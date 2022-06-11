‘Westworld’ Season 4 Teaser Breakdown – Violent Delights

Violent Delights is a recap podcast where hosts Andrew Sorcini, Dwayne DeFreitas, and Tosin Onafowokan discuss HBO’s Westworld, and the larger questions this ambitious show hopes to tackle.

Violent Delights has brought itself back online! On this special entry of our podcast, Andrew, Tosin, and Dwayne break down HBO’s Official Season 4 Teaser for Westworld. Westworld returns for season 4 beginning June 26th on HBO!

