaches of the planes and navigate through full scale battle to literally sail your way to vistory! I posted a review when it came out, if you want more details check out this link. Available: Now

Starter Set: Dragons Of Stormwreck Isle

An excellent way to introduce new players to the worlds of D&D is through starter sets. These are scaled down games that meet the basic criteria for any role playing group but without a huge learning curve for first time players. This newest version is aligned with the popularity of dragons but still brings some new mysteries to the table. Contains everything you need to get started as soon as it is opened. Retails for about twenty dollars but is half price at Amazon as of the penning of this guide. Available: Now

Call Of The Netherdeep (Critical Role)

A perfect addition to any fan of Critical Role, this major release contains new areas to explore plus new items, creatures, and characters! I reviewed it a while back and you can read that here. This was a huge hit with ny friends so it is safe so guess it would be with yours, too! Available: Now

Books

Dragons Of Deceit: Dragonlance Destinies Volume 1

A brand new series started this year from the original authors of the Dragonlance novels, Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman! Journey back to the world of Krynn right before the War of the Lance. Full review here. Available: Now

Dragons & Treasures (Young Adventurer’s Guides)

For those younger fans, here is an intermediate source book that is part six of an ongoing series Strictly dealing with dragons and dragon-kin, this tome explores variant dragon species like never before. They can be friends or enemies, but dragons are always dangerous. Check out our review here. Available: Now

Statues that are currently available

Drizzt Do’Urden Modern Icons Statue

Catti-Brie Modern Icons Statue (GameStop Exclusive)

Get them while you can!

Check out all of our Holiday Gift Guides for more ideas