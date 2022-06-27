401: The Auguries – Violent Delights: A Westworld Podcast

Violent Delights is a recap podcast where hosts Andrew Sorcini, Dwayne DeFreitas, and Tosin Onafowokan discuss HBO’s Westworld, and the larger questions this ambitious show hopes to tackle.

On this week’s podcast, Andrew, Tosin, and Dwayne deconstruct the first episode of Westworld‘s fourth season, “The Auguries”, as they ask: Is the exported host data from Westworld being hosted at Hoover Dam data storage?, Are there Hosts co-existing in our real world, whose narratives are secretly being controlled by “Christina” and Olympiad Entertainment?, What’s Haleores’ master plan with the host data?, and what’s up with those flies?!!

Recap

Mora looks out on Vegas through a window

Goes to a meeting on the Hoover dam.

William arrives in a drone.

We learn that the Hoover dam is being used to power something

William says what’s been stored in there is stolen. He wants to buy the whole facility.

His offer is rebuffed. And Mora heads home to find his house full of flies.

The next day he comes in and kills his cohorts. William is waiting for him. He gives the man permission to kill himself and the man does.

After an intro, we see Dolores, now dark haired, going by the name Christina and living in a New York apartment on the West Side with a roommate who urges her to go out that evening.

She’s receiving unwanted calls on her cell phone.

She walks to work on the high line in a building called Olympiad Entertainment.

She starts writing the setting for a story and begins by describing her previous life as the farmer’s daughter.

She has trouble at work as her boss tells her he wants her to write more violent and scandalous content.

We find Maeve in some remote mountain enclave, meditating on her time with her daughter, in Westworld and with Caleb after the end of last season.

Caleb is working in LA. In conversation with his co-worker we find that we are seven years past the riots that ended season 3 and that humans have more work to do now that robots have been decommissioned.

Caleb meets his daughter by their house. He’s been teaching her how to shoot and his wife is not pleased about it, but they lead a happy life.

Maeve finds that she’s being tracked and finds armed men at her home. She takes them out and speaks with the leader. Turns out the leader is a host and when Maeve hacks into him she realises he was sent by the man in black, and that he has other targets, like Caleb. She burns her place and leaves.

Dolores heads home after work. She’s spooked by a shadow on her roof. On her fire escape she sees an image of The Maze.

Dolores meets her roomate, Maya, and goes on a blind date. In the bathroom her phone call harasser threatens her.

On her way home, he assaults her, accusing her of writing him and many others into the games she works on for Olympiad Entertainment. She’s attacked and some unknown person throws her attacker off of him.

Caleb gives his daughter storytime and they tuck in. When she tells him she’s scared he reminds her of army tactics like lighting up the perimeter.

He argues with his wife about how Caleb might not be ready to lead a normal life after his time in war.

As he takes out the trash, he finds his daughter has snuck outside and a man is there with a gun, sent to kill him. Caleb sacrifices himself as a shield between the bullets and his little girl, but before he can be shot, the gunman is killed from behind, by Maeve.

Caleb leaves his family with her to hunt William.

Dolores records a new pitch on her fire escape in the evening. Unhappy with the idea, she goes inside.

The camera pans down to a man across the street, watching her. It’s Teddy Flood.

