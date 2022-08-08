space
407: Metanoia – Violent Delights: A Westworld Podcast
Monday, August 8th, 2022

Violent Delights 407: Metanoia

Violent Delights is an aftershow podcast where hosts Andrew Sorcini, Dwayne DeFreitas, and Tosin Onafowokan discuss HBO’s Westworld, and the larger questions this ambitious show hopes to tackle.

On this week’s podcast, Andrew, Tosin, and Dwayne deconstruct the seventh episode of Westworld‘s fourth season, “Metanoia”, as they ask: Are Maeve and Bernard really dead for good? Will Maeve ever be reunited with her daughter? How does Teddy know who Caleb is? If Christina “isn’t real”, as Teddy has told her, who (or what) is Maya? Who was Bernard dictating instructions to before he was shot?

Social Links
You can write to us or email us a voice memo at [email protected]
Follow us on Twitter: @HBOWestWorldPod or just hash-tag #ViolentDelights
And our Facebook page is : @WestworldPodcast

Recap

  • We meet Maeve and Bernard, at the Hoover dam, where we confirm that the data being housed there is indeed the Subline– Westworld Host Heaven. We then quickly realize that the setting is actually taking place in the sublime– in a simulation of the Hoover Dam complex. We’re seeing into one of thousands of simulations Bernard has run to figure out how to avoid the extinction of humanity and the hosts.
  • After a brief conversation with Akecheta in the Sublime, Bernard realizes he has a path toward victory. In the real world, Bernard arrives at the Hoover Dam with a restored Maeve. They open the door to the sublime and head to Hale’s tower to take her down. Maeve and Bernard meet with Stubbs, Frankie (“C”) and her team. They fly to New York.
  • We meet Hale and Host William meet with Caleb in his cell. Hale reveals that she is putting the humans under her control in “Cold Storage” and shutting down their cities. Host William wakes up Human William and seeks his counsel. Host William kills Human William.
  • At this point, all of the characters are in New York. In a first for Season 4, Hale, the Williams, Frankie, Caleb, Christina, Teddy, Bernard and Maeve are all in the same place at the same time.
  • Christina wakes up in her home with Teddy at her bedside. He confirms that she is a host, based on Dolores. Christina decides she doesn’t want this world, and goes to the Olympiad with Teddy. Dolores uses her powers to set the humans against Olympiad– the writers destroying their work and the security guards unlocking the doors and abandoning their posts just in time for Stubbs and Frankie to walk in and save Caleb.
  • Maeve confronts Hale on the causeways of the transcendence chambers and they duel– super host to super host. William intervenes and shoots them both in the skull. Then he finds Bernard and shoots Bernard too. William uses the tower to command the humans into a sort of Battle Royale on Manhattan island and during the mayhem Frankie is shot as she,Caleb and Stubbs escape the violent mob. Then William destroys the tower. Donning his old Westworld outfit, he heads into the real world seeking the thrill of survival against all odds.
  • After William’s command that sent humanity into a killing frenzy. Christina finds that she is no longer able to control the humans with her narrative super power. The humans don’t even acknowledge her presence. Frustrated, she asks Teddy why they cannot see her.. Teddy tells Christina that while the world is real, she is not.

