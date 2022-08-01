space
406: Fidelity – Violent Delights: A Westworld Podcast
Monday, August 1st, 2022

Violent Delights 406: Fidelity

Violent Delights is an aftershow podcast where hosts Andrew Sorcini, Dwayne DeFreitas, and Tosin Onafowokan discuss HBO’s Westworld, and the larger questions this ambitious show hopes to tackle.

On this week’s podcast, Andrew, Tosin, and Dwayne deconstruct the sixth episode of Westworld‘s fourth season, “Fidelity”, as they ask: Why did Bernard scan C’s data? Why would the hosts rather kill themselves than submit to Hale’s transcendence plans? What’s Hale going to do with the next Caleb?

Connections

  • Triangle (2009)
  • Moon (2009)
  • Memento: Caleb is giving himself clues like Memento. The film that broke Nolan and his brother into the mainstream.
  • Super Meatboy
  • Celeste

Recap

  • In the past we see a young Frankie helping Jay recruited to join the other outliers, who seem led by Caleb’s wife, Uwade.
  • In the timeline 23 years after the war, adult Frankie, known as C, drives Bernard to the Outlier resistance base, where they attempt to rebuild Maeve. Bernard reveals mirrors were used to speed up data collection that was in the hats in the original westworld. Frankie doesn’t trust Bernard and locks him and Stubbs up. Frankie spends the next little while determining that Jay is the mole. Maeve and Frankie stop the Host version of Jay, restoring Frankie’s trust in Bernard, Stubbs and Maeve.
  • Caleb, the host, is given an ultimatum by Hale. Caleb is to tell Hale how his human self fought the parasites, becoming the first outlier, or his daughter, who is alive and now an adult, will suffer. Caleb manages to escape hale’s clutches. During his escape, he experiences memories of his human life. His escape is made possible with help from previous host versions of himself that had also attempted to get to Frankie. He gets farther than any previous version has when it comes to escaping, choosing to leave an encouraging radio message for Frankie. Hale is furious because she thought his escape would show her clues regarding how outliers were made. Hale destroys all remaining copies of Caleb and creates a new one— number 279. And then? She wakes him up.

Podcast

Podcast (violent-delights): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Topics: Features, Podcasts, Reviews, Television, TV Reviews, Violent Delights
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
