Book Review: Dungeons & Dragons: Dragons & Treasures (Young Adventurer’s Guides)

Hardcover | Kindle

D&D Accessory

Wizards Of The Coast

Release Date: November 1, 2022

Well met, readers. I hope Halloween treated you all well and you are gearing up for the holiday season in the near future. I was lucky enough to get a few items to review before everyone starts buying gifts for their loved ones and here is the first of that batch. Entitled Dungeons & Dragons: Dragons & Treasures, this is a new addition to the Young Adventurer’s Guides that I have presented to you in the past, examples of that are here and here. If you have just a moment, let me give you a rundown of what you will find inside this new installment.

Dragons are the pentacle of all things fantasy. If you ask anyone about the fantasy genre, most will mention dragons. They are mythical, mysterious, and evoke thoughts of power. So it stands to reason that they are more sought after than almost any other creatures. This guide will help the younger readers understand the differences and nuances of these majestic beings and the inherent dangers they bring when encountered. These guides are aimed at the 8- to 12-year-old group, but that does not mean those both younger and older will not find information and entertainment between these covers.

Section one is used to define the difference between true dragons and dragon-kin. Much like other creatures, there are a variety of others that share some relations and similarities. The true dragons are broken into three categories: Chromatic, metallic, and gem. Their close cousins include wyverns, drakes, and many others. Previous editions of this series have given in-depth examinations of the metallic and chromatic dragons, while this one delves into the gem variants. From breath weapons to lairs, this book presents the reader with things to do when encountering these creatures and also specific things they should never do.

An anatomy chapter is included to give a visual idea of what makes dragons, well, dragons. From external components to skeletal makeup, we get to see the ins and outs of all things draconian. The tome includes a look at how their senses differ from other creatures and even a peek at how they utilize elemental energy to enhance themselves. We also get to see what their metabolism acts like and the different foods/prey that each dragon type prefers. It is probably best to not be on that list, friends. The next section is about the life cycles, detailing the presumed ages and stages. Of course, different species live til different ages, though all seem to be able to live for millennia so details can be a bit sketchy.

While most dragons are loners, there is some sense of a dragon society and basic rules of conduct within their own circles. Territorial disputes are second nature to these beings, as is hoarding treasures. You can amass a lot of gold and gems in a few thousand years, though many adventurers try to relieve the dragons of their wealth. The guide also details many of the more iconic and legendary treasures known to be located in dragon hoards throughout history. Additionally, there are many wondrous items that can be made from the scales, horns, and other parts of dragons.

This Young Adventurer’s Guide is chock full of information for the budding young player and is even a great refresher for the seasoned player. I have many in this series and am just awaiting the day that my grandchildren are old enough to start some basic playing. They already like the dragons in my office, though to be fair they think they are dinosaurs, but I will take whatever interest they have and see if it leads to some fun tabletop family role playing times. I encourage you to check this book out and also take a gander at the previous editions in the series. Be well and stay safe, from your friends at Geeks Of Doom!