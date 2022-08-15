408: Que Será, Será – Violent Delights: A Westworld Podcast

Violent Delights is an aftershow podcast where hosts Andrew Sorcini, Dwayne DeFreitas, and Tosin Onafowokan discuss HBO’s Westworld, and the larger questions this ambitious show hopes to tackle.

On this week’s podcast, Andrew, Tosin, and Dwayne deconstruct the final episode of Westworld‘s fourth season, “Que Será, Será”, as they ask: Will Westworld get a final season to finish its story?!

Recap

We begin in New York. Dead bodies everywhere from the mayhem that William set upon the city. WIlliam isn’t just walking around shooting humans, Hosts are being taken down by humans.

The host drones recover Hale and she’s given a new, tactical body. Hale goes to the ruins of the tower. In the control room, we learn that William locked her out of controlling the Tower’s computers when he started his mayhem. Charlotte finds the tablet Bernard was using to record a message. She journeys into town from the tower and finds Human William, dead. Clementine confronts her about freedom and Hale lets her go. Then she goes after The Man in Black, who is intent on destroying or harming the Sublime.

We find Teddy and Christina in her neighborhood. They go to her apartment where it’s revealed that Hale has embedded Christina’s control unit into the Tower. The tower gives Christina’s mind real-time information about everyone and everything inside the city, so she experiences the place as if she is really there, but Christina discovers that the characters she has interacted with throughout her time in New York are only within her virtual world. They are a construction of her subconscious designed to help her understand herself. That includes Teddy. Once Christina is unplugged from the world, she experiences Maya, helping her understand that there is hope

Stubbs, Frankie and Caleb are still fighting their way through the city to a boat to escape. Frankie’s leg is wounded. Caleb’s Host body is rejecting his human mind and beginning to shut down. Frankie understands that he’s a host, but doesn’t reject him. They are confronted by Clementine, who seeks the uncharted lands where Hale can’t track humans. Clementine kills Stubbs, before Frankie kills Clementine. Caleb and Frankie head toward the docks where Odina is waiting to extract Frankie from the City.

Hale finds William at the Hoover Dam. During their fight she reveals that she had hoped those in the Sublime would open the door from their side and come back to join her perfect world. William reveals his end goal is nihilistic extinction. Using the gun planted by Bernard, Hale stops William and gives Christina a chance. She transfers Christina’s consciousness into the sublime where Christina gains access to all of her old memories and becomes Dolores once again. Dolores creates a virtual version of Westworld in the Sublime with the hope that this time, humans and hosts alike can pursue their journeys of discovery, without coming into conflict with one another.

