Book Review: The Young Adventurer’s Collection Box Set 2 (Dungeons & Dragons 4-Book Boxed Set)

The Young Adventurer’s Collection Box Set 2

Dungeons & Dragons 4-Book Boxed Set: Beasts & Behemoths, Dragons & Treasures, Places & Portals, Artificers & Alchemy

Paperback Box Set

By Jim Zub, Stacy King, Andrew Wheeler

Publisher: Ten Speed Press

Release Date: September 24, 2024

Welcome back, reader! It is time to take a look at the newest box set in the Dungeons & Dragons: Young Adventurer’s Guide series. The Young Adventurer’s Collection Box Set 2 is here to deliver some great references for the intermediate-aged role-playing gamer in your life. I know I am a little late delivering this review, but maybe this is a better late than never situation, right? I will give you a brief synopsis of each of the four books in this fun little box set. I am impatiently awaiting the day that my grandchildren are old enough to read these and begin their adventure into the world of Dungeons and Dragons, I mean the first books I read to each of them included D&D books, such as these right here.

The first book in this set is Beasts & Behemoths and covers creatures in four sizes: Tiny & Small, Medium, Large & Huge, and Gargantuan (which includes my all-time favorite party killer, the Tarrasque). An added feature is that each chapter includes an encounter to help show new readers how they would interact with the listed creatures. The first section features the second best familiar available, the Pseudodragon, and, the extremely annoying if you run into them, Quickling. The Medium chapter includes Death Knights, Drow, and Medusa. It is also one of the two sections to have a subsection, this one is dedicated to Lycanthropes! The Large & Huge segment has Ogres and Minotaurs, as well as the other subsection detailing Metallic Dragons! But wrapping up the book is the final portion on Gargantuan creatures with my beloved TPK monster, the Tarrasque, and even covers Rocs and Purple Worms, which are far scarier than the name implies.

Second in the box is Dragons & Treasures and is one that I did a full review on here. I specifically love this one as it gives a great overview of dragons and dragonkin, as well as explaining their potential within the game. Covering how they are broken up based on alignment, age, and how they interact with one another and other creatures, the next part is great for world building. There is even a section on hoarding and a final part that details treasures associated with them, though it is less about their collections and more about how to fight them or emulate their powers. All in all, it is my favorite of the four.

The third installment here is Places & Portals, which focuses on the settings for the game and how the place can have just as huge of an impact on the gameplay as what the actual campaign is about. You know what realtors say: location, location, location. Broken up into sections that mainly revolve around the Forgotten Realms, the biggest takeaway here is that it opens your eyes to begin thinking about how world-building influences the player, from choosing the player character to how they will navigate within this new world. Of course, it speaks to interplanar travel and games that take place in space, namely the Spelljammer campaigns that I have loved for decades. Whatever your interest, there is a world out there for your character in which they can explore and thrive.

Lastly, the final book is Artificers & Alchemy. This one embodies what I would arguably consider to be one of the largest shifts in the game form when I started playing back in my early years. This is really about creating a better background, a deeper story if you will. From how the legendary weapons are created to the more mundane magical items in the game, there is lore here for all players. I know several people who love the more scientific approach to the fabrication of these items rather than just finding and using them. It really does an exemplary job of explaining it to young readers. Trust me, if Tony Stark found himself in the game, then he would be an artificer, hands down. Imagine a magically enabled Iron Man for a moment. You’re welcome.

Now, you can buy each of these individually in hardcover, but this 448-page box set is paperback, they’re housed perfectly in the hardcase box and you get a great value on the cost-effectiveness side. As I said, this is something I find exciting from the perspective of a grandparent. I would have loved these as a younger child. I learned to play with people much older than me and it was daunting at times, forcing me to learn as I went. With a series such as this, kids can get a firm understanding of the game and learn on their level. A truly great move on the part of Wizards of the Coast! I encourage you to look into this set if you have a younger one showing an interest in D&D, it will be a great bridge for them to begin the journey to dice rolling, fun, and lifelong entertainment.