Book Review: This Angry Pen of Mine: Recovering the Journals of Layne Staley

This Angry Pen of Mine: Recovering the Journals of Layne Staley

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By Layne Staley

Publisher: Weldon Owen

Release date: November 11, 2025

Layne Staley, frontman of grunge rock giants Alice In Chains, died 24 years ago today at his Seattle, WA apartment from a drug overdose at 34 years old. It was on the 8th anniversary of the death of fellow grunge luminary Kurt Cobain of Nirvana. Like Cobain, Staley’s public battles with addiction and subsequent misconceptions about his life have become interwoven with his legacy, at times overshadowing the music. Now, Staley’s family hopes to bring the focus back to the singer’s music and art contributions with This Angry Pen of Mine: Recovering the Journals of Layne Staley, which reproduces some of the musician’s journal entries, lyric sheets, and much more.

The book’s Introduction, Foreword, and Prologue sections contain personal notes and recollections along with childhood photos from Staley’s family members, who lovingly assembled this collection from the remnants of the singer’s personal effects, many of which were lost or stolen (hence the “Recovering” reference in the book’s subtitle), as well as from documents his mom had the foresight to organize and archive while he was still alive.

The main title of this 208-page hardcover book, which features a black-and white live concert shot of the singer with microphone in hand on the front and one of his original self-portrait drawings on the back, was pulled from the Alice In Chains song “Nutshell,” a dark, acoustic tune from the band’s 1994 Jar Of Flies album, where Staley expresses his anger and frustration with the gossip about his life and his lack of privacy. It’s fitting then that “Part One: Writing: Lyrics, Lists, and Life,” the first and longest chapter of This Angry Pen of Mine, opens with the songwriter’s handwritten, partial lyric sheet for the song.

Along with more handwritten lyric sheets, Part One also contains Staley’s drawings and doodles; to-do memos, equipment checklists, and concert set lists; school notebook pages with hand-drawn logos of his favorite bands, such as Iron Maiden, Ozzy, and Motley Crue, and even his design layout for a personal recording studio.

Interspersed with these recovered pages are captioned photographs starting from Staley’s teen years in the 1980s when he had a glam rock look, and on through his time as frontman of Alice In Chains and side project Mad Season through the 1990s and during the height of his fame as a grunge pioneer. The shorter “Part Two: Vision: Art and Images” contains more detailed artwork and materials for physical art pieces and pen-and-ink self-portraits, some of which were chosen for a gallery show and were also used for his supergroup Mad Season’s sole album, 1995’s Above.

Throughout these first two Parts, Staley’s mom provides commentary, insisting that contrary to people’s false assumptions, her son actually had a wonderful life. She commends the Seattle music scene for its non-competitiveness, claiming it was more like a brotherhood that encouraged creativity and it gave her son some necessary support from his peers. But above all, she stresses that Staley was a quiet, good, sweet person with a kind and tender heart from day one through til the end of his life.

One could presume that this is just a mother’s bias of her child, but the next chapter of the book seems to corroborate her claims. “Part Three: Legacy: Friends and Fans” contains comments and essays from some of Staley’s close friends, colleagues, associates, and contemporaries, such as Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, and the singer’s Mad Season bandmate Barrett Martin of Screaming Trees, all of whom had wonderful memories of the Alice In Chains frontman to share. They describe him as genuinely kind, thoughtful, generous, humble, warm, brilliant, funny, quick-witted, and of course greatly talented. He seems not to have burned any bridges or stepped on any toes during his ascent to stardom or throughout his struggles with personal demons. He also influenced many musicians, such as Corey Taylor of Slipknot, who said that Alice In Chains is his favorite band and that if there were “no Layne, no me.” With accolades like this, it’s no wonder that Staley’s family seeks to bring this part of his life into the spotlight to preserve his legacy as a kind-hearted, well-liked person who was an immense talent and influence. While the artist’s life was tragically short, he gave back a lot to the world and was more than just the addictions he battled.

To continue the late musician’s legacy of caring and goodwill, the family established a charity in his name. The book ends on this note with “Part Four: Future: Layne Staley Memorial Fund and Therapeutic Health Services,” an overview of the foundation, which helps people struggling with addiction to opioids. They report that some of funds went towards the Therapeutic Health Services’ first mobile medication unit. There also website links listed to get more information and learn how to make a donation.

It’s a shame that so much of Staley’s personal effects are gone now. I can only imagine what else was there, based on the amazing material his mom was able to salvage here, but the book doesn’t ever feel slim or that there’s big chunks missing. The tributes, though, could have benefitted maybe from a paragraph on each one introducing each contributor, as not everyone is going to know who they are and exactly what their relationship was with Staley. You can generally figure it out while reading the tribute, but it would be better with some added context. Aside from that, it seems odd that no one from Alice In Chains (band or management) contributed to this project. Perhaps they weren’t asked to or they declined to for various reasons (maybe they plan to write their own memoirs one day), but it felt like an elephant in the room while reading through all the praise.

Sized like a textbook, the book itself is sturdy and attractive, making it perfect to showcase on one’s bookshelf, but it also makes a great gift for music lovers. The font could have been slightly larger, especially since it does seem as though there was space for that, but even as is, it’s acceptable, since most of the pages contain photos and scans.

As a fan of Layne Staley and all of his musical works, I thoroughly enjoyed combing through this book, gaining insight into the life of one of rock’s most talented lyricists and singers, from his childhood proclivities to his gentle, caring nature and compassion towards animals, to his other artistic endeavors beyond music.

This Angry Pen of Mine provides a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the creative process of a lyrical genius and influential musician. It is a treasure trove of information about a true rockstar who remained humble and kind, leaving behind a reputation for benevolence and goodwill, as well as a fantastic musical catalogue that will inspire musicians and songwriters and delight music fans for decades to come and beyond.