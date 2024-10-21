Book Review: Wednesday: A Novelization Of Season One

Wednesday: A Novelization of Season One

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Tehlor Kay Mejia

Publisher: Random House Books for Young Readers

Release Date: September 3, 2024

Wednesday: A Novelization of Season One by Tehlor Kay Mejia offers a delightful retelling of the debut season of Wednesday, the 2022 Netflix streaming series directed by Tim Burton (Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands) that’s based on characters created by Charles Addams (Addams Family).

Told from the title character’s point of view, the novelization follows the show’s plotlines while adding an extra layer of introspection into the goth-presenting, death-obsessed teen as she reluctantly begins her first semester at Nevermore Academy, her eighth school in five years. Not only does she have difficulty fitting in wherever she goes, she actually has no desire to fit in. This and her compulsion to right injustices and punish bullies are what often prompt her expulsions from said schools. This time around, her parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams, are hoping that their problem child will find comfort and camaraderie at their alma mater, a private boarding school for children with supernatural abilities or proclivities. Though Wednesday prefers a solitary life, the unique school will introduce her to other “Outsiders” (or “Outcasts” as they are referred to by the “Normies” in town), whether she likes it or not.

Wednesday has little faith in anything her parents deem “good” and, like many teen girls, is combative with her mother, wanting to get out from under Morticia’s shadow and maintain her own identity. Therefore, living where her parents first met and fell in love is the last place she wants to be. But the new student decides to put her next exit plan on hold and instead assimilate into student life after a monster starts attacking and killing people throughout the town and she becomes obsessed with solving the murders.

Though it goes against her guardedness, Wednesday joins the fencing club, participates in a boat race, and even attends a dance. Her schoolmates slowly but surely attempt to win her over with their extensions of friendship and willingness to aid in her quest, which involves teamwork and trust — more things not in her nature. Lastly, the young teen suddenly finds herself in two potential romantic relationships, which is something she struggles with the most, as she’s much more comfortable chasing down a killer than kissing a boy.

Unveiling Wednesday’s vulnerabilities is a way in which the novelization truly shines and becomes its own entity apart from the television series. Outwardly, Wednesday has an aloof manner and a deadpan wit, which Mejia perfectly translates from the source material, but in the book we’re privy to the amateur sleuth’s thought processes and inner conflicts. She’s used to being a loner with little attachments who is lead by logic and reason (she’s like a macabre, junior Sherlock Holmes), and that’s how she prefers it. Now, she unexpectedly has prospective friendships, team members, and love interests. Will she continue with her lonesome, focused mindset, or will she explore these new feelings for those around her? One thing’s for sure: She’s still figuring it out and we’re along for the ride.

Another way the book provides a deep-dive into the show’s story is how Mejia expertly breaks down Wednesday’s brilliant though at-times misguided detective skills as she pursues the monster, as well as seeks to uncover the truth about a decades-old fatal incident involving her parents. What makes this situation different from Wednesday’s past dangerous activities is that this time, the young sleuth has other people’s feelings and safety to consider. Will she consider those, though, or will she do whatever it takes to catch the killer regardless of the consequences? This is another personal struggle that’s further exposed in this version of the tale.

This novelization of Season 1 is an all-new thrilling and satisfying way to revisit the world of Wednesday while waiting for the sophomore season’s premiere on Netflix in 2025. Mejia captures the dark essence of the series and Wednesday’s stoic demeanor, with the added benefit of revealing the protagonist’s private thoughts and emotional journey.

This being Wednesday’s personal account of events is where the book veers from the show because we are not able to get any other individuals’ firsthand perspectives. This adaptation is clearly focused on Wednesday’s character development, which is wonderful, and thankfully it does manage to cleverly refer to situations that Wednesday wasn’t witness to. Also, this rendition avoids giving lengthy descriptions for certain scenarios; for instance, the aforementioned school dance. While Wednesday’s peculiar, spontaneous dance to The Cramps’s “Goo Goo Muck” was a standout moment on the TV show that eventually went viral on social media, there is no real need to spend several pages going over the actual movements; touching upon the moment is good enough. Therefore, I found these truncations to be acceptable, especially since the 368-page book is geared towards “young readers” aged 14-17, the same age group as Ms. Addams. Speaking of age groups, this book is honestly so brilliantly written that I highly recommend it for adults, too.

Wednesday: A Novelization of Season One is a must-read for fans of the stand-out Addams Family character who want to relive the debut season in further detail and get to know the mysterious Wednesday more intimately.

