Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Books, eBooks, and AudioBooks

We had hoped it wouldn’t come to be, but 2021 turned out to be more of the same from the previous year thanks to the pandemic. Lots of hunkering-down isolating or enjoying the great outdoors more often than usual. And once again, books played a big part in helping us all cope and maintain some kind of normalcy. Now more than ever, books in all their various formats will make a great gift this holiday season. This year saw a resurgence of Dune; illustrated versions of J.R.R. Tolkien works; memoirs from the world of rock and heavy metal; graphic novel collections; fun, pop-culture-themed cookbooks; stories from the imaginations of Stephen King, Neil Gaiman, and Grady Hendrix; continuing adventures from the Star Trek, Star Wars, and Marvel universes, and much more.

Check out our Holiday Gift Guide 2021 for Books, eBooks, and Audiobooks for our favorite holiday gift picks for the readers in your life.

Dune: The Graphic Novel Volume 1

Book 1: Dune

Deluxe Collector’s Edition Hardcover | Hardcover | Kindle

By Frank Herbert; Adapted by Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson Raul Illustrated by Raul Allen and Patricia Martin

Publisher: Abrams Books

This graphic novel is the first in three planned volumes adapting Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi epic novel, Dune. Adapted by Herbert’s son Brian Herbert and writer Kevin J. Anderson with art by Raúl Allén and Patricia Martín, Dune: The Graphic Novel Volume 1 is available in digital format as well as hardcover and as a deluxe collector’s edition, which has an increased trim size of 7 1/2″ x 11 1/4″, printed on high-quality matte art paper in a faux-cloth slipcase with gold foil stamping tip-on cover.

Dimensions: 8 x 1.25 x 12.1 inches ; 176 pages (Deluxe); Dimensions: 6.88 x 1 x 10 inches ; 160 pages (Standard)

The Art and Soul of Dune

Hardcover

By Tanya Lapointe; Foreword by Denis Villeneuve

Introduction by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson

Publisher: Insight Editions

More goodness for fans of Dune! The Art and Soul of Dune is a 240-page full-color oversized hardcover that delves into the making of director Denis Villeneuve’s recent big-screen adaption of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel. Written by Tanya Lapointe, who served as a producer on the new film, this new art book covers costume design, creature and digital effects, set creation, and the overall world-building of Dune and how it was brought to life on such a grand scale. The book also contains set and behind-the-scenes photos, sketches, and concept art, as well as exclusive interviews with Villeneuve as well as stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, and more.

Dimensions: 11 x 1.2 x 10 inches; 240 pages

The Lord of the Rings Illustrated Edition

Hardcover

By J.R.R. Tolkien

Publisher: Mariner Books

One of the greatest fantasy epics ever written, J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord Of The Rings trilogy is now available in a new illustrated edition containing the author’s own artwork he did while writing the original text. This massive new offering comes shrink-wrapped for damage protection and has a sewn hardback binding with a ribbon placemark, ink-sprayed edges displaying Tolkien’s runes, and two maps loosely tucked, printed on FSC “forest-friendly” paper. The text is printed in two colors with full-color illustrations, with a dustjacket that’s stamped in two foils with a circular die-cut.

Dimensions : 5.63 x 2.56 x 8.75 inches; 1,248 pages

Star Trek: Designing the Final Frontier

How Midcentury Modernism Shaped Our View of the Future

Hardcover

By Dan Chavkin and Brian McGuire

Publisher: Weldon Owen

Star Trek: The Original Series was groundbreaking in so many ways, and Star Trek: Designing the Final Frontier takes a look at how the series inspired mid-century modern design. This new 168-page full-color hardcover book explores the design of the original starship Enterprise and more of the 1960s television series.

Dimensions: 10.5 x 0.7 x 9.5 inches; 168 pages

Disney Villains: A Portrait of Evil

History’s Wickedest Luminaries (Books About Disney Villains)

Hardcover

By Pat Shand (author), Justin Hernandez (illustrator)

Publisher: Insight Editions | Insight Kids

This new illustrated hardcover contains the darkest secrets of Disney’s most infamous villains! Find out more about wicked characters like Maleficent, Cruella de Vil, and more Ursula through things like their personal keepsakes and collectibles.

Dimensions: 9.75 x 0.5 x 11.5 inches; 40 pages

Reading age: 8 – 12 years; Grade level: 4 – 6

William Shakespeare’s Avengers: The Complete Works

Hardcover | Kindle

By Ian Doescher

Publisher: Quirk Books

From the mind of the clever William Shakespeare’s Star Wars series of books comes William Shakespeare’s Avengers. Writer Ian Doescher adapts the popular Avengers films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the style of a Shakespearean play with authentic meter and verse for this collection. There’s even stage direction! The book has a two-column format and includes dozens of color illustrations depicting iconic moments from the films. And of course, there’s plenty of MCU Easter Eggs.

Dimensions: 8.24 x 0.93 x 10.27 inches; 304 pages

The Story of Marvel Studios

The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Hardcover

By Tara Bennett, Paul Terry,

Foreword by Kevin Feige; Afterword by Robert Downey

Publisher: Abrams Books

Here’s another fantastic gift for Marvel fans: The Story of Marvel Studios, a massive 512-page full-color hardcover book all about the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The producers, writers, directors, concept artists, VFX artists, cast, and crew delve into the world of the MCU in this fully authorized tome that contains more than 200 interviews with the studio’s staff, cast, and crew. There’s also over 500 production photos, plus never-before-seen filmmakers’ archival materials and personal memorabilia from the cast and crew. This 2-volume deluxe set has a foil-stamped cloth cover packaged in a metallized reinforced slipcase with exclusive wrap-around MCU concept art montage.

Dimensions: 12 x 3.45 x 10 inches ; 512 pages

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek

Hardcover | Kindle

By Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy

Publisher: Black Dog & Leventhal

One of the funniest and most original television series in recent years, Schitt’s Creek ended its 6-season run last year, and won 9 Emmy Awards. And it’s safe to say, fans really miss the comedy starring Eugene Levy, his real-life son Daniel Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy as the riches-to-rags family who must adjust to life in a small town after losing their fortune. Now, the Levys have created this full-color coffee-table tie-in book containing character profiles and highlights of major moments from the series, plus illustrated catalogs of David’s clothing and Moira’s wigs, Moira’s vocabulary, and Alexis’s adventures, along behind-the-scenes looks at the cast and show.

Dimensions: 11.25 x 2.15 x 9.25 inches; 368 pages

A Portrait of Walt Disney World

50 Years of The Most Magical Place on Earth

Hardcover

By Kevin Kern, Tim O’Day, Steven Vagnini

Illustrated by Fabiola Garza; Foreword by Bob Chapek

Publisher: Disney Editions

This year marks the 50 anniversary of the most magical place on Earth — Disney World! This 320-page full-color coffee-table book ties into Disney’s celebration of the famous Florida theme park’s major milestone and takes a look back at 50 years of magic-making, innovation, and fun that’s delighted families for decades.

Dimensions : 9.43 x 1.3 x 13.14 inches

Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Steven Naifeh

Publisher: Random House

Vincent van Gogh is one of the most famous artists of all time and even now over a century after his death, his paintings, such as “Starry Night” and “Sunflowers,” are some of the most recognizable in the world. Now, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Steven Naifeh explores the Dutch artist’s influences that helped him craft his own unique style. This 448-page hardcover contains hundreds of paintings from Van Gogh and the artists who inspired him.

Dimensions: 8.79 x 1.46 x 10.26 inches ; 448 pages

Stephen King Short Fiction

Paperback

By Stephen King

Publisher: Scribner

Here’s a 4-paperback collection of classic short stories from Stephen King, one of the greatest storytellers of modern times. This includes the horror stories The Mist, Apt Pupil, The Body, and The Sun Dog housed together in a new attractive boxed set.

Dimensions: 5.5 x 2.3 x 8.38 inches ; 800 pages

Stephen King Hard Case Crime Box Set

Paperback

By Stephen King

Publisher: Hard Case Crime

This new paperback set from Stephen King collects the author’s bestselling crime pulp titles, The Colorado Kid (2005), Joyland (2013), and Later (2021). It comes with three exclusive art cards with alternate cover artwork for the three novels, housed in a slipcase boxset.

Dimensions : 5.2 x 2.22 x 8.01 inches ; 768 pages

Invincible: The Ultimate Collection Volume 1

Paperback

By Robert Kirkman; Art by Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley

Publisher: Image Comics

This massive hardcover collects the first 13 issues of Invincible, the superhero comic book series from The Walking Dead writer Robert Kirkman and artists Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. This new Ultimate edition also includes bonus material.

Dimensions : 7.9 x 1.1 x 11.1 inches ; 400 pages

Troy: The Greek Myths Reimagined

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

Written & Narrated by Stephen Fry

Publisher: Chronicle Books

Troy is the final installment of actor Stephen Fry’s The Greek Myths Reimagined trilogy, this time retelling the famous tale of the Trojan War in a beautifully designed and illustrated hardcover edition.

Dimensions: 7.7 x 1.2 x 9.55 inches

MUSIC-RELATED

The Beatles: Get Back

Hardcover

By The Beatles; John Harris (Editor)

Photography: Ethan Russell, Linda McCartney,

Introduction by Hanif Kureishi; Foreword by Peter Jackson

Publisher: Callaway Arts & Entertainment

This 240-page hardcover goes behind the scenes of the making of The Beatles’s Let It Be album and includes hundreds of previously unpublished photos taken by Linda McCartney and Ethan A. Russell. Through photos and transcripts from footage from the recording sessions of the 1970 record, Get Back chronicles the making-of the still wildly popular band’s final album. The book ties in with the recent release of The Beatles: Get Back, the documentary film from Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson.

Dimensions: 9.85 x 1.5 x 11.88 inches ; 240 pages

The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present

Hardcover | Kindle

By Paul McCartney

Publisher: Liveright

This massive two-volume hardcover set features commentary on 154 songs written by Paul McCartney, on how they came to be and his collaborations with fellow Beatles bandmate John Lennon, and more. The book covers the people and events that inspired and influenced the prolific songwriter to pen such treasures as “Let It Be” and “Yesterday,” as well as his more obscure offerings. At 960 pages in a slipcovered hardcover, this set contains images from the musician’s personal archive of previously unseen handwritten texts, paintings, and photographs and covers 64 years of lyrical creations from one of the greatest songwriters of our time.

Dimensions: 8.5 x 3.1 x 10.8 inches ; 960 pages

The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

Written & Narrated by Dave Grohl

Dey Street Books

The Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer talks about growing up in Virginia to becoming a touring musician at only 18 years old and eventually to his time in the aforementioned bands and other musical highlights. And seeing how Dave Grohl has a reputation for being the nicest guy in rock, he’s had many amazing career highlights with the likes of Paul McCartney, Joan Jett, AC/DC, and much more.

Dimensions: 6 x 0.93 x 9 inches ; 384 pages

The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

Written & Narrated by Nikki Sixx

Publisher: Hachette Books

At this point, Nikki Sixx is a household name, but he came from humble beginnings. He found massive success as a founding member, songwriter, and bassist of ‘80s heavy metal masters Motley Crue. In previous memoirs, the musician has tackled his struggles with substance abuse and chronicled his wild life on the road. Now, he’s going all the way back to when he was known as Frank Feranna, an Idaho farm boy with big dreams that led to Hollywood and to becoming Nikki Sixx the rock star.

Dimensions: 6.3 x 1.1 x 9.3 inches ; 224 pages

Fathers, Brothers, and Sons: Surviving Anguish, Abandonment, and Anthrax

Hardcover

By Frank Bello with Joel McIver; Foreword by Gene Simmons

Publisher: Rare Bird Books

Frank Bello, bassist for Anthrax, the legendary NYC thrash metal band and one of “The Big Four” bands along with Metallica, Megadeth, and Slayer, pours his heart out in this memoir about his life as a recording artist and on the road as a musician, as well as the difficult circumstances of his upbringing, the murder of his brother, and much more.

Dimensions: 5.5 x 8.5 inches; 256 pages

Fallopian Rhapsody: The Story of the Lunachicks

Paperback | Kindle

By The Lunachicks with Jeanne Fury

Publisher: Hachette Books

As far as girl bands go, The Lunachicks is one of the most badass and supremely talented of them all. In this memoir, the band members talk about their punk rock roots as teenagers in NYC in the 1990s to creating their own music and being mentored by Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon and Thurston Moore. While they were kickass musicians and personalities on stage and feminist icons in the music world, they each had their own struggles and challenges, especially with sexism they faced in the male-dominated music industry. The book includes never-before-seen photos, illustrations, and other memorabilia from the band’s private archive.

Dimensions: 5.95 x 1.15 x 8.95 inches ; 352 pages

COOKBOOKS

Star Wars: Galactic Baking

The Official Cookbook of Sweet and Savory Treats From Tatooine, Hoth, and Beyond

Hardcover

(Authorized by Disney / Lucasfilm)

Publisher: Insight Editions | Insight Kids

The photos of the creations in this cookbook are super-fun alone, even if you never make any of the recipes in Star Wars: Galactic Baking. But after taking a look, you’re going to want to make these yummy treats! There’s over 30 recipes for all skill levels for desserts like Mustafarian Molten Lava Cakes and Cloud City Marshmallows. Appropriate and fun for Padawans through to Jedi Masters.

Dimensions: 7.25 x 0.6 x 8.25 inches; 128 pages

Reading age: 8 – 12 years; Grade level: 4 – 6

Disney Villains: Devilishly Delicious Cookbook

Hardcover | Spiral-Bound Edition

By Julie Tremaine

Publisher: Insight Editions | Insight Kids

For the people in your life who dig villains, here’s a cookbook featuring Disney villains like Cruella de Vil and Ursula. Disney Villains: Devilishly Delicious Cookbook contains 50 easy-to-follow recipes from appetizers like Deviled Dragon Eggs to desserts like Poor Unfortunate Rolls, all inspired by Disney villains, in this 128-page full-color cookbook that’s fun for all ages.

Dimensions: 7.5 x 1 x 8.75 inches; 128 pages

The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide

Hardcover | Spiral-Bound

Recipes by Kim Laidlaw; Crafts by Caroline Hall; Text by Jody Revenson

Publisher: Insight Editions

It’s Christmastime! And what better way to celebrate than with the help of this Nightmare Before Christmas cookbook and entertaining guide? The first part of the book contains over 50 recipes inspired by the Tim Burton animated film featuring Jack Skellington, Sally, and the denizens of Halloween Town, including options for sugar-free, gluten-free, and vegetarian meals, desserts, and drinks. The second part of the book is a guide to entertaining with NBC-themed craft and decorating ideas, activities, and more, all with full-color photography.

Dimensions: 8 x 1 x 10 inches; 192 pages

Friends: The Official Central Perk Cookbook

Series: Classic TV Cookbooks, 90s TV

Hardcover | Gift Set

By Kara Mickelson

Publisher: Insight Editions

Take a trip back to Central Perk with this Friends-themed cookbook featuring over 50 recipes inspired by the popular ‘90s sitcom and its famous NYC coffeehouse. Bake up some of Monica’s Mockolate cookies or brew some I Hate Rachel Thai Iced Tea. There’s plenty of everything to choose from while reading through the classic quotes from the TV show in this full-color book. It’s also available packaged as part of a deluxe gift box set that includes an exclusive apron emblazoned with the Central Perk logo.

Dimensions: 8 x 1 x 10 inches; 192 pages; Gift Set Dimensions: 8 x 0.47 x 10 inches

AUDIOBOOK SPOTLIGHT

The Sandman: Act II

Audiobook

Written by Neil Gaiman; Narrated by Neil Gaiman, and includes a full cast directed by Dirk Maggs.

Audible Originals

The Sandman: Act II audiobook, which features a full cast of voice actors like James McAvoy, Kat Dennings, and Brian Cox, adapts the DC/Vertigo Comics graphic novels collected Volumes 4 (Season of Mists) and 5 (A Game of You) in their entirety, and most of Volume 6 (Fables & Reflections). Also, comic book writer and creator Neil Gaiman narrates the audiobook.

Check out all of our Holiday Gift Guides for more ideas, and remember, if all else fails, there’s also the Amazon.com Gift Card, you can have emailed to the recipient (arrives immediately) or you can print out the gift card at home and give it to the intended that way. If you order in enough time, you can get the physical gift card sent directly to you or to the recipient.

