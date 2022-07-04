402: Well Enough Alone – Violent Delights: A Westworld Podcast

Violent Delights is a recap podcast where hosts Andrew Sorcini, Dwayne DeFreitas, and Tosin Onafowokan discuss HBO’s Westworld, and the larger questions this ambitious show hopes to tackle.

On this week’s podcast, Andrew and Tosin deconstruct the second episode of Westworld‘s fourth season, “Well Enough Alone”, as they ask: What plans does Hale have “for our kind”, for humans, before she brings hosts into our world?, How do the “bot flies” control humans, and what is the black goo that replaces their brains?, What does Hale really want with the living MIB, that his host can’t provide?, and What is this mysterious Tower, and why does its “song” only affect certain people and birds?

