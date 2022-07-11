403: Annees Folles – Violent Delights: A Westworld Podcast

Violent Delights is a recap podcast where hosts Andrew Sorcini, Dwayne DeFreitas, and Tosin Onafowokan discuss HBO’s Westworld, and the larger questions this ambitious show hopes to tackle.

On this week’s podcast, Andrew, Tosin, and Dwayne deconstruct the third episode of Westworld‘s fourth season, “Annees Folles”, as they ask: What does Hale need with Caleb? Who are ‘The Cause’?, and are all our protagonists in the same time period?

Recap

We open with Bernard in The Sublime. There he speaks with Akecheta and understands that he must use The Sublime to run simulations of the Real World. His plan is to find a path to saving humanity from its self-destruction. He wakes up in the Real World several years later, just as we left him in the end of Season 3.

We see that Stubbs is restored and has been watching over him all these long years. Cleaned up and armed with what could only be called foreknowledge of his surroundings from the simulations in the sublime, Bernard sets off with Stubbs to see if they can save the world from itself. Stubbs and Bernard team up with an underground resistance that knows Haleores is trying to control the world through robots and after some trust issues, the two old hosts offer the resistance their help in finding weapon to help fight Haleores.

Frankie is having a hard time letting go of her father. She realises that Carver has been replaced by a Halores Host and she and her mother Uwade take out the host version of Carver and flee on their own.

Maeve and Caleb enter Temperance. They use Maeve’s knowledge of the narratives of Westworld to bait the Temperance clean-up crew so that they can get “downstairs” and access to the control rooms. They eventually find where the flies are created. It’s a trap. William manages to separate Maeve and Caleb, baiting Caleb with a host of his child, Frankie, who infects him with the flies.

